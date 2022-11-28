Read full article on original website
Storm overcome 17-point deficit, but lose
Often, when a team falls behind by 17 points in the second half of a basketball or even a football game on the road, there’s scant chance of a comeback. The visiting Cleveland High School girls basketball team defied the odds of making a comeback, but still came out on the short end of a 40-36 contest Tuesday evening at Albuquerque High.
Warmer day, Rabbit!
Today will be a slightly warmer day, though it will be chilly in the morning and evening hours. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Welcome to December, and the start of climatological winter!”. My family has this superstition that if you say “Rabbit!” on the first of every month the...
Rainy weekend, get shopping done
This weekend has some rain in store with chances between 20 and 30 percent and light winds. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Widespread rain and high elevation snow chances are expected over the next 7 days.”. This weekend is a good time to jump on the Christmas shopping. Stores...
Win a gourmet Feast with Friends
A lucky winner can get a customized dinner for 10, prepared by renowned chefs, and help preserve the Historic Old San Ysidro Church with the Corrales Historical Society’s “A Feast with Friends” raffle. Tickets are $20, and the meal has an estimated $2,000 value. The winner will...
Boys & Girls Clubs set to provide after-school care at Bernalillo elementary schools
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico is officially opening of its first location in the district of Bernalillo Public Schools at Santo Domingo Elementary School,. which serves Santo Domingo Pueblo. A grand opening celebration will take place at the school at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, with...
UNM launching an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing option
The University of New Mexico College of Nursing is introducing a new, accelerated pathway to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree. Designed for individuals who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field, the Accelerated Second Degree option allows students to earn their BSN within 16 months.
Lobo Lucy visits Optum Medical Center for a check-up
Optum NM medical assistant Jana Lee checks University of New Mexico mascot Lobo Lucy’s blood pressure Tuesday during an open house event celebrating Optum New Mexico’s new Community Center, 4010 Montgomery Blvd. NE. The center, which offers free wellness classes, events, and a state-of-the-art gym to area residents...
Bernalillo hosting 38th Christmas Parade
The Town of Bernalillo will have its 38th Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022, starting at 6:30 PM. “Come and enjoy the magic and watch the parade as it rolls down Historic Route 66 and Camino Real with candy and twinkling lights for all ages to enjoy,” City of Bernalillo said in a release.
Grateful to be alive: RR woman shares her COVID story
Rio Rancho resident Maria Epifani had a months-long battle with COVID-19 in 2021, and while she is still not feeling 100 percent, she is thankful to be alive. In August 2021, Epifani contracted COVID-19. At the time, she was not vaccinated. It started with a fever of 101 degrees that...
Legal Notices-Non-government
Albuquerque Asphalt, Inc. announces its application submittal to the New Mexico Environment Department for a technical revision of Air Quality Permit #4308 for the modification of its sand/gravel /rock/crushing recycle facility. The expected date of application submittal to the Air Quality Bureau is November 30, 2022. The exact location for...
Wreaths Across America announces donation from Jersey Mike’s Subs, issues challenge to the public
National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced Dec. 1 that Jersey Mike’s Subs, a national fast-casual sub sandwich franchise, made a $300,000 donation and issued a challenge to help raise funds to sponsor veterans’ wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery. Rio Rancho has a Jersey Mike’s restaurant...
Cross My Paws Animal Rescue adoption event Saturday Dec. 3
Cross My Paws Animal Rescue will hold an adoption event tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm at the Petsense Rio Rancho location. “Please stop by if you’re looking for a new addition to your family or simply want to say “hello” and give some love to some awesome animals. Either way, we hope to see you,” Petsense said in a Facebook post.
Just Sprinklers: get a Christmas tree, recycle it and make a donation
Every year people go through the same cycle. They buy a live Christmas tree, forget to water it and eventually take it to the landfill after New Year’s. But Just Sprinklers says there is another way. Not only do they sell Christmas trees, but we also run an annual...
Everything you need to know before heading to the Twinkle Light Parade
Soon a glow will fill the streets of Route 66 in Nob Hill. Over 4,000 people are set to participate in the 2022 iteration of the Twinkle Light Parade. The event begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Nob Hill. According to Bree Ortiz, Community Events Division manager, the...
Dozens of migrants allegedly abused, held hostage in the city
Federal agents discovered 60 migrants packed into a mobile home in Southeast Albuquerque, where the alleged captors are accused of holding them hostage for weeks – starving and beating them and raping at least one woman. Rolando Joaquin-Miguel, who is 34 or 35, is charged with bringing in and...
