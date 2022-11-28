Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers responds to the possibility of being benched for Jordan Love and why he might be open to it
After the Packers drafted Jordan Love back in 2020, Aaron Rodgers did his best to make sure his future replacement never saw the field. The Packers' decision to take Love set a fire under Rodgers, who immediately proceeded to win two straight MVP awards once Love joined the team. With...
NFL Week 13 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Giants
For the first time in a long time, the Washington Commanders [7-5] and New York Giants [7-4] are set to play meaningful December football against one another for the first time in what seems like forever. Over the years, if Washington had a good team, New York struggled, or vice...
CBS Sports
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday
Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
CBS Sports
Rams' Bryce Perkins: Not starting Sunday, but may play
Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has "a chance" play, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. While L.A.'s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for...
CBS Sports
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Placed on IR
Miller (knee) has been placed on IR by the Bills. The move ensures that Miller will miss at least four games, though Chris Brown of the Bills' official site notes that the team hopes the star defender will be able to return at some point this season. In 11 games to date, Miller has recorded 21 tackles and eight sacks to go along with a forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with illness
Goodwin was a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to an illness, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. The same can be said for seven other Seahawks as some type of bug seems to be circulating the team at the moment. Goodwin wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report at all, so how much activity, if any, he logs Friday may indicate whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's road game against the Rams. If Goodwin is limited or out this weekend, Dareke Young and Penny Hart would be the candidates for WR reps behind Seattle's top duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Vannett: Joining active roster
The Giants signed Vannett to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Washington, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. With starting tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) listed as questionable for Week 13, the Giants saw fit to add Vannett to the 53-man roster to provide some depth at the position. He has two catches for 13 yards on two targets through three games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Paces pass catchers in win
Diggs secured seven of nine targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 24-10 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Diggs paced the Bills in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and he brought in one of Josh Allen's two eight-yard first-half scoring tosses. The talented veteran wideout now has at least seven receptions in three of the last four games, and he's scored in three consecutive contests as well heading into a Week 14 home divisional showdown against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jamison Crowder: May return before season's end
Crowder (ankle) said this week that he's targeting a return to action in late December, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. "It's just all about how I'm feeling at that point and how well the rehab has gone," Crowder noted. Crowder has been sidelined since breaking his ankle Week 4,...
CBS Sports
Giants' Darius Slayton: Picks up illness
Slayton didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Slayton is making a surprise midweek appearance on the Giants' injury report, making him the second member of the team (running back Gary Brightwell) to come down with an illness this week. While Slayton still has a bit of time to improve ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, there's a decent chance he's listed as questionable following Thursday's absence. Friday's report may reveal as much.
CBS Sports
Bills' Sean McDermott says 'I closed my eyes' when Josh Allen made wild TD pass to Gabe Davis against Patriots
The Buffalo Bills got their first divisional win on Thursday night with a dominant victory over the New England Patriots, 24-10, which put them at 9-3 and atop the AFC East. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was 22-of-33 with 223 yards and two touchdowns. One of those TDs was an incredible leaping 8-yard pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis. It looked like Allen was headed out of bounds, but he somehow got the ball off in time and accurately for the score.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday
McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet: Player ratings to help you make your toughest lineup decisions
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here. What do the numbers mean? All of my...
CBS Sports
Dolphins, 49ers set for Week 13 chess match: Offenses have similarities, but there's one big difference
In a Week 13 absolutely flush with great matchups and storylines, I'm most excited to see the chess match between Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan at Levi's Stadium. It'll be more like a variation of chess though. We'll see plenty of creativity from both sides but with different pieces and different moves.
