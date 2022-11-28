Read full article on original website
klin.com
52.7 Grams Of Crack Cocaine Seized During West Lincoln Traffic Stop
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was stopped on Highway 77 near Van Dorn around noon yesterday for tinted windows. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says after smelling marijuana a probable cause search was conducted. Two Lincoln Police officers found the crack, which Houchin says is rare these...
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
klin.com
Three Teens Arrested For Vandalism At Super Saver Store
Lincoln Police were called to the Super Saver near 48th and ‘O’ just after 6:00 last night on a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items inside the store. “Arriving officers were alerted by bystanders that the males responsible had left the Super Saver and were believed to be in Target,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “Officers continued to Target and observed two males matching the provided clothing description exiting.”
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest four people connected to Wednesday night homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested four suspects related to the Wednesday night shooting that killed 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Authorities said four males were arrested: Kash Davis, 19; Selassie Spencer, 20; Latrail Washington, 20; and Jarrious Hill, 19. All four are facing first-degree murder charges and use...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies arrest two fugitives during enforcement campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up the Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time campaign, which promoted the use of seat belts and child restraint systems. On Nov. 23, deputies set up a high-visibility safety checkpoint and added additional deputies to enforce traffic...
CBS News
Police: Driver in Lincoln deadly train crash was drunk at the time
There's new information out about a train crash that killed a mother and injured a boy. Police say the driver was drunk when she passed by the crossing arm and was struck by the train. She died but the boy was transported to the hospital and survived.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Clumsy thief steals gun from Omaha pawn shop
OMAHA, Neb. — A thief saw his opportunity to strike at an Omaha pawn show, and then followed it up with some quick talking. Now there's another stolen gun out there. The suspect was inside a pawn shop south of 24th and L streets — it was around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 1.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD looking for suspects after police pursuit near cemetery
LINCOLN, Neb. - A Lincoln cemetery was blocked off early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a UNL fraternity three days earlier. At the time that the vehicle was stolen, it had been left running with the keys still inside.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln teens in custody for stealing a vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two teens were taken in custody after they were caught inside a stolen vehicle at a high school and officers are looking for a third teen that fled the vehicle in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to EZ GO, 2555 O St., around...
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest 2 following report of physical disturbance
Two individuals were arrested following the report of a physical disturbance at about 10:49 Thursday night in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Jazmine A. Fondale, 27, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, third-degree assault by mutual consent, and third-degree assault on an officer. Mallori...
News Channel Nebraska
Washington man sentenced in Lincoln for meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Washington man was sentenced in Lincoln to more than five years in prison for methamphetamine charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 36-year-old Dallas Faamausil was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Faamausili to 70 months in prison for...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced over 24 years in prison for distributing meth
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 24 years in prison for distributing meth. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kenneth Blair III was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 292 months in prison after his convictions for distribution and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
KETV.com
Teenage girl identified as victim of deadly shooting Wednesday night, according to Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — A 15-year-old girl died Wednesday night in a shooting, according to Omaha police. Around 8:42 p.m., officers responded to a residence near 37th and Pinkney streets. Officers found shell casings and observed damage to the residence from gunfire, according to Omaha police. Police said they found...
News Channel Nebraska
No plates on van, leads to Beatrice Police drug arrest
BEATRICE – Police made an arrest for suspected drug violations following a Wednesday night traffic stop along East Court Street in Beatrice. An officer stopped a van that had no front or rear license plates, eastbound in the seven-hundred block of Court. Police were given consent to search the...
iheart.com
Three Omaha residents arrested in Lincoln for stealing catalytic converters
(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman mourns theft of wolf statue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every morning, Karlene Davis begins the day with a walk to her sunroom. She opens the double doors, takes in the early morning glow and peers into her rock garden, long watched over by the statue of an aluminum wolf. It only stood about knee-high but...
Woman tells police Joseph 'pushed me on couch, strangled me'
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
Omaha man gets four months for leaving noose for Black coworker to find
An Omaha man who placed a noose next to a Black coworker's workstation was sentenced on Friday for violating the person’s federal civil rights.
klin.com
LPD Cruiser Rammed, Gun Pointed At Officer During Pursuit
The search is on for three people who fled from Lincoln Police late Tuesday night in a car that was stolen over the weekend. Captain Todd Kocian says an officer spotted the 2007 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen Saturday from a UNL fraternity after it had been left running with the keys in it.
