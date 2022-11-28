Read full article on original website
Related
ihodl.com
Bankrupt Zipmex in Talks to Sell Business for $100M: Report
Troubled Asian cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex is in a buyout discussion with venture capital firm V Ventures to sell 90% of its share for $100 million, Bangkok Post has learned, citing people close to the talks. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the...
ihodl.com
Kraken Layoffs Over 1,000 Staff to "Adapt to Current Market Conditions"
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has become the latest crypto giant to reorganize its business structure amid the ongoing crypto winter by laying off 1,100 people (or 30% of staff). Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Kraken CEO, Jesse Powell, said...
ihodl.com
Genesis Creditors Seeking Options to Save Troubled Broker: Report
Creditors of troubled cryptocurrency broker Genesis have started discussing with various law firms potential options to keep the firm afloat, Bloomberg has learned, citing people familiar with the matter. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The publication says one...
ihodl.com
Crypto Lenders in Danger as Bitcoin Miners Defaulting on Loans: Report
Bitcoin miners, who had raised around $4 billion from crypto lenders this year, have started to defaulting on their loans, sending mining equipment back to lenders, Bloomberg has learned, citing mining firms. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The...
ihodl.com
BlackRock Discloses it Invested $24M in FTX
The world's largest asset manager BlackRock invested $24 million in crypto exchange FTX, which recently filed for bankruptcy, the company's CEO Larry Fink has reported. He has expressed optimism about the prospects for blockchain against the backdrop of the collapse of one of the industry's most prominent players. Subscribe to...
ihodl.com
Galaxy Digital Set to Acquire Celsius' Custodian GK8
Crypto investment bank Galaxy Digital announced in a press release on Friday about its intention to acquire GK8, an institutional self-custody platform tied to the bankrupt Celsius Network lending giant. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The company said...
ihodl.com
Ethereum Devs Suspend Support for Ropsten Testnet
Ethereum developers have suspended support for the Ropsten testnet and will shut down the network in the coming weeks as the ecosystem shifted to the Proof-of-Stake algorithm. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Ethereum Foundation said in a blog...
ihodl.com
Trump-tied Audit Firm Checks Binance's Reserves: Bloomberg
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has hired an audit firm called Mazars to verify its on-chain reserves as cryptocurrency exchanges are trying to calm down their clients amid the FTX collapse. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. A spokesperson for Binance...
ihodl.com
Huobi Announces Strategic Partnership with Poloniex
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi will establish a strategic partnership with Poloniex in a push to "progressively cooperate in multiple business." Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to a press release, Huobi will evaluate all projects on Poloniex on a...
ihodl.com
OpenSea Reveals NFT Creators Made $1B on Fees in 2022
Creators of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) earned over $1 billion from fees on OpenSea with 80% of them went to collections outside the top 10 collections, the marketplace said in a blog post. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According...
ihodl.com
Mike Novogratz Criticizes Sam Bankman-Fried's Statements
Michael Novogratz, founder of crypto bank Galaxy Digital, has criticized Sam Bankman-Fried following his latest statements over the collapse of FTX. "It was delusional. Let's be really clear. Sam was delusional about what happened and his culpability in it. He needs to be prosecuted." The Galaxy Digital founder has been...
ihodl.com
Animoca Brands to Launch a $2B Fund to Invest in Metaverse
Blockchain gaming operator Animoca Brands has just announced it intends to launch a fund of up to $2 billion to invest in metaverse companies, Nikkei Asia has reported with reference to the firm's co-founder and CEO Yat Siu. According to him, the structure, called Animoca Capital, is still being formed...
ihodl.com
Binance Re-enters Japan, Acquires Sakura Exchange BitCoin
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has acquired 100% of Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a Japanese-licensed crypto service provider, in an effort to come back to Japanese market. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. Although the price of the deal wasn't disclosed,...
ihodl.com
NFT Marketplace OpenSea to Add Support for BNB Blockchain
Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has just announced the integration of NFTs based on the BNB Chain on the open source protocol Seaport. According to the announcement, by the end of the year, users of the platform will be able to buy, trade and list NFTs issued on the BNB Chain network on the marketplace.
Comments / 0