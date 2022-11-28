Kenny Omega is often described by fans as one of the best wrestlers in the world, regularly putting on performances in the ring that wow audiences in cities spanning the globe. Whether it be diving over the top, connecting with various technical moves, or going back and forth in a brawl, the AEW star can seemingly do it all. One of his top moves is the V-Trigger, which is a devastating knee strike to the face, but he's not the only wrestler to use it.

1 DAY AGO