Clemson sticking with D.J. Uiagalelei in ACC title game vs. North Carolina

The Clemson Tigers are coming off a disappointing loss to rival South Carolina to end the regular season, falling 31-30 to the Gamecocks. While it wasn’t a blowout, the Tigers did struggle through the air behind quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

The quarterback completed just 8 of his 29 passes for 99 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. He’s struggled a few times throughout the season, leaving head coach Dabo Swinney to turn to freshman and former UNC recruiting target Cade Klubnik at times. But where will Dabo go for the ACC title game?

The head coach is reportedly sticking with his starter.

Swinney revealed on Sunday night that Uiagalelei will be the starter on Saturday in Charlotte. He defended his quarterback’s play in the loss to South Carolina in the process:

“DJ had some plays that he’d like to have back, but he was a long way away from being the reason we lost the game, that’s for sure,” Swinney told reporters on an ACC teleconference previewing Saturday’s championship game against North Carolina. “He doesn’t return kicks and play safety and catch the ball. He can only control his part, but all of those things affect your psyche and the rhythm of the game.”

North Carolina’s defense has struggled against quarterbacks this season, most recently against third stringers against N.C. State and Georgia Tech.

If UNC can find a way to get pressure on Uiagalelei and he struggles, it could force Swinney to make the switch to Klubnik.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .