(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO