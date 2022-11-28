One afternoon in the mid-’90s, a few years after my grandmother died, I sat cross-legged on my mother’s bed and watched her open a small trinket box, inside of which was a naval badge and a sash embossed with gold lettering. Even at that young age – around 13 – the electrical surge wasn’t lost on me. Peering inside, I felt its charge. Which was strange, I thought at the time: these two military remnants, kept for more than 50 years, belonged to a man I had never met, a man who drowned at sea during the Second World War. I wasn’t even related to him. What relevance could these items possibly have to me in the here and now? Up until this point, I had heard very little about Adam Pilarz, and even less about his courtship with my grandmother, in the early 1940s, before his tragic death. And yet, in that moment of tactility, five decades later, none of that mattered to me. Because as soon as I picked up that naval badge, the past was no longer forgotten in a box; it was humming in my hand, conscious and alive.

1 HOUR AGO