Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
3 Super Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying This Week
The Fed is likely to slow its pace of rate hikes over the coming months as inflation shows signs of cooling. Moreover, experts believe the stock market could see a...
msn.com
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks to Buy at a Discount Before 2023
2022 has been a year of struggle for many stocks. While some stocks that are down on the year may not recover to their former highs, there are plenty of otherwise strong businesses that got caught up in the recent bear market. Before the calendar turns to 2023, smart investors...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15
Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore....
msn.com
2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks
Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
kitco.com
Gold has a path to $2,000 and silver to $25 in the second half of 2023 - Bank of America
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, gold still has a solid path to $2,000 by the end of the year, according to the...
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company’s dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ValueWalk
Central Banks Buy Record High Gold
COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
tipranks.com
‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now...
Motley Fool
3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
Growth stocks took a tumble in 2022, with rates rising and potential recession looming. Some traders flee when the market retreats, but many long-term investors get aggressive. These three stocks were hurt, but their underlying businesses are still booming. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
invezz.com
Mike McGlone: Gold price to break through $2000 and “never looks back”
Gold prices have significant upside potential once the Fed pivots. Gold has been functioning well against the debasement of currencies. Central bank purchases of the physical metal in Q3 were at record highs. In the last month, the yellow metal has galloped 7.2% higher, despite a closing low of $1,630.90...
tipranks.com
Wall Street Loves These 4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Right Now
With another month left for the tumultuous year of 2022 to end, it’s a good time to prepare to make the most out of 2023 with Wall Street’s highest-rated stocks. Recently, Merck (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) have been rated favorably by Wall Street analysts.
tipranks.com
Devon Energy Stock (NYSE:DVN): Why Investor Pessimism is Unwarranted
Devon Energy wrapped up another strong quarter with record results. Though oil prices have slowed down, we expect them to remain robust for the foreseeable future, positively impacting the firm’s bottom-line results for the foreseeable future. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has been a leading oil production firm establishing a leadership...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy to End the Year Right
Investors can end the year on a high note by scooping up shares of these bargain-basement-priced growth stocks.
tipranks.com
Is Now the Time to Sell XOM and MRO Stocks?
XOM and MRO stocks have delivered massive gains in 2022. However, the decline in oil prices could hurt their profitability. Energy stocks, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had a great run in 2022. For instance, XOM stock has gained about 87% year-to-date. Meanwhile, MRO is up approximately 84%. However, as crude oil prices reversed most of their gains in 2022, now could be a time to book profits in these energy stocks.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Both of these growth stocks show strong increases in revenue and earnings per share. Planet Fitness relies on its Judgement Free Zone to assure a supportive environment. Lululemon builds rapport with local gyms and community leaders to promote its lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
tipranks.com
Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%
Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation.
