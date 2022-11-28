ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Big November snowstorms uncommon in MN, but snowfall is increasing

Well we had our first snowstorm of the season and it was a big one. No easing into the winter of 2022-2023 for us. Big storms in November are not as common as you might think. Some of our most notorious storms do happen in November but they’re pretty rare. The last real big one was the Halloween Blizzard of 1991, which many people forget fell mostly into Nov. 1, but began on Oct. 31. The Armistice Day Blizzard of November 11-13, 1940 is another notorious storm that dumped 16.8 inches of snow and killed 154 people, 49 in Minnesota.
Milder Thursday afternoon and Friday, then much colder

Friday’s been cold and windy with stray flurries and drifting snow in some open areas. At 4 p.m., the Twin Cities reported a temperature of 18 degrees with a west wind gusting 36 mph. Up in the northwest, Fosston and Thief River Falls reported just 7 degrees. Turning milder.
Snow storm causes many crashes, delays flights at Twin Cities airport

(St. Paul, MN) -- Law enforcement officers across the state were busy assisting drivers caught in the winter storm Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a total of 387 crashes between 6 a-m and 9 p-m Tuesday. At least 34 people were injured in the wrecks. There were also 285 vehicle spinouts and 33 jackknifed semis. No reports of any serious injuries or fatalities. The National Weather Service says North St. Paul topped the state with nine inches of snow, St. Peter received eight-and-a-half inches, Stillwater had eight, North Mankato got seven inches, and New Prague and Mankato are reporting a half foot. Locally, there were some slick spots, and at 5 this morning a vehicle hit and snapped a power pole on Northwest 7th Street in Willmar, near Lakeland Broadcasting. The driver wasn't hurt.
Cold, windy Wednesday then warmer Thursday; more snow possible late Friday

Cold and wind are the themes for Wednesday. Winds will blow from the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits east and subzero west. Overnight Wednesday night will bring temperatures into the single digits for most. Thursday and Friday will be warmer but more snow is possible late Friday into Friday night.
Storm update: Snowfall up to 1 inch per hour; tapers later afternoon

Our Tuesday snowstorm is delivering on the promise of moderate to heavy snow bands setting up from southern Minnesota, the Twin Cities and much of eastern Minnesota all the way up the North Shore into northwestern Wisconsin. Here are some select snowfall reports as of midday:. National Weather Service Duluth...
Tuesday storm totals snowball; cold Wednesday on the way

Tuesday was that kind of a day around Minnesota. Our Tuesday storm delivered plenty of snow to our region. Monday evening’s short-range forecast models — including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s NAM 3k model and the High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model — won the day over NOAA’s Global Forecast System and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts by predicting heavier snow bands setting up over the heart of the southern Twin Cities Tuesday.
Winter storm to affect parts of the region Tuesday

Southern Minnesota will see a mild day again Monday with highs in the low 40s. Northern Minnesota will see some light snow with a coating of 1 inch possible near the international border. A winter storm will bring snow to much of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late...
Latest on Winter Storm ongoing across Minnesota

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 6 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, there have been 139 accidents across the state of Minnesota. Seven of those have resulted in injuries, with zero of those being serious or fatal. They also report there have been 53 vehicles spin-outs/vehicles off the road and three jackknifed semis. Minnesota State Patrol would like everyone to remember to put the distractions down and slow down as the snow is resulting in slow travel all across the Twin Cities.
Snow emergencies declared across Twin Cities metro

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Multiple cities have issued snow emergencies for Tuesday night as a result of a snowstorm that swept across Minnesota and Wisconsin. In Richfield, a snow emergency went into effect at 1 p.m. In Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington, snow emergencies go into effect at 9 p.m. In Brooklyn Park, a snow emergency will go into effect at 11 p.m.
Snow, colder temps return after mild Monday

Light snow will brush northern Minnesota Monday while southern Minnesota sees mild temperatures in the 40s. Heavier snow develops Monday night into Tuesday across central and southern Minnesota with a mix in southeastern Minnesota. Cold and wind blow in Wednesday. One more mild day. Light snow will move across northern...
Snow has ended, 5-8″ from Mankato to MSP

Snow is ending from west to east across southern Minnesota with 5 to 8 inch reports common from Mankato to the Twin Cities. CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF SNOWFALL TOTALS. Even through the snow is ending, strong northwesterly wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will continue to create areas of blowing snow throughout the night, especially in rural areas. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery with reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Travel conditions will gradually improve overnight tonight.
