New Pittsburgh Courier
Kevin Johnson executed on Tuesday night…’I am unconditionally sorry’
Kirkwood resident Mary Pagano lights candles before the start of a prayer service in Meachum Park Tues. night Nov. 29, 2022 to pray for the life of former Kirkwood resident Kevin Johnson 37. Johnson shot and killed Kirkwood Police officer Sgt. Bill McEntee in 2005. The execution was carried out at 7:40 p.m. at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Photo by Wiley Price I St. Louis American.
NAACP branches in St. Louis call on Dierbergs to open stores in north county, St. Louis City
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — St. Louis County and St. Louis City NAACP representatives stood side by side to call on grocery store chain Dierbergs to put more grocery stores in "underserved" areas on Wednesday. During a press conference outside of the government officials in Clayton, group leaders expressed concern about...
The One Thing It’s Illegal to Do with Beer in St. Louis, Missouri
One of the first things many people think of when it comes to St. Louis, Missouri is beer. However, did you know there is one thing you are not allowed to do with this sudsy beverage in the big city? It's possible you were breaking the law and didn't even know it.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
3 former St. Louis aldermen ask for probation, lighter sentencing rather than jail time
ST. LOUIS — Three former St. Louis aldermen have made the case for why they should not get jail time days after photos were released of them taking thousands of dollars in bribes. Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former alderman Jeffrey Boyd pleaded guilty to accepting...
St. Louis PPP Fraudster: 'One Cardinal Way Here We Come'
Prosecutors say Jeannine Buford spent $291K in CARES Act money on a BMW, Ballpark Village apartment
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area
Slick City features slides, a zip-line and air-filled basketball courts
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Missouri set to execute convicted murderer tonight; defense attorneys aim for stay
Barring intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court or a federal judge, a convicted murderer from the St. Louis area will be executed this evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in Bonne Terre. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has rejected a clemency request from attorneys for Kevin Johnson, who was convicted...
‘PPP Party’: St. Louis woman accused in $291K pandemic loan fraud
A St. Louis woman is accused of fraud, money laundering, and other crimes while acquiring a $291,000 loan from a COVID-19 pandemic relief program.
Kevin Johnson execution scheduled
The Missouri Supreme Court rejects a last-minute plea to stop Tuesday night’s planned execution of Kevin Johnson.
KMOV
Prison time recommended for former St. Louis Board of Aldermen who pleaded guilty in bribery scheme
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Missouri are asking the court to sentence three former St. Louis City elected officials to prison. Former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and former Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad each pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges related to bribery schemes.
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours
A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van.
Person found shot to death Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A person was found fatally shot early Saturday in downtown St. Louis. According to St. Louis police, a male victim was found shot shortly before 1:40 a.m. in the 400 block of North 10th Street. Police believe the victim is around 15-17 years old. The man...
‘Final straw’: Tishaura Jones, Cori Bush respond to now-deleted Elon Musk tweet
Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently deleted a tweet he originally published last week referencing the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri. In recent days, the tweet was met with criticism from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Missouri U.S. Rep. Cori Bush.
fourstateshomepage.com
Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.
I-55 fatal shooting further proves necessity of 988 crisis hotline
Thursday morning’s deadly shooting on Interstate 55 appears to be another sign of the mental health crisis facing St. Louis and the rest of the nation. But there are also signs that efforts to do something about it in St. Louis are working.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington City Council Announces new Chief Of Police
(Farmington) The Farmington City Council voted Monday night to name Chris Bullock as the new chief of police. He will replace the current chief, Rick Baker, who is retiring after 39 years with the department. City Administrator Greg Beavers says Baker did a fantastic job as chief. Beavers says he’s...
2 SLU students drown in Lake of the Ozarks
Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
