A private island in Canada with a home and a guest cottage is on sale for less than $1 million. Take a look.
Rainy Lake Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $750,000. It features a two-bedroom home and a guesthouse with a separate bedroom, living room, and kitchen. The property has a wood-fired pizza oven, an eight-person hot tub, and sunset views on the lake.
Narcity
Toronto's Home Prices Could Drop By Over 11% In 2023 & Buying A House Will Be Way Less Bleak
Good news, first-time home buyers! The 6ix's housing market may be a hostile environment for buyers right now, but according to a new report by RE/MAX, Toronto house prices are set to drop off big time in 2023. The real estate company's 2023 Housing Market Outlook predicts that rising interest...
Home of the Week: Inside a Luxe $45 Million Florida Penthouse Perched 600 Feet Above the Atlantic
Acqualina Resort and Residences is the kind of place families visit once and quickly find themselves returning to year after year. Set on a prime Atlantic-front plot in Sunny Isles, Fla.—30 minutes north of Miami—the property is kid-friendly, amenity-rich and safe. Which is why so many Acqualina vacationers have chosen to purchase accommodations there: first in the resort itself (that has long had units for sale); then in the condo-only Residences at The Mansions; and now at the newly completed Estates at Acqualina, which has finally opened its doors. Featuring the only lobby in the US designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld,...
Construction of NYC's Steinway Tower, world's skinniest skyscraper, completed. Here's a peek inside
According to Studio Sofield, Steinway Tower's interiors were designed to evoke the grandeur of New York's Gilded Age.
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
Rental Opportunity of the Week: This Tiny Flat Has Barely Any Living Space
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? A mezzanine bed-floor hovering over a kitchenette, which yes yes we have seen many times before (which, in itself, is bad – realistically, how many mezzanine bed-floors hovering over kitchens do you think is an acceptable number to have in a supposedly advanced city? In my head, the number is quite low), but there are enough nuances and quirks to this one to make it—
Narcity
A Study Shows How Ontario Housing Prices Compare To Millennial Salaries & It's A Big Yikes
Dreams of home ownership have continued to fade for young people as they've watched GTA Housing Prices spike out of control and a new study shows just how tough it is for millennials to enter Ontario's housing market. Facing an already high cost of living, the study compared how housing...
Narcity
This Toronto Christmas Market Has A Yurt Speakeasy & Ferris Wheel With CN Tower Views
If you're looking for something fun and festive to do this holiday season, then you might want to add this market to your plans. With local shops, wintry activities, and even a secret speakeasy, this spot will fill you with cheer. Stackt Market has brought back its Holiday Hills experience,...
This New Superyacht Has a Beautiful Aft Deck That Can Expand to Nearly 1,100 Square Feet
AB Yachts is bringing the beach to the back of its newest superyacht model. Designed in honor of the Italian yard’s 30th anniversary, the aptly named AB 120 Beach features a beautiful aft deck that allows seafarers to connect seamlessly with the sea. The expandable wooden platform is fitted with two hydraulically operated wings that open to create a space of nearly 1,110 square feet—bigger than most New York City apartments. What’s more, there’s nothing breaking up the flow between the interior living quarters and the aft. Instead, the main salon flows straight to the water’s edge. The beach isn’t the vessel’s...
Narcity
BC Ranked As One Of The 'Best Places To Go In 2023' & This Small-Town Resort Got A Shoutout
B.C. locals can be a little extra proud today because the province was the only one in Canada to make a list of the best places to go in the upcoming new year. Condé Nast Traveler included B.C. on the list of The 23 Best Places To Go In 2023, giving it props for its stunning natural beauty and outdoor activities.
Narcity
Brampton City Council Just Made Personal Fireworks Illegal & No One Thinks This Will Work
Personal fireworks are now officially illegal to buy, sell, or set off anywhere in the city of Brampton. A bylaw was amended Monday night that put the fireworks ban in Brampton into place, effective immediately, all in response to a growing number of complaints. Newly elected Regional Councillor Dennis Keenan...
Narcity
7 Best Restaurants In Vancouver For Cheap Eats, According To Top Food Bloggers
If your wallet has been hurting and you desperately want to continue dining out, some of these local foodie restaurant recommendations are here to save the day. Not only do these spots look totally drool-worthy, but they are actually perfect for people finding themselves on a tight budget too. These...
Narcity
Lotto Winner In Alberta Played With His 2 Friends For Decades & The Win Left Him 'Shocked'
Lotto 6/49 winners in Alberta have played together as friends for decades, and finally took home a huge win — $1 million to be exact. The trio, Jasbir, Sukhmander, and Jagmohan Sangha, scored in the October 22 Lotto 6/49 draw. They bought the lucky ticket from the Co-Op Food Centre at 400-1000 Hamptons Dr. NW in Calgary on October 7.
Narcity
Dave Chapelle Is Performing in Toronto On New Year's Day & Tickets Are Selling For Over $2K
Dave Chappelle is back in Toronto for one day and one day only. The controversial stand-up comedian will perform at Scotiabank Arena on New Year's Day as part of his In Your Dreams Tour. But if you're dreaming of floor tickets this holiday season, they won't be cheap. Ticketmaster is...
Narcity
Seasonal Jobs At Indigo Are Open Across BC & No Degree Is Required
Indigo is looking to hire for seasonal customer service jobs across B.C. and if you've been looking for a new gig that doesn't require a degree, you're in luck. The company is looking for part-time employees to join its team in Burnaby, Nelson, Nanaimo, Kelowna, West Vancouver, Victoria and Prince George store locations.
Narcity
Pearson Airport Just Got A 7-Eleven In One Of Its Terminals With Slurpees & Hot Dogs
You can step off the plane and grab a Slurpee thanks to a new 7-Eleven that just opened at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Located in Terminal 1 International Arrivals, the new shop is open 24/7, so you can get food no matter what time you land. You can expect to find a variety of grab-and-go items as well as the classic Slurpees at this spot.
Narcity
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 29 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 29 draw are officially in!. For Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max jackpot is an exciting $60 million. Also on offer is six individual prizes worth $1 million each in Maxmillions, meaning there's $66 million in total available to be won in Canada.
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Set To Drop To Their Lowest Since January & These Will Be The Cheapest Spots
Drivers could be in for some serious savings this hump day, as Ontario gas prices could drop to their lowest in months. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most of the province's gas stations will see their pumps drop by 4 cents on Wednesday, November 30, bringing prices to their lowest since January 12, 2022.
Narcity
A $60M Lotto Max Jackpot Was Won In Ontario & It Put Other Winning Tickets To Shame
An Ontario lottery ticket worth $60 million has made someone in the province richer than old money this week, which likely come in handy for them considering they live in the Greater Toronto Area. According to OLG, the massive jackpot was won by an individual, who has yet to be...
Narcity
Morning Brief: A Primer On Sick Season, The Best Winter Boots & More
Off The Top: Did you know that a lot of budget airlines are able to offer cheaper routes to passengers by avoiding the pricier fees at major airports? For instance, a Flair Airlines jet en route for Vancouver recently stopped, uh, several hundred feet beyondthe end of the runway at the Waterloo International Airport. Sure, fares a low — but the walk back to the tarmac is a killer.
