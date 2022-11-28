Rare Cyber Monday sale shaves $80 off Sonos Move (a.k.a my favorite Bluetooth speaker)

The ultimate Bluetooth speaker just got a rare price cut thanks to Cyber Monday deals . Whether you're a music lover yourself or are looking for an epic holiday gift, a portable Sonos speaker is guaranteed to impress.

Right now the Sonos Move is on sale for $319 at Best Buy , shaving $80 off this beast of a Bluetooth speaker's full price. Sonos sales don't come around very often, and hardly ever for the battery-powered Sonos Move, which debuted in 2019. As one of my personal favorite Bluetooth speakers and smart speakers , I definitely consider this deal one you don't want to miss.

Sonos Move: was $399 now $319 @ Best Buy

The Sonos Move is a battery-powered smart speaker with spatial tuning, a rugged design, and built-in virtual assistants. I especially love the Move's Auto TruePlay technology, which auto-calibrates the speaker for all types of surroundings/environments.

In my Sonos Move review , I commended how this speaker completely changed the game for Sonos speakers . Until the Move, you could only listen to Sonos inside, or with a permanent outdoor system. Then the Sonos Move introduced a way to have a beefy speaker inside, with smart assistants and integration with the rest of your Sonos system, as well as a portable Bluetooth powerhouse for your backyard or on-the-go adventures.

The Sonos Move is ideal for those who do a combination of indoor and outdoor listening. As far as your Wi-Fi can reach, the Sonos Move can stream music, podcasts and more from all your favorite services, as well as be controlled using voice commands through Alexa , Google Assistant or the Sonos Voice Assistant .

While the smart features don't work on Bluetooth mode, the speaker still makes an excellent companion. It has an auto-tuning feature that automatically adjusts the sound profile for outdoor listening. I've found it helps carry sound further in large open spaces, such as a roof deck. This is also a feature of the smaller Sonos Roam , but the impact is more apparent on the Move.

With 11 hours of battery life, the Sonos Move can keep up with you for most of the day, while an IP56 rating to protect it from humidity, rain, sun, and accidental drops. In other words, it's plenty equipped to leave home. That's why it's among the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, and it's even better when you can score it on sale.

Again, deals like this don't come around often, so don't wait to buy if the Sonos Move sounds like something you (or someone you need a holiday gift for) would enjoy. But if you're looking for more top-rated device sales, follow along with our Cyber Monday deals live blog to keep the savings going.