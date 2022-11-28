Read full article on original website
Richard Rhody Report
2d ago
Verlander is 38 yrs old, he is not throwing at the velocity most younger more talented pickers are available!
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
Derek Jeter Is Reportedly Being Discussed For Notable Job
Yankees fans could be seeing a lot more of Derek Jeter if the YES Network has its way. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, YES has discussed going after popular Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to add to next year's broadcasting lineup. "You don’t say...
Astros make big free agent signing
The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
A Braves trade package to acquire Dansby Swanson’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the Atlanta Braves to land Dansby Swanson’s replacement. With recent news coming out that the Atlanta Braves may have to prepare for life without Dansby Swanson, it’s just about that time to put together a trade package for his replacement. But first,...
Legendary MLB Star Reveals 2023 Will Be His Final Season
Miguel Cabrera will return for one final year. The Detroit Tigers slugger confirmed Monday that he'll retire after the 2023 season. The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 in April. "It feels a little weird to say that," Cabrera said, per MLB.com's Jason Beck. "I thought I'm not going...
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
Dodgers News: LA Signs Former All-Star Pitcher to One-Year Deal
They'll hope to help him regain his All-Star form.
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Jacob deGrom MLB free agent market shrinking as teams see him as ‘a big risk’
It seems that despite still being one of the best pitchers in baseball, Jacob deGrom’s MLB free agent market looks
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior
NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Justin Verlander Rumors: Astros Do Not See Signing Free Agent as a Priority
The talk recently has been that the four teams most deeply involved in the Justin Verlander pursuit are the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, and Mets. To hear MLB insider Jon Morosi talk, though, it sounds like Houston might be pulling out of that race. That’s the Astros’ owner giving a nonchalant...
Astros steal high-profile free-agent DH from Red Sox in first major offseason signing
Days after the Red Sox were named a ‘top contender‘ for free-agent slugger Jose Abreu, they’ll have to add ‘Find pitchers who can get him out’ to their offseason to-do list, instead. On Monday afternoon, Bob Nightengale broke the news that the Houston Astros are...
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Meeting & Interest
The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason with several voids to fill in their starting rotation as Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney reached free agency. The Dodgers quickly reached a reported agreement with Kershaw on a one-year contract for the 2023 season, but saw Anderson sign a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels after he rejected the qualifying offer. Heaney remains a free agent and is said to be drawing interest from multiple teams.
What’s next for the Astros after signing Jose Abreu?
The Houston Astros signed the biggest name in free agency yet in Jose Abreu. So now what do the World Series champions have up their sleeve next?. At the start of the offseason, the Houston Astros identified upgrading the first base position among their top priorities. The front office targeted Anthony Rizzo, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees, and left them with three options: Jose Abreu, Josh Bell and Yuli Gurriel.
Comments / 18