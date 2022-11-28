ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

This Silicone Mat Is a Crafter’s Dream

By Kourtney Borman
Dengarden
Dengarden
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZ2vu_0jQ9e6rB00

This might just get us back into crafting!

Crafting is a great pastime for many - a fine way to spend the evening or the weekend and make something that a friend or loved one might like in their home, or that you can just spruce up your own space with. But sometimes you get a few too many crafts in your home and you aren’t sure where to get started ( we have a fix for that ), or you need something to help organize all your supplies!

Well, lucky for you we have just the thing! Or, rather, Christine from ChristineCreatesCo has the perfect thing for organizing your supplies even while you are in the middle of crafting!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

Now, we’d like to start off by saying that this craft mat is made of silicone - meaning it is super easy to clean and store! But what we love even more than that are all the little areas on the mat that are oh-so-perfect for just about any type of craft you could imagine.

There is a small pop-up cup with inner rings that let you pop it up to the exact size you need, some smoother low-edged rings to keep small crafts in place, a paint tray, and of course a wide open middle space for you to do your actual crafting project in!

You could easily use this silicone mat for SO many projects, from painting to jewelry making and all sorts of other things. Best of all it is also safe for your kiddos to use, meaning (hopefully) less mess for you to clean up once everything is done.

And speaking of being done, you can just rinse off the mat in your sink and lay it out to dry, then use it again the next time you or the littles want to craft! It is that easy, and honestly, we love it for that reason alone!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
cohaitungchi.com

Winter 2022 Nail Trends: French Pearl, Extreme Minimalism, and More

Now that we’ve formally entered a brand new season (and a brand new yr!), it’s excessive time to start out in search of the brand new nail inspiration that can carry us via to spring. Although we’ll seemingly spend a very good portion of the winter with our palms tucked into gloves and pockets, we additionally know that nothing raises our spirits fairly like a contemporary mani. And through the darkish winter months, we’ll take all of the TLC we get.
Architectural Digest

Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together

While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
AUSTIN, TX
livingetc.com

We can't believe this antique-look closet is actually an IKEA hack – made from PAX units and budget timber

We all dream of a large built-in closet to store our ever-growing collection of clothes, and this clever IKEA PAX hack offers just that, all within a beautiful bespoke design. Arched wooden-effect fronts and brass hardware make this six-door wardrobe a statement piece of furniture that looks right at home in this understated, Scandi-cool bedroom - and we're utterly smitten.
Beth Averill

Coffee Filter Turkey Craft for Kids

Inside:Coffee Filter Turkey Craftwith printable turkey body template included!. Get your kids in the Thanksgiving spirit this year with this fun coffee filter turkey craft! It's a great project for preschoolers and kindergartners, since it is easy to do. All you need is a coffee filter, some markers, and a printable turkey body that you can download in this post.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
862
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy