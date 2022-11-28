Well we had our first snowstorm of the season and it was a big one. No easing into the winter of 2022-2023 for us. Big storms in November are not as common as you might think. Some of our most notorious storms do happen in November but they’re pretty rare. The last real big one was the Halloween Blizzard of 1991, which many people forget fell mostly into Nov. 1, but began on Oct. 31. The Armistice Day Blizzard of November 11-13, 1940 is another notorious storm that dumped 16.8 inches of snow and killed 154 people, 49 in Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO