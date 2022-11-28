COLUMBUS - The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team wrapped up their season series with Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska Wednesday night. The Raiders prevailed in the contest by a final score of 71-63. The Hawks (6-3) jumped out to an early 5-2 lead but trailed 22-18 at the end of the first quarter. The score was a tight 35-34 at half and an even 50-50 at the end of the third quarter. However, Northeast never led in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling by eight points.

