Lincoln, NE

Marcus Satterfield leaves Gamecocks to be Nebraska's new OC

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Satterfield is among five on-field assistants announced by Rhule. The others are running backs coach E.J. Barthel, secondary coach...
Nebraska routs Boston College 88-67 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

LINCOLN (AP) — Keisei Tominaga matched a career best with 23 points and Nebraska rolled to an 88-67 win over Boston College in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Nebraska used a 33-6 run that spanned the halves for a 64-40 lead with 8:41 remaining. Boston College didn’t score in the...
Northeast women fall to Central; Richards scores 16

COLUMBUS - The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team wrapped up their season series with Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska Wednesday night. The Raiders prevailed in the contest by a final score of 71-63. The Hawks (6-3) jumped out to an early 5-2 lead but trailed 22-18 at the end of the first quarter. The score was a tight 35-34 at half and an even 50-50 at the end of the third quarter. However, Northeast never led in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling by eight points.
Farm loan interest rates on the rise heading into 2023

Interest rates for farm loans were on the rise this year and look to continue to rise heading into 2023. Nate Kauffman serves as the Omaha branch executive for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. He says there are some things producers should keep in mind as they head into next year.
Amoore's triple-double lifts No. 9 Va Tech over Nebraska

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore had 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the first triple-double in Virginia Tech history as the No. 9 Hokies beat Nebraska 85-54 on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Elizabeth Kitley added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies...
