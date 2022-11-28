Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Las Vegas billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
abc17news.com
Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe dies at 80
PHOENIX (AP) — Jim Kolbe, who represented Arizona in Congress for more than two decades, has died. A statement from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office says Kolbe died Saturday at the age of 80. Kolbe was elected to the U.S. House in 1984, serving 11 terms before he retired. In Congress, he often was at odds with other Republicans over his support for free trade, an immigrant guest worker program and gay rights. He reluctantly announced in 1996 that he was gay but said he didn’t want that to define him. Ducey called Kolbe’s life and service to Arizona remarkable.
abc17news.com
Cruise passenger who fell overboard recalls experience
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — He spent nearly 20 hours alone, treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship and being saved on Thanksgiving. On Friday, James Michael Grimes said the experience has taught him to not take life for granted. Grimes told ABC News’ Good Morning America that his worst fear is drowning but he never accepted that that was going to be how his life ended. The 28-year-old from Lafayette, Alabama said he ate what looked like a bamboo stick and fought off what appeared to be a shark before he saw the lights of a tanker and swam toward it. A Coast Guard crew circled the tanker and finally spotted him. Though harrowing, Grimes said the experience will not discourage him from taking another cruise.
abc17news.com
Missouri man admits 26-year Social Security fraud
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 62-year-old Missouri man has admitted that he cashed his mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years after her death. Reginald Bagley, of Dellwood, pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money belonging to the United States. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in eastern Missouri said in a news release that Bagley did not report his mother’s death in March 1994 to the Social Security Administration. He set up a bank account in 1998 to directly deposit her benefits, and the bank statements went to Bagley’s home. The scheme ended in 2020 when the Social Security Administration tried to reach Bagley’s mother because she was not using her Medicare benefits. Bagley stole $197,329 in Social Security benefits.
abc17news.com
2 charged in death of Missouri child who ingested fentanyl
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County prosecutors say two adults are charged in the death of a toddler who ingested fentanyl. Police announced Thursday that the child died at a hospital after officers went to a home in Florissant in November. She has been identified as 21-month-old Lilinna Leak. Prosecutors have charged 35-year-old Amanda Tufts and 25-year-old James Collins each with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. A probable cause statement says officers found the child unconscious at the home. A hospital screening found fentanyl in her system. The statement says detectives found a large amount of drug paraphernalia, powder residue and handguns in the home.
Comments / 0