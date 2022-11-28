Harborside 1901 Bar & Grill, in Boothbay Harbor at the head of the historic footbridge, will be open through New Year’s evening for lunch and dinner. We will have band and open buffet for New Years’ Evening Party. Watch for details soon on Facebook and Instagram. Harborside 1901 is open daily Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO