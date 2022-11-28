Read full article on original website
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Work to resume next week on State Road 252 bridge project west of Morgantown
MORGAN CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor HIS Constructors plans to resume work next week at the S.R. 252 bridge over West Fork Crooked Creek in Morgan County. The bridge is located just over a mile west of S.R. 135 near Morgantown. As early as Monday, December 5,...
Indianapolis Children’s Choir will celebrate the festive season with holiday concerts
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) will present holiday concerts to celebrate the festive season this December. These four concerts give the Indianapolis community the chance to experience the tradition of choral music performed by singers as young as kindergarten, and as old as alumni of the ICC from its founding year. Each concert will be presented at the architecturally stunning Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, with a special candlelight performance included in the concert series, as well as options to live stream specific performances.
Spreen’s a basketball ‘10’ as she joins royal company during blowout victory over New Albany
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence added another name to its remarkable roll call of royalty. All of a sudden, the list is getting crowded. That doesn’t make it less special. And it’s rather appropriate for Chloe Spreen to become the 10th name on the register. On the 10 scale, that’s where her game is headed.
BNL’s Filler, Stancombe finish third in weight classes at Old Barn Brawl
HUNTINGBURG – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jorj Filler and Ethan Stancombe finished third in their respective weight classes during the first annual Old Barn Brawl at Southridge on Saturday. The Stars finished ninth in the star-studded 10-team field with 138 points. Tennessee powerhouse Baylor School won the team title...
South’s wise word to the Wis-ley? Shoot it. Panthers pounce on Stars 68-55
BLOOMINGTON _ After watching his team’s tepid touch in a loss at New Albany last week, Bloomington South coach J.R. Holmes had a word of advice for his shooters heading into Friday’s home duel against Bedford North Lawrence. He issued an edict for the Panthers to relax and...
The Butler kid did it! Norman joins exclusive list as No.5 BNL roars past Gibson Southern 73-43
EVANSVILLE – Without a Pride, with a lot of pride, with a future Indiana All-Star reaching another career mark of excellence, Bedford North Lawrence bounced back in spectacular fashion. Can’t keep a good team down, even with a starter down. The No.5 Stars, rubbing the ointment of victory...
BNL’s Jett Jones named Genius Jock for the month of December
BEDFORD – Jett Jones, a senior at Bedford North Lawrence High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of December, presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Jett, the son of Jimmy and Stormi Jones, has been involved in every...
