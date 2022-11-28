Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
312 – Aged Care Tech Summit 2022 Feature Episode
312 – Aged Care Tech Summit 2022 Feature Episode. Earlier in the year Talking HealthTech was a supporting partner at the 4th Annual Aged Care Tech Summit 2022 in Sydney. During the event we were doing our thing, catching up with speakers after their sessions and recording quick conversations – which you’re going to hear in a minute in this episode.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Effective doctors need to be challenged
“Empathy, intelligence, and commitment are crucial traits every doctor must have to succeed. However, there is one trait that stands above the rest. One of the most important aspects of an effective doctor is the desire to be challenged and overcome difficult situations. I feel I’ve exemplified that throughout my life. Whether it be through those experiences, starting clubs, organizing teams, or helping those less fortunate than me, I haven’t backed down.”
buffalohealthyliving.com
Social Emotional Learning for Children is Important
Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) in schools is now a requirement of the New York State Department of Education (NYSDOE). NYSDOE’s goal is to make mental health and equity a priority for all school-aged children. SEL includes five core competencies to help students “acquire and apply knowledge, skills, and attitudes to develop healthy identities; manage their emotions; achieve personal and collective goals; feel and show empathy for others; establish and maintain supportive relationships; and make responsible and caring decisions.”
A Successful Relationship
There is no one answer to this question since relationships vary greatly and what works for one couple may not work for another. Building strong and lasting relationships is not easy. It takes time, patience, and effort to develop a bond that can weather the storms of life. But it is worth it. Relationships provide us with support, love, and companionship—all things that help us live happier, healthier lives.
makeuseof.com
How to Master the Stoic Mindset for Self-Care and Happiness
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Learning how to cope with difficult situations is a valuable skill to develop and one that gives way to peace, happiness, and better overall well-being, especially in the face of stress and anxiety. Stoicism practices can help you find daily calm, focus, and reflection and can even help you manage the most challenging of life events. If you’re looking for a new self-care tool, then applying wisdom from Stoicism philosophy may be exactly what you need.
CNET
Practicing Gratitude Isn't Woo-Woo. It's a Path to More Money
This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. Imagine losing your entire savings. Now imagine losing your entire savings because of Bernie Madoff, the (late) crook who took over 50 billion dollars' worth of his clients' investments in a Ponzi scheme.
Comments / 0