Los Angeles, CA

Richard Rhody Report
2d ago

Verlander is 38 yrs old, he is not throwing at the velocity most younger more talented pickers are available!

POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Legendary MLB Star Reveals 2023 Will Be His Final Season

Miguel Cabrera will return for one final year. The Detroit Tigers slugger confirmed Monday that he'll retire after the 2023 season. The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 in April. "It feels a little weird to say that," Cabrera said, per MLB.com's Jason Beck. "I thought I'm not going...
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Meeting & Interest

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason with several voids to fill in their starting rotation as Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney reached free agency. The Dodgers quickly reached a reported agreement with Kershaw on a one-year contract for the 2023 season, but saw Anderson sign a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels after he rejected the qualifying offer. Heaney remains a free agent and is said to be drawing interest from multiple teams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

What’s next for the Astros after signing Jose Abreu?

The Houston Astros signed the biggest name in free agency yet in Jose Abreu. So now what do the World Series champions have up their sleeve next?. At the start of the offseason, the Houston Astros identified upgrading the first base position among their top priorities. The front office targeted Anthony Rizzo, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees, and left them with three options: Jose Abreu, Josh Bell and Yuli Gurriel.
HOUSTON, TX
