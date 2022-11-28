Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Home values remain strong in Maine
Buyer demand remains healthy in Maine, while rising interest rates and tight inventory continue to affect the real estate market. Maine Listings today reported a 7.79 percent rise in the cost for a single- family existing home, which reached a median sales price (MSP) of $332,000 in October 2022 compared to October 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. October 2022 sales dipped 23.41 percent compared to a year ago, due to the existing market factors.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Boothbay Lights update
The Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce and Boothbay Lights have announced they are keeping an eye on Saturday’s weather – rain and wind in the forecast -- for the scheduled arrival of Santa Claus and friends – and other events, such as the Lighted Boat Parade and Fireworks.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Slip and slide, no thank you
Any longtime Mainer knows a fall that felt like summer does not mean we won’t get slammed in winter. Early morning black ice and one recent quick shift in temperatures during precipitation hopefully reminded area motorists and walkers to take extra care. Just as September brings a need to...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Harborside 1901 Bar & Grill still open
Harborside 1901 Bar & Grill, in Boothbay Harbor at the head of the historic footbridge, will be open through New Year’s evening for lunch and dinner. We will have band and open buffet for New Years’ Evening Party. Watch for details soon on Facebook and Instagram. Harborside 1901 is open daily Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Comments / 0