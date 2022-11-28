Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Report: Justin Verlander meets with notable NL team
Justin Verlander is testing free agency this offseason, and the stud pitcher reportedly is meeting with a notable team. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Monday that Verlander is meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets and Houston Astros...
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
A Braves trade package to acquire Dansby Swanson’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the Atlanta Braves to land Dansby Swanson’s replacement. With recent news coming out that the Atlanta Braves may have to prepare for life without Dansby Swanson, it’s just about that time to put together a trade package for his replacement. But first,...
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Derek Jeter Is Reportedly Being Discussed For Notable Job
Yankees fans could be seeing a lot more of Derek Jeter if the YES Network has its way. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, YES has discussed going after popular Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to add to next year's broadcasting lineup. "You don’t say...
MLB Insider Pegs Red Sox As Landing Spot For Mets Free Agent All-Star Pitcher
If the Red Sox want to compete in 2023, they should consider this hurler
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
Legendary MLB Star Reveals 2023 Will Be His Final Season
Miguel Cabrera will return for one final year. The Detroit Tigers slugger confirmed Monday that he'll retire after the 2023 season. The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 in April. "It feels a little weird to say that," Cabrera said, per MLB.com's Jason Beck. "I thought I'm not going...
Astros make big free agent signing
The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
Jacob deGrom MLB free agent market shrinking as teams see him as ‘a big risk’
It seems that despite still being one of the best pitchers in baseball, Jacob deGrom’s MLB free agent market looks
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
ESPN senior writer pitches ‘One Big’ Yankees move to make Red Sox miserable
The surest way to prevent Xander Bogaerts from hitting back-breaking homers off Gerrit Cole is for the Yankees to unite both Bogaerts and Cole on the same team. Thankfully, ESPN senior writer David Schoenfield totally seems to get it. Now, while the Yankees signing Bogaerts is about as likely as...
Dodgers And Star Free Agent Pitcher Discussing Potential Contract
Two-time World Series champs is set to meet with the Dodgers
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have left no stone unturned so far this offseason. After an unsuccessful 2022 season that left Boston in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record, the squad has been busy since the conclusion of the season and have been tied to pretty much everyone available.
Yankees bringing on Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly as broadcasters would be major letdown
How about some New York Yankees free agency rumors?! Not ones that relate to the roster or the dugout, though. Media free agency! More specifically, voids the YES Network is trying to fill or other spots it might be looking to upgrade ahead of 2023. The New York Post spoke...
What’s next for the Astros after signing Jose Abreu?
The Houston Astros signed the biggest name in free agency yet in Jose Abreu. So now what do the World Series champions have up their sleeve next?. At the start of the offseason, the Houston Astros identified upgrading the first base position among their top priorities. The front office targeted Anthony Rizzo, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees, and left them with three options: Jose Abreu, Josh Bell and Yuli Gurriel.
Yankees have no reason to worry about Astros signing Jose Abreu
Jim Crane the General Manager! Yee-HAW! Let’s dish out above-market deals for aging veterans! Rafael Montero, YOU get an $11.5 million AAV deal despite having a 4.64 career ERA! Jose Abreu, come on down to the Houston Astros!. How about $20 million per year through your age-38 season, sir?!...
Over the Monster
Goodbye To Brock Holt (Who Isn’t Going Anywhere)
In the days following his retirement it’s important to remember that Brock Holt, largely known as a fan-favorite white guy, was legit good for a minute. In 2018, he hit .277/.362/.411 over 367 at-bats in the Sox’s best season ever. Three years earlier, he had been an All-Star, and it didn’t happen by accident. He had a leg up, being “plucky” and playing for a popular team, but he earned his spot by hitting .292/.379/.412 in the first half and playing lots of positions, which the voters reliably eat up.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
173K+
Followers
22K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 1