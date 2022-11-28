Column: Library to hold month of holiday-themed activities

Broad Street has changed along with the leaves. The shops are decorated in green and red, festive wreaths adorn the street lamps, and a Christmas tree is at the intersection at Water Street. This can only mean one thing: the holidays are approaching!

At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we are feeling the festive spirit, and have an entire month of holiday-themed activities for the whole family!

To start, we are teaming up with the Tourism Development Authority to celebrate this weekend’s “Kick-off to Christmas” event. With the help of the Cupola House Association and the Friends of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we were able to make a long-distance call to the North Pole and schedule a very special guest! Despite his VERY busy schedule for this time of year, Santa Claus is coming to Edenton for a special Story Time in the Cupola Gardens, and will bring some early Christmas presents for all of the good children!

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m., the library will host a special Teen Tuesday with Ms. Destinee. As always, it is a surprise! I assure you, this will help you craft a special holiday gift for your loved ones. If you are strapped for time and need help deciding what to buy, join us at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, for a Cricut Workshop! All participants will learn how to craft their own designs for T-shirts, tote bags, mugs, and even wallets. Furthermore, each participant will get one free design!

Check out below more of the events we have planned for the month of December:

• Story Time with Santa in the Kick-off to Christmas at 3:30 p.m. in the Cupola Gardens

• Story Time with Ms. Lee on Wednesdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 11 a.m.

• Book Club with the Friends of the SPML- Murder Rule by Dervla McTiernan — Thursday, Dec. 8 at noon

• Teen Tuesday with Ms. Destinee — Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m.

• Cricut Workshop — Thursday, Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

As we gear up for the holidays, join us at the library as we celebrate the season and provide some last-minute gifts for your family traditions. Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!

Jared Jacavone is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.