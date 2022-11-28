Volunteers are ready to begin taking phone calls for the annual Boothbay Region Community Christmas Dinner. Anyone is welcome. You’ll find an amazing array of delectable Christmas Dinner offerings on Christmas Day with friendly faces waiting to serve you. The number to call is 207-350-1581 starting right away. Leave your name, phone and how many are coming to dinner. With your response we can shop accordingly.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO