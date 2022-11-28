ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
The Spun

Legendary MLB Star Reveals 2023 Will Be His Final Season

Miguel Cabrera will return for one final year. The Detroit Tigers slugger confirmed Monday that he'll retire after the 2023 season. The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 in April. "It feels a little weird to say that," Cabrera said, per MLB.com's Jason Beck. "I thought I'm not going...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher

Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder

The Boston Red Sox have left no stone unturned so far this offseason. After an unsuccessful 2022 season that left Boston in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record, the squad has been busy since the conclusion of the season and have been tied to pretty much everyone available.
FanSided

What’s next for the Astros after signing Jose Abreu?

The Houston Astros signed the biggest name in free agency yet in Jose Abreu. So now what do the World Series champions have up their sleeve next?. At the start of the offseason, the Houston Astros identified upgrading the first base position among their top priorities. The front office targeted Anthony Rizzo, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees, and left them with three options: Jose Abreu, Josh Bell and Yuli Gurriel.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Yankees have no reason to worry about Astros signing Jose Abreu

Jim Crane the General Manager! Yee-HAW! Let’s dish out above-market deals for aging veterans! Rafael Montero, YOU get an $11.5 million AAV deal despite having a 4.64 career ERA! Jose Abreu, come on down to the Houston Astros!. How about $20 million per year through your age-38 season, sir?!...
Over the Monster

Goodbye To Brock Holt (Who Isn’t Going Anywhere)

In the days following his retirement it’s important to remember that Brock Holt, largely known as a fan-favorite white guy, was legit good for a minute. In 2018, he hit .277/.362/.411 over 367 at-bats in the Sox’s best season ever. Three years earlier, he had been an All-Star, and it didn’t happen by accident. He had a leg up, being “plucky” and playing for a popular team, but he earned his spot by hitting .292/.379/.412 in the first half and playing lots of positions, which the voters reliably eat up.
BOSTON, MA
