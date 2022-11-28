ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Indianapolis Children’s Choir will celebrate the festive season with holiday concerts

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) will present holiday concerts to celebrate the festive season this December. These four concerts give the Indianapolis community the chance to experience the tradition of choral music performed by singers as young as kindergarten, and as old as alumni of the ICC from its founding year. Each concert will be presented at the architecturally stunning Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, with a special candlelight performance included in the concert series, as well as options to live stream specific performances.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

BNL’s Filler, Stancombe finish third in weight classes at Old Barn Brawl

HUNTINGBURG – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jorj Filler and Ethan Stancombe finished third in their respective weight classes during the first annual Old Barn Brawl at Southridge on Saturday. The Stars finished ninth in the star-studded 10-team field with 138 points. Tennessee powerhouse Baylor School won the team title...
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

BNL’s Jett Jones named Genius Jock for the month of December

BEDFORD – Jett Jones, a senior at Bedford North Lawrence High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of December, presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Jett, the son of Jimmy and Stormi Jones, has been involved in every...
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy