wiscassetnewspaper.com
Gordon E. Grinnell
Gordon Earl Grinnell, originally from Washington, Maine, and more recently from Boothbay Harbor, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022. He and his wife Jeanette (“Ginny” Upham) were married nearly 70 years and raised their boys Barry and Bobby in Wells, Maine, where they lived for 25 years. Born...
Outdoor writers to sign books at Boothbay Harbor Sherman’s
On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m., Sherman’s Books and Stationery of Boothbay will host authors Claire Ackroyd of Orono and Laurie Apgar Chandler of Bremen. Both write from their experiences in the northern woods and their backgrounds as natural resource professionals. Their works are thoughtful portraits of the remoter parts of Maine, and the challenges of life in the woods. They write with humor, insight, and a love of place.
Star attraction on Wiscasset common
Wiscasset Parks and Recreation Director Duane Goud spent the better part of Friday morning, Dec. 2 over the town common. He and Bob MacDonald were using the fire department’s ladder truck – its ladder fully extended or nearly so to string holiday lights. The work was in preparation...
Dec. 3 update: Midcoast adds eight new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Kamala Boutique opens on Route 27
Route 27 holds a special place in Katherine LaMontagne’s heart. As a child, she traveled summers from Boston to Boothbay Harbor to spend time with her grandparents John and Natalie Richardson. Each excursion north was a two hour-plus ride in a yellow Volkswagen with her parents. But once her...
Woolwich hires new CEO team
Chris Wilcoxson and Kevin Bachman are now handling the code enforcement duties for Woolwich. The select board announced their hiring following a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30. Wilcoxson will serve as CEO taking on duties that include issuing building and plumbing permits, carrying out site inspections, and helping the...
Board nods Dec. 15 town vote to finish funding plow pact
The vote is on in Alna for the rest of the funds to cover a one-year, $325,000 plow deal after a Woolwich firm’s pullout last month. Selectmen Nov. 30 agreed on the warrant for a special town meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the fire station. The...
Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest brings decorating ideas, more
Holiday shoppers took a break Friday afternoon to watch Mare LeMay from Mindful Gardens give a demonstration on building a tabletop tree. Nestled in a corner of the Nickels-Sortwell House barn, which was the location of the Holiday Gift Shop, the tabletop tree demonstration was part of the first day of Wiscasset’s Holiday Marketfest.
