Cleveland, NM

Storm overcome 17-point deficit, but lose

Often, when a team falls behind by 17 points in the second half of a basketball or even a football game on the road, there’s scant chance of a comeback. The visiting Cleveland High School girls basketball team defied the odds of making a comeback, but still came out on the short end of a 40-36 contest Tuesday evening at Albuquerque High.
CLEVELAND, NM
Warmer day, Rabbit!

Today will be a slightly warmer day, though it will be chilly in the morning and evening hours. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Welcome to December, and the start of climatological winter!”. My family has this superstition that if you say “Rabbit!” on the first of every month the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rainy weekend, get shopping done

This weekend has some rain in store with chances between 20 and 30 percent and light winds. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Widespread rain and high elevation snow chances are expected over the next 7 days.”. This weekend is a good time to jump on the Christmas shopping. Stores...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Win a gourmet Feast with Friends

A lucky winner can get a customized dinner for 10, prepared by renowned chefs, and help preserve the Historic Old San Ysidro Church with the Corrales Historical Society’s “A Feast with Friends” raffle. Tickets are $20, and the meal has an estimated $2,000 value. The winner will...
CORRALES, NM
UNM launching an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing option

The University of New Mexico College of Nursing is introducing a new, accelerated pathway to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree. Designed for individuals who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field, the Accelerated Second Degree option allows students to earn their BSN within 16 months.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Lobo Lucy visits Optum Medical Center for a check-up

Optum NM medical assistant Jana Lee checks University of New Mexico mascot Lobo Lucy’s blood pressure Tuesday during an open house event celebrating Optum New Mexico’s new Community Center, 4010 Montgomery Blvd. NE. The center, which offers free wellness classes, events, and a state-of-the-art gym to area residents...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Bernalillo hosting 38th Christmas Parade

The Town of Bernalillo will have its 38th Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022, starting at 6:30 PM. “Come and enjoy the magic and watch the parade as it rolls down Historic Route 66 and Camino Real with candy and twinkling lights for all ages to enjoy,” City of Bernalillo said in a release.
BERNALILLO, NM
Grateful to be alive: RR woman shares her COVID story

Rio Rancho resident Maria Epifani had a months-long battle with COVID-19 in 2021, and while she is still not feeling 100 percent, she is thankful to be alive. In August 2021, Epifani contracted COVID-19. At the time, she was not vaccinated. It started with a fever of 101 degrees that...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Asphalt, Inc. announces its application submittal to the New Mexico Environment Department for a technical revision of Air Quality Permit #4308 for the modification of its sand/gravel /rock/crushing recycle facility. The expected date of application submittal to the Air Quality Bureau is November 30, 2022. The exact location for...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Cross My Paws Animal Rescue adoption event Saturday Dec. 3

Cross My Paws Animal Rescue will hold an adoption event tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm at the Petsense Rio Rancho location. “Please stop by if you’re looking for a new addition to your family or simply want to say “hello” and give some love to some awesome animals. Either way, we hope to see you,” Petsense said in a Facebook post.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Dozens of migrants allegedly abused, held hostage in the city

Federal agents discovered 60 migrants packed into a mobile home in Southeast Albuquerque, where the alleged captors are accused of holding them hostage for weeks – starving and beating them and raping at least one woman. Rolando Joaquin-Miguel, who is 34 or 35, is charged with bringing in and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

