FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Caleb Fields scored 19 points to help Fairfield defeat Saint Peter’s 67-55. Fields was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the foul line for the Stags (3-6). Supreme Cook added 11 points and 11 rebounds with three blocks. Allan Jeanne-Rose recorded 11 points and went 5 of 8 from the field. Isiah Dasher finished with 15 points for the Peacocks (4-4).

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO