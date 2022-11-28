Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Gordon E. Grinnell
Gordon Earl Grinnell, originally from Washington, Maine, and more recently from Boothbay Harbor, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022. He and his wife Jeanette (“Ginny” Upham) were married nearly 70 years and raised their boys Barry and Bobby in Wells, Maine, where they lived for 25 years. Born...
boothbayregister.com
Dec. 3 update: Midcoast adds eight new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Spare change funding school project
Southport Central School students believe some spare nickels, dimes and quarters can change the look of their campus. Students have enlisted World of Change, a Portland-based nonprofit to raise money for the Southport Community Project. World of Change estimates there is about $10 billion of spare change in the U.S....
boothbayregister.com
Reserve your seat at free Christmas dinner
Volunteers are ready to begin taking phone calls for the annual Boothbay Region Community Christmas Dinner. Anyone is welcome. You’ll find an amazing array of delectable Christmas Dinner offerings on Christmas Day with friendly faces waiting to serve you. The number to call is 207-350-1581 starting right away. Leave your name, phone and how many are coming to dinner. With your response we can shop accordingly.
boothbayregister.com
Holiday food drive at Southport library
The Southport Memorial Library is sponsoring a holiday food drive during the month of December to benefit the Boothbay Region Food Pantry. Non-perishable items may be dropped off at the library during our open hours which are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Thursday evening 6-8. The holiday...
boothbayregister.com
BRHS hosts Lincoln Academy tonight
The Boothbay Region High School boys basketball teams will host a scrimmage against Lincoln Academy tonight, Dec. 1. Junior varsity starts at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at approximately 6:30.
