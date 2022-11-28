ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Morning Sun

Accessory charges dropped in quadruple murder; Boyer gets life

Charges have been dropped against a Clare County man initially charged for aiding his aunt after she shot and killed his mother, grandfather, cousin and friend. In explaining why Ryan Beatty won’t face trial as an accessory, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis provided further details of what actually happened that day at the family’s rural Farwell home.
CLARE COUNTY, MI

