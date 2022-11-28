Read full article on original website
Big November snowstorms uncommon in MN, but snowfall is increasing
Well we had our first snowstorm of the season and it was a big one. No easing into the winter of 2022-2023 for us. Big storms in November are not as common as you might think. Some of our most notorious storms do happen in November but they’re pretty rare. The last real big one was the Halloween Blizzard of 1991, which many people forget fell mostly into Nov. 1, but began on Oct. 31. The Armistice Day Blizzard of November 11-13, 1940 is another notorious storm that dumped 16.8 inches of snow and killed 154 people, 49 in Minnesota.
Winter storm drops over eight inches of snow in parts of metro, central Minnesota
Minnesota’s latest winter storm on Tuesday barreled down on the Twin Cities dropping nearly nine inches of snow in some parts. The NWS Twin Cities says snow fell at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour around midday.
Milder Thursday afternoon and Friday, then much colder
Friday’s been cold and windy with stray flurries and drifting snow in some open areas. At 4 p.m., the Twin Cities reported a temperature of 18 degrees with a west wind gusting 36 mph. Up in the northwest, Fosston and Thief River Falls reported just 7 degrees. Turning milder.
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
Winter storm warning through 9 p.m. Tuesday; cold winds howl Wednesday
Tuesday’s heaviest snow bands will be over the Twin Cities from about 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Snow wraps up between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Twin Cities but will run through the night north and east. Expect an additional 2 to 3 inches through Tuesday afternoon...
Snow storm causes many crashes, delays flights at Twin Cities airport
(St. Paul, MN) -- Law enforcement officers across the state were busy assisting drivers caught in the winter storm Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a total of 387 crashes between 6 a-m and 9 p-m Tuesday. At least 34 people were injured in the wrecks. There were also 285 vehicle spinouts and 33 jackknifed semis. No reports of any serious injuries or fatalities. The National Weather Service says North St. Paul topped the state with nine inches of snow, St. Peter received eight-and-a-half inches, Stillwater had eight, North Mankato got seven inches, and New Prague and Mankato are reporting a half foot. Locally, there were some slick spots, and at 5 this morning a vehicle hit and snapped a power pole on Northwest 7th Street in Willmar, near Lakeland Broadcasting. The driver wasn't hurt.
Cold, windy Wednesday then warmer Thursday; more snow possible late Friday
Cold and wind are the themes for Wednesday. Winds will blow from the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits east and subzero west. Overnight Wednesday night will bring temperatures into the single digits for most. Thursday and Friday will be warmer but more snow is possible late Friday into Friday night.
Storm update: Snowfall up to 1 inch per hour; tapers later afternoon
Our Tuesday snowstorm is delivering on the promise of moderate to heavy snow bands setting up from southern Minnesota, the Twin Cities and much of eastern Minnesota all the way up the North Shore into northwestern Wisconsin. Here are some select snowfall reports as of midday:. National Weather Service Duluth...
Tuesday storm totals snowball; cold Wednesday on the way
Tuesday was that kind of a day around Minnesota. Our Tuesday storm delivered plenty of snow to our region. Monday evening’s short-range forecast models — including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s NAM 3k model and the High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model — won the day over NOAA’s Global Forecast System and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts by predicting heavier snow bands setting up over the heart of the southern Twin Cities Tuesday.
Winter storm to affect parts of the region Tuesday
Southern Minnesota will see a mild day again Monday with highs in the low 40s. Northern Minnesota will see some light snow with a coating of 1 inch possible near the international border. A winter storm will bring snow to much of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late...
Tuesday’s Snowfall Totals Around the Twin Cities Metro
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Twin Cities metro area got the brunt of the snowfall from Tuesday's snowstorm. The National Weather Service snowfall totals (as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday):. Burnsville 8.5" St. Peter 8.5" MSP 8.4" Savage 8" Falcon Heights 7.5" Mendota Heights 7" Prior Lake 6.9" Victoria 6.5" We...
Latest on Winter Storm ongoing across Minnesota
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 6 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, there have been 139 accidents across the state of Minnesota. Seven of those have resulted in injuries, with zero of those being serious or fatal. They also report there have been 53 vehicles spin-outs/vehicles off the road and three jackknifed semis. Minnesota State Patrol would like everyone to remember to put the distractions down and slow down as the snow is resulting in slow travel all across the Twin Cities.
Snow emergencies declared across Twin Cities metro
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Multiple cities have issued snow emergencies for Tuesday night as a result of a snowstorm that swept across Minnesota and Wisconsin. In Richfield, a snow emergency went into effect at 1 p.m. In Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington, snow emergencies go into effect at 9 p.m. In Brooklyn Park, a snow emergency will go into effect at 11 p.m.
Tuesday storm to dump plowable snow in Minnesota
Snow is on track to impact both the morning and afternoon commutes Tuesday in the Twin Cities, but the big question remains where the highest snow totals will fall within a wider area. "Winter is on our doorstep and is likely to impact both commutes tomorrow. Most areas will see...
Snowstorm continues; another winter storm early next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at how much snow will fall on Minnesota today as well as the cold air moving in behind the storm. Sven also takes a look at whether we'll see another snow storm next week.
Snow, colder temps return after mild Monday
Light snow will brush northern Minnesota Monday while southern Minnesota sees mild temperatures in the 40s. Heavier snow develops Monday night into Tuesday across central and southern Minnesota with a mix in southeastern Minnesota. Cold and wind blow in Wednesday. One more mild day. Light snow will move across northern...
Snowstorm causes spinouts across Minnesota, road conditions a factor in fatal WI crash
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Tuesday's snowstorm and dicey road conditions are being blamed for a fatal crash in western Wisconsin, other crashes around the region and several vehicle spinouts in the Twin Cities metro area. From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 29, 139 vehicle crashes were reported...
Snow has ended, 5-8″ from Mankato to MSP
Snow is ending from west to east across southern Minnesota with 5 to 8 inch reports common from Mankato to the Twin Cities. CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF SNOWFALL TOTALS. Even through the snow is ending, strong northwesterly wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will continue to create areas of blowing snow throughout the night, especially in rural areas. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery with reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Travel conditions will gradually improve overnight tonight.
A shortage of qualified meat cutters is leaving small butcher shops in rural communities desperate for help. Two southern Minnesota colleges launched pilot programs introducing a new generation of meat cutters to the craft. On a recent weekday, staff at Carlson Meats in Grove City, Minn., were busy getting orders...
Still on track for snowy travel Tuesday; 3 to 6 inches likely for Twin Cities area
The latest forecast models Tuesday afternoon still confirm the trend for snow most of the day Tuesday. Winter weather advisories have been posted from much of southern Minnesota through the Twin Cities into western Wisconsin. Including the cities of Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,...
