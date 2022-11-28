Cross My Paws Animal Rescue will hold an adoption event tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm at the Petsense Rio Rancho location. “Please stop by if you’re looking for a new addition to your family or simply want to say “hello” and give some love to some awesome animals. Either way, we hope to see you,” Petsense said in a Facebook post.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO