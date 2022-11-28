ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a Luxe $45 Million Florida Penthouse Perched 600 Feet Above the Atlantic

Acqualina Resort and Residences is the kind of place families visit once and quickly find themselves returning to year after year. Set on a prime Atlantic-front plot in Sunny Isles, Fla.—30 minutes north of Miami—the property is kid-friendly, amenity-rich and safe. Which is why so many Acqualina vacationers have chosen to purchase accommodations there: first in the resort itself (that has long had units for sale); then in the condo-only Residences at The Mansions; and now at the newly completed Estates at Acqualina, which has finally opened its doors. Featuring the only lobby in the US designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld,...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home

A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
Vice

Rental Opportunity of the Week: This Tiny Flat Has Barely Any Living Space

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? A mezzanine bed-floor hovering over a kitchenette, which yes yes we have seen many times before (which, in itself, is bad – realistically, how many mezzanine bed-floors hovering over kitchens do you think is an acceptable number to have in a supposedly advanced city? In my head, the number is quite low), but there are enough nuances and quirks to this one to make it—
Robb Report

This New Superyacht Has a Beautiful Aft Deck That Can Expand to Nearly 1,100 Square Feet

AB Yachts is bringing the beach to the back of its newest superyacht model. Designed in honor of the Italian yard’s 30th anniversary, the aptly named AB 120 Beach features a beautiful aft deck that allows seafarers to connect seamlessly with the sea. The expandable wooden platform is fitted with two hydraulically operated wings that open to create a space of nearly 1,110 square feet—bigger than most New York City apartments. What’s more, there’s nothing breaking up the flow between the interior living quarters and the aft. Instead, the main salon flows straight to the water’s edge. The beach isn’t the vessel’s...
Narcity

7 Best Restaurants In Vancouver For Cheap Eats, According To Top Food Bloggers

If your wallet has been hurting and you desperately want to continue dining out, some of these local foodie restaurant recommendations are here to save the day. Not only do these spots look totally drool-worthy, but they are actually perfect for people finding themselves on a tight budget too. These...
Narcity

Lotto Winner In Alberta Played With His 2 Friends For Decades & The Win Left Him 'Shocked'

Lotto 6/49 winners in Alberta have played together as friends for decades, and finally took home a huge win — $1 million to be exact. The trio, Jasbir, Sukhmander, and Jagmohan Sangha, scored in the October 22 Lotto 6/49 draw. They bought the lucky ticket from the Co-Op Food Centre at 400-1000 Hamptons Dr. NW in Calgary on October 7.
Narcity

Seasonal Jobs At Indigo Are Open Across BC & No Degree Is Required

Indigo is looking to hire for seasonal customer service jobs across B.C. and if you've been looking for a new gig that doesn't require a degree, you're in luck. The company is looking for part-time employees to join its team in Burnaby, Nelson, Nanaimo, Kelowna, West Vancouver, Victoria and Prince George store locations.
Narcity

Pearson Airport Just Got A 7-Eleven In One Of Its Terminals With Slurpees & Hot Dogs

You can step off the plane and grab a Slurpee thanks to a new 7-Eleven that just opened at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Located in Terminal 1 International Arrivals, the new shop is open 24/7, so you can get food no matter what time you land. You can expect to find a variety of grab-and-go items as well as the classic Slurpees at this spot.
Narcity

Morning Brief: A Primer On Sick Season, The Best Winter Boots & More

Off The Top: Did you know that a lot of budget airlines are able to offer cheaper routes to passengers by avoiding the pricier fees at major airports? For instance, a Flair Airlines jet en route for Vancouver recently stopped, uh, several hundred feet beyondthe end of the runway at the Waterloo International Airport. Sure, fares a low — but the walk back to the tarmac is a killer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy