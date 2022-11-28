Read full article on original website
Concordia College prepares for 96th Annual Christmas Concert
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Concordia College choirs, orchestra, conductors and crew are getting ready for this weekend’s 96th annual Christmas Concert. This year’s theme is Star of Bethlehem, Lead Us to Peace. The event follows the story of the birth of Jesus and involves 300 student musicians.
Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade brightens downtown Fargo for holiday spirit
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In case you needed an official announcement, it’s here! The annual kick-off to the holidays underway. Hundreds across the F-M and surrounding areas enjoyed the Holiday Lights Parade presented by the Downtown Community Partnership and sponsored by Xcel Energy. It began in downtown Moorhead...
F-M area 9th graders check out different career options at Fargodome
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo-Moorhead area high schoolers are getting an inside look at career options with various companies across the region. Nearly 4,000 students, most of them 9th graders, came to the Fargodome for the Health, Tech and Trades Career Expo to explore a wide variety of careers through fun and hands-on activities.
Valley City State & NDSU students get teaching experience in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Students at Valley City State University and North Dakota State University are given the opportunity to gain hands-on experience teaching. Nearly 20 college students are enrolled in a teaching program at Eastwood Elementary School where student teachers are partnered with elementary teachers to learn about life in the classroom. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the program as it gives students early experience in their teaching career.
Gas prices dip below $3.00 in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO (KVRR) – For the first time in several months, gas prices in the Fargo-Moorhead area have dropped below $3.00 per gallon. On Friday, at least one Fargo retailer was selling regular unleaded for $2.95 per gallon. AAA says one year ago, the average price per gallon in North...
Football Player Injured In Game in Moorhead In September Finally Going Home
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KVRR) — A high school football player injured in a game in Moorhead back in September is finally going home. The family of Conner Erickson wrote on CaringBridge that he has spent the last few months doing physical therapy at Mayo Clinic. They say Conner still has...
Four Dogs, Shop and Its Contents Lost to Fire Near Perham
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Four yellow lab dogs are dead after fire spread through a shop southwest of Perham, Minnesota. A passing motorist spotted the flames around 11 a.m. and called authorities. Perham, Dent and Ottertail fire departments responded and found flames coming from the roof and...
UPDATE: Man suspected of Thursday night Moorhead killing arrested
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The man suspected of killing a Moorhead woman is arrested. Moorhead police say 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Friday night and is held at the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton. Officers were called to a woman’s home on 3800...
Bison V Griz FCS Round 2 Previews
FARGO– The Montana Grizzlies and NDSU Bison will kickoff Saturday afternoon at the FargoDome for round 2 of the FCS Playoffs. Adam breaks down the matchup with SWX Montana’s Zach Kaplan.
Chris Heise Play of the Week Nominees 12/2
This week’s Chris Heise Play of Week nominations are hotter than fire and colder than ice. Play number one comes from Kindred’s 88-20 victory over the Richalnd Colts on the Girls Basketball court. Laela Eisenschenk brings the trap, comes away with the steal and is off to the races for the Vikings.
Update: Police ask for help in locating Moorhead homicide suspect
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police are asking for assistance in locating a possible suspect in connection with a homicide. Police are looking for 25-year-old James Kollie, Jr. who may be driving the victim’s black 2016 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plate HFE-185. Police were called Thursday around...
Fargo Police Searching For Man Wanted For Aggravated Reckless Endangerment
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police continue to search for 22-year-old Tremane Rainey. On Wednesday, they set up a perimeter in the 1600 block of 34th Street South in Fargo in an attempt to locate Rainey. After a search of the area, it was determined he had left before the...
