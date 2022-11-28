Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 23:. 1. Emily Moorhead was named president of Henry Ford Jackson (Mich.) Hospital. 2. Zach Dietze was named CEO of UT Health Tyler (Texas). 3. Keith Biddle was named COO of Pleasant Valley Hospital in...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay
The average weekly travel nurse pay in November in the U.S. was $3,204, down 16.32 percent from $3,829 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. While this is among the largest year-over-year decreases Vivian Health has seen in 2022,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Strategic workforce education: Answering the healthcare talent challenge
Given the massive changes occurring in healthcare, the key to future success will be flexibility among leaders and frontline staff. Many leading health systems are turning to employee education and development as promising ways to attract, retain and grow talent while also reinventing care delivery models. At a November workshop...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. AdventHealth, based in Altamonte Springs, Fla., seeks a regional executive pharmacy director to work in...
beckershospitalreview.com
14 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 23. 1. Melissa Fana, MD, was named director of women's health for Suffolk County and chief of service for breast surgery at Long Island (N.Y.) Community Hospital, New York City-based NYU Langone Health announced. 2. Grace...
beckershospitalreview.com
Henry Ford Health names hospital president
Emily Moorhead was named president of Henry Ford Jackson (Mich.) Hospital. Ms. Moorhead brings more than 15 years of experience to the position, according to a Dec. 2 news release. Most recently, she was interim president of Henry Ford Jackson since February. She also served as COO for Henry Ford...
beckershospitalreview.com
11 RCM headlines from November to know
From R1 RCM naming a new CEO and president to health systems selecting partners to handle services, here are 11 revenue cycle management stories Becker's reported in November:. 1. R1 RCM President Lee Rivas will take over the role of CEO on Jan. 1, when current CEO Joseph Flanagan steps down from the position. R1 RCM Chief Operating Officer John Sparby will step into the role of president.
beckershospitalreview.com
Atrium, Advocate Aurora complete merger
Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health closed on their formal combination Dec. 2, resulting in a newly combined $27 billion, 67-hospital system called Advocate Health — the fifth-largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium and Advocate Aurora, dually headquartered in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., announced...
beckershospitalreview.com
Severely understaffed nursing homes rarely fined
Of the thousands of nursing homes that are understaffed, federal regulators only cited 4 percent and fined even fewer, according to a USA Today investigation. The nursing home workforce has been shrinking since 2019, when it averaged 3,374 workers. So far in 2022, the number of employees at nursing homes hovers right below 3,000, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are six hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 9:. 1. Brian Argo, executive vice president and COO of Conway (S.C.) Medical Center, will assume the role of CEO. 2. Joseph Khayat was named COO of Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla.
beckershospitalreview.com
State of Oregon to review $3.9B Amazon-One Medical deal
The state of Oregon is reviewing Amazon's proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of membership-based primary care company One Medical. Part of a 2021 law, the state's Health Care Market Oversight program allows the Oregon Health Authority to ensure healthcare transactions "support statewide goals related to cost, equity, access, and quality," according to a Nov. 29 state notice.
beckershospitalreview.com
Maine pharmacy board fined Walgreens 15 times for staffing issues
Walgreens has been fined 15 times and CVS four times so far in 2022 for violating Maine's staffing and operating hours laws, The Maine Monitor reported Nov. 30. For failing to have a pharmacist in charge or reducing operation hours without notice at 10 locations, Walgreens owes $68,000 in fines, and CVS owes $13,500. Shrinking hours of operation landed the pharmacy chains heavier fines, with each violation amounting thousands of dollars.
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital to become 1.2M-square-foot homeless center
Los Angeles (Calif.) County General Hospital has been vacant for more than 14 years. Now, county leadership is preparing to transform the 1.2 million-square-foot facility into a housing and treatment center for the homeless, Los Angeles Magazine reported Nov. 30. The $250 million project will create a so-called "Healthy Village"...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan system lays off 31 employees; leaves 20 additional jobs unfilled
Citing a need to further reduce overhead expenses and support additional investments in patient care and wages, Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Health is eliminating 31 positions, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The layoffs represent less than 1 percent of the health system's workforce of nearly 8,000. Dianne Michalek, chief marketing...
