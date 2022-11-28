Read full article on original website
Millie Drummond
5d ago
I pray not one person shows up to drag queens in a Christmas Parade Why can't the alphabet people recognize traditional events and stop trying to push unnatural sexual views on the public. Go Taylor, keep Christmas about tradition.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
This Texas Christmas lights display ranked among best in the country: report
When you think of the holidays you probably think of great food, spending time with friends and family, and of course, glorious light displays.
hellogeorgetown.com
Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
Two Austin-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares advice for women when it comes to estate planning
Unlike in the past, women are no longer silent partners when it comes to getting their family's affairs in order. So today, Attorney at law John Levy joins us to share what women should know about estate planning. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook...
Renovation to turn former Austin hotel into housing for homeless could begin this month
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Renovation of a former Candlewood Suites hotel into a facility for people experiencing homelessness in Austin could begin this month. The City of Austin Homeless Strategy Division said the project is pending approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development but is expected to begin in Q4 of 2022.
Eater
The Long-Empty La Bare Space on South Congress/East Riverside Is Turning Into a Night Club
That long-vacant building on the corner of South Congress and East Riverside is going to turn into a nightlife venue this year. Superstition at 110 East Riverside Drive will open on Thursday, December 29. Superstition is supposed to feel like a 1970s club with major Studio 54 vibes. It’ll include...
Central Texas restaurant has best dessert menu statewide & among best in US: report
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade desserts are all the rage, but you don't always have the time to put on the apron and get to baking.
Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places
One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocates in Lakeway
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocated within the Lakeway proper area. (Courtesy Don Mario Mexican Restaurant) Don Mario, a Mexican restaurant in Lakeway, relocated from 1700 RM 620 N. to 1113 RM 620 N. The eatery had a soft opening at the new location Oct. 20. “We started from a small...
KWTX
Facebook post unlocks history of beloved Little River Academy teenager who died in crash more than 10 years ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The small community of Little River Academy is remembering a beloved teenager who lost her life more than a decade ago, that’s because a social media post is bringing her legacy back to life. Driving past roadside memorials is common but for Temple resident Jon...
klbjfm.com
LISTEN: After Twenty Years, Quiet Company Calls It Quits
Last Tuesday, Taylor Muse, frontman for the Austin band Quiet Company, paid me a visit on the Local Licks show, and talked about his decision to move on from the band, and what the future holds for him. Quiet Company’s farewell show is this Saturday (12/3) at the Mohawk, with their old friends The Rocketboys and Ram Vela & the Easy Targets.
Design for downtown Georgetown parking garage continues to develop
The city of Georgetown expects to complete construction of the new parking garage by fall 2024. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) An updated design for the Georgetown Tamiro Plaza parking garage was presented to City Council on Nov. 22. The redesign followed feedback received during an October City Council meeting as...
These 23 Austin restaurants, breweries, bars, and stores closed in 2022
It was a rough year for Austin businesses.
CBS Austin
More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing
AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
Dripping Springs residents express concern regarding proposed music, events venue
Members of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and representatives of Blizexas LLC speak during a public hearing regarding a proposed wastewater permit for a concert venue on Fitzhugh Road. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) On Nov. 29, a public hearing was held by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to discuss...
Austin Attorney Tries to Kill Ex-girlfriend and Himself in a Bar
Police are saying Austin, Texas attorney Gavin Rush, walked into a bar where his ex-girlfriend works, pulled a gun out, and tried to shoot her. Get this: it was all captured on camera. Don’t You Hate A Decoy?. Have you ever needed a business or companies' surveillance video footage,...
Houston Chronicle
Austin-area teacher under investigation for anti-vax, explicit tweets
Manor ISD officials are investigating a district teacher over anti-vaccination and explicit tweets allegedly posted to his Twitter account. The district, located just northeast of Austin, announced the probe on Monday. "Manor ISD officials became aware of now deleted tweets from a Manor ISD teacher that does not align with...
wimberleyview.com
Wimberley Market Days says ta-ta to 2022
This Saturday marks the last Wimberley Market Day for 2022. The year’s last market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, before the market opens again in March of 2023. Christmas will be the focus of this final event, which is organized by the Wimberley Lions Club. The festive...
universitystar.com
Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students
The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.
A Texas attorney who wanted to get back with his girlfriend after they broke up reportedly pulled out a gun at her place of work and tried to kill her. Attorney Gavin Rush and his girlfriend had recently parted ways. He seemed intent to rekindle the romance, but when all his advances were met with a “no”, he became unhappy and began sending her threatening messages via text.
Comments / 2