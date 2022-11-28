WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Students at Valley City State University and North Dakota State University are given the opportunity to gain hands-on experience teaching. Nearly 20 college students are enrolled in a teaching program at Eastwood Elementary School where student teachers are partnered with elementary teachers to learn about life in the classroom. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the program as it gives students early experience in their teaching career.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO