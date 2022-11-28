Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Two WWE Stars To Work With
No one sits higher in WWE's talent hierarchy these days than Roman Reigns; "Head of the Table" isn't just a clever nickname. For a number of years now, Reigns has been the centerpiece of WWE creative, and, under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative leadership, that hasn't changed. Being in such a position carries with it a bit of sway, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns used some of his creative pull in specifically choosing two of his colleagues to work with on his long-term Bloodline storyline — Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Dakota Kai Accepts New WWE Moniker
Dakota Kai teamed with Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY to take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Mia Yim at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26. Although she came out on the losing end, Kai delivered a standout performance and said recently that she'd be happy to be known as Ms. WarGames.
Booker T Addresses Whether The Rock Should Beat Roman Reigns
Booker T offered some off-the-cuff ideas about how Roman Reigns' two-year title reign could end at the hands of his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, on his latest podcast. On the most recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Reigns' championship run with co-host Brad Gilmore, as rumors continue to swirl about Johnson returning to WWE and challenging his real-life cousin for one of his WWE titles.
Kevin Owens Spoke With Cody Rhodes Ahead Of This Big WWE Match
On November 26, Kevin Owens took part in the first-ever WarGames match on a WWE main roster premium live event, teaming with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes to take on long-time rival Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. Owens' team was ultimately unsuccessful in its attempt to hand Reigns his first PLE loss since the 2022 Royal Rumble; Jey Uso pinned Owens for the victory following a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn into a top rope splash from Uso.
Stephanie McMahon Hints At WWE Getting Into Boxing Business
Professional wrestling isn't just a performance art or a sport, but it's also a business. Accordingly, the major companies strive to obtain steady growth of their programming, on and off-screen services, and of course, revenue. One strategy to achieve such growth is through a tuck-in acquisition — typically when a large enterprise merges with or absorbs a smaller business. A prominent example of this occurred earlier this year when AEW President Tony Khan obtained ownership of Ring of Honor. On a smaller scale, World Wrestling Entertainment's relationship with Ohio Valley Wrestling which resulted in OVW becoming the developmental territory for WWE for some time was also similar.
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
Scott Hall Had Clause In WCW Contract That Benefited Him If Big WWE Stars Jumped
The pro wrestling landscape changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped from WWE to WCW in 1996 and went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan. At the time, Hall was represented by agent Barry Bloom, who recently revealed in Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast that he negotiated a clause in Hall's lucrative contract that guaranteed his deal would become even richer if certain other WWE stars made the jump and received contracts bigger than Hall's.
Finn Balor Thinks Newly-Minted WWE Heel Could Be A Huge Star
The Judgment Day has brought out Dominik Mysterio's darker impulses, and Finn Balor thinks it has brought out the best in the scion of the Mysterio dynasty. In an interview with "BT Sport," Balor offered generous praise for Dominick Mysterio's embrace of a heel persona – complete with a rejection of his father Rey Mysterio and membership in The Judgment Day.
Sami Zayn Match Will Kick Off WWE SmackDown
"WWE SmackDown" will kick off tonight's episode in a "helluva" way. The Bloodline is fresh off the heels of a Survivor Series victory in the WarGames match and it's all thanks to the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. That match closed out the premium live event and now Zayn will begin "SmackDown" in a headline match. He will be taking on one of his opponents in Saturday's WarGames match, Sheamus. WWE made the announcement on Twitter courtesy of Cathy Kelley that the leader of The Brawling Brutes will take on Zayn in singles action.
GUNTHER's Next Title Challenger Decided In WWE SmackDown World Cup Final
USA's Ricochet defeated Mexico's Santos Escobar in the final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on this week's blue brand show in Buffalo, New York. Midway through the match, the referees asked the rest of Legado Del Fantasma – including Zelina Vega on commentary – to leave the ringside area, leveling the playing field for Ricochet in a one-on-one contest. Eventually, Ricochet hit his 630 splash on Escobar for the pinfall victory.
Bow Wow Delivers A New Message To Jade Cargill
It's still not entirely clear who Jade Cargill's next challenger for the TBS Championship will be. But regardless of the who, what, when, where, why, and how, it appears that wherever Cargill goes next, Bow Wow — rapper, aspiring pro wrestler, and star of the 2002 film "Like Mike" — is going to be involved.
WWE NXT Star Believes Mandy Rose's V-Trigger Outshines Kenny Omega's
Kenny Omega is often described by fans as one of the best wrestlers in the world, regularly putting on performances in the ring that wow audiences in cities spanning the globe. Whether it be diving over the top, connecting with various technical moves, or going back and forth in a brawl, the AEW star can seemingly do it all. One of his top moves is the V-Trigger, which is a devastating knee strike to the face, but he's not the only wrestler to use it.
William Regal Floored In Shocking Attack On AEW Dynamite
For the past eight months, William Regal was the coach of the Blackpool Combat Club, a group consisting of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. The faction started at Revolution following a hard-hitting match between Moxley and Danielson. At Full Gear on November 19, Regal turned on Moxley by sliding MJF a pair of brass knuckles to knock out Moxley with and capture the AEW World Championship. However, Regal's deal with the devil ended up not paying off for him.
Drew McIntyre And Sheamus Will Get Title Shot On 12/9 WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre & Sheamus will receive a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on next week's "WWE SmackDown" in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was announced on the 12/2 "WWE SmackDown" that McIntyre & Sheamus will challenge the winners of The Usos vs. Matt Riddle & Elias title match scheduled for the 12/5 "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C.
Chris Jericho's Son Addresses When He Hopes His Dad Retires
Chris Jericho has been in the professional wrestling business since 1990, with 2006 and 2011 being the only years he did not compete in a ring. Throughout his career, Jericho has found success under many major wrestling banners including WCW, WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AEW, and currently Ring of Honor.
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
MJF Makes Veiled References To WWE Executives On AEW Dynamite
During last night's "AEW Dynamite," MJF made some of his most direct references to WWE's leadership to date, while denigrating some of the promotion's most iconic figures as being inferior to his greatness. The new AEW World Champion, in his first televised promo since winning the top title at the...
Mayu Iwatani Was Reportedly Set For Big IWGP Title Win
KAIRI may have won the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship last month, but a new report Friday morning suggests that was not always the plan that New Japan Pro-Wrestling had in mind. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that although KAIRI won this year's IWGP Women's Championship tournament late last month, the first woman NJPW had in mind to become its inaugural women's champion was her finals opponent, Mayu Iwatani.
Lacey Evans On Why WWE Return Is Different After Having Second Child
Lacey Evans is opening up about the challenge of returning to pro wrestling following the birth of her second child, saying it was an emotional challenge to get back in the ring. On the latest episode of Brandi Rhodes' "2 Lies and 1 Truth" parenting podcast, the WWE star discussed...
WWE Reportedly Entertaining 'Pie-In-The-Sky' Plans For The Rock
As the new year quickly approaches, so too does WWE's biggest season — the stretch between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Getting ready for that push to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles also means zeroing in on the main event plans for Roman Reigns and who his opponent will be. Assuming he maintains his hold on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until then, Reigns' potential adversary remains an important topic of discussion as the company looks to lock in their "close to finalized plans" by mid-January 2023, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
