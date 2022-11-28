INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) will present holiday concerts to celebrate the festive season this December. These four concerts give the Indianapolis community the chance to experience the tradition of choral music performed by singers as young as kindergarten, and as old as alumni of the ICC from its founding year. Each concert will be presented at the architecturally stunning Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, with a special candlelight performance included in the concert series, as well as options to live stream specific performances.

