Read full article on original website
Related
These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to Amazon Editors
Whether you’ve read 5 or 50 books this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next isn’t easy. If you’re in the mood to give a recent release a go, look no further than the Amazon Book Editors’ 2022 Books of the Year list.
The Best Mystery Books Of 2022
There's something soothing about a good mystery. Hear us out: when you sink into a mystery, there's an unwritten contract between author and reader that, no matter how long it takes us to finish the book, there will be a satisfying conclusion (via Washington Post). There's a general plot structure readers can count on, MasterClass explains, that starts with a character trying to solve a mystery and ends when they've discovered the truth.
The best books and reading gifts for your favorite bookworm in 2022
Whether they love spending weekends at a local bookstore or have downtime on their commute, everyone can benefit from more books. Not only are they a great way to enrich your knowledge, they’re also easy to take along with you, regardless if it’s the traditional paperback or an e-reader. What’s more, a good book is not only a thoughtful gift but a thought-provoking one. Books have the power to change your outlook, attitude and life — all just within a packet of pages.
Atlas Obscura
Delicious Gifts for the Food-Obsessed
All week we’ll be giving you a peek at the gifts we here at Atlas Obscura and Gastro Obscura have on our wishlists. The winter holidays are a glorious time for food lovers. Not only are there wonderful things to eat, there are also wonderful gifts to open. Of course, we’d recommend wrapping up a copy of the Gastro Obscura book for the culinarily inclined. But there are plenty of other tasty gifts we’re giving to foodie friends and family this year.
simplybuckhead.com
Beloved Books
Reading to and with your kids from an early age helps establish a love of books and provides a special time for family bonding. Just 10 to 15 minutes per day can also encourage speech development and vocabulary building. With so many wonderful stories to share, we asked some bibliophiles to give us their top picks. Here are their favorites stories for kids from ages 0 to 12.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times
The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today. The list is made...
bookpage.com
Best Fiction of 2022
The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Collection
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
Seven Books That Will Make You Smarter
The cover of a nonfiction book is like the hood of an automobile: Nudge it open, and you’ll find sentences like cylinders and pistons folded and coiled together, an engine ready to propel us toward answers to daunting questions. How did life begin? What is art for? What transpires inside our cells? How do our nation’s values hold up in an era of accelerating change? The best nonfiction does more than just assemble information. It takes a reader through curious landscapes, offering a deeper grasp of how the world moves and, most important, what moves it.
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Another superb achievement… Penny weaves together all these narratives―the. series of modern-day killings, the decade-old bludgeoning murder and the haunting artwork that has remained shrouded in mystery across the centuries―with a master’s deft hand.”
Paint him out: Katy Hessel’s retelling of art history is Waterstones book of the year
Katy Hessel’s The Story of Art Without Men, which began as an Instagram account highlighting female artists, has been named Waterstones book of the year. The book was chosen by the retailer’s booksellers, who vote each year for the books they have most enjoyed recommending to customers. As well as book of the year, they also named Bonnie Garmus, who wrote Lessons in Chemistry, as author of the year, and awarded children’s book of the year to Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by AF Steadman.
Atlas Obscura
Puzzle Monday: Tick Tock Stars Crossword
Atlas Obscura’s fortnightly puzzle comes to us from creator Stella Zawistowski, a member of Inkubator. Founded in 2018, the organization publishes crossword puzzles by women and nonbinary constructors. They offer a yearly subscription and have just released a book, Inkubator Crosswords: 100 Audacious Puzzles from Women and Nonbinary Creators.
Books at Christmas Are Special Presents
Books are my favourite Christmas present to receive, but I have lost count of how many people have said they do not think they are real presents. As any bookworm will know, a book is a perfect present, but which one to buy? I have put together two choices for each in the following categories. No section is exclusively for that reader; there are lots that cross over.
Atlas Obscura
Unique Gifts for the Home
All week we’ll be giving you a peek at the gifts we here at Atlas Obscura and Gastro Obscura have on our wishlists. Finding gifts for the home can be tricky; everyone has their own particular style. But the Atlas Obscura community always appreciates quirky craftsmanship. From beautifully intricate architectural maps to a minimalist clock that literally lets you control time, there’s something here for every person, every aesthetic, and every home.
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: Bread and Puppet Museum and Theater
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit a radical puppet collective has shaped the small New England town of Glover, Vermont, for decades. This Small Town, Big Story episode is produced in partnership with GoUSA TV.
bookriot.com
The Joy of Seeing Yourself in Literature
In the spring of last year when I was in the throes of a complicated identity crisis, reading Filipina author Mia P. Manansala’s cozy mystery debut Arsenic and Adobo felt like validating my entire existence. With its mention of tasty Filipino fare, I felt a shift in me as I was struggling to find a sense of my place in this world. Since most of the time I don’t see myself in the books I read, it made me feel seen long after I turned the last page.
After being homeless, man began to give book reviews instead of begging, inspiring many
Have you heard of the homeless person who reviews books rather than begs for money? Philani Dladla, a 31-year-old South African man from Johannesburg who, as a youngster, joined the wrong set, left school, and began misusing drugs. He was homeless and miserable for a very long time before realizing he had to make a change in his life.
Vogue
The Question At The Heart Of The Joan Didion Auction
One afternoon in the mid-’90s, a few years after my grandmother died, I sat cross-legged on my mother’s bed and watched her open a small trinket box, inside of which was a naval badge and a sash embossed with gold lettering. Even at that young age – around 13 – the electrical surge wasn’t lost on me. Peering inside, I felt its charge. Which was strange, I thought at the time: these two military remnants, kept for more than 50 years, belonged to a man I had never met, a man who drowned at sea during the Second World War. I wasn’t even related to him. What relevance could these items possibly have to me in the here and now? Up until this point, I had heard very little about Adam Pilarz, and even less about his courtship with my grandmother, in the early 1940s, before his tragic death. And yet, in that moment of tactility, five decades later, none of that mattered to me. Because as soon as I picked up that naval badge, the past was no longer forgotten in a box; it was humming in my hand, conscious and alive.
Comments / 0