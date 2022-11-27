Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 live updates: USA preps for must-win against Iran
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Group B taking center stage, as the United States (0-2-0) take on Iran (1-0-1) in a win-or-go-home matchup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!. You can watch this game on FOX and...
FOX Sports
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.
FOX Sports
Wales vs. England highlights: England dominates to take Group B
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with all eyes on Group B to close out the day. England dominated Wales to win 3-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The win gave England the top spot in Group B. Despite the lopsided outcome, England struggled to...
FOX Sports
Christian Pulisic scores biggest USA goal in 12 years, as U.S. advances
DOHA, Qatar – Christian Pulisic scored the goal that beat Iran 1-0 and took the United States into the knockout stage of the World Cup on Tuesday night, and that's really all anyone needs to know. Because this was it, a game of all-or-nothing, when winning was everything and...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Argentina got the result it needed, but not the one Mexico wanted
After being on the losing end of one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, Argentina will go into the knockout stage as a group-winner. Unfortunately for Mexico, Argentina came just a few goals short of pushing it through as well. Here's everything that happened at the World Cup...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Japan fends off Spain and Germany to win Group E
In a group headlined by Germany and Spain, Japan surprisingly came out on top by beating La Roja 2-1 at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday. Meanwhile, Germany was eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage for the second consecutive tournament. The Germans weren't the only European powerhouse that didn't reach the knockout stage, though.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia, 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday with Group C at the forefront, as Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. While Mexico won the game, 2-1, both teams failed to advance to the knockout round. Simultaneously, Argentina took down Poland in another Group C match, with both teams...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal defeats Ecuador to advance
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Group A taking center stage early. Senegal (2-0-1) defeated Ecuador (1-1-1) 2-1 in a dramatic match to advance to the knockout stage at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Ecuador has been eliminated from the World Cup. Needing a win, Senegal took...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan upsets Spain, 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FOX with all eyes on Group E, as Japan (2-0-1) handed Spain (1-1-1) its first loss of the tournament at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Japan advanced to the knockout stages with the victory, and Japan has won its group for...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Serbia vs. Switzerland
Group G features a matchup between Serbia and Switzerland. The match will be both teams' third game in Qatar. Serbia comes into this matchup with only one point. They need to win to give themselves a chance to move on. Switzerland has three points. If they tie, they will advance as long as Cameroon doesn't beat Brazil.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Costa Rica vs. Germany
Costa Rica and Germany will face off Thursday for a Group E match in Qatar. This will be the third matches for both countries in this year's World Cup. Costa Rica last appeared in the World Cup in 2018 but did not advance past the group stage. However, Costa Rica has made the Round of 16 twice and even advanced to the quarterfinals in 2014.
FOX Sports
Christian Pulisic injury: USA star's status ahead of Netherlands match
AL WAKRAH, Qatar – United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic sustained an abdomen injury and was taken to a local hospital for scans after his thrilling goal lifted the USMNT to a 1-0 win over Iran in a win-or-go-home match on Tuesday night. U.S. Soccer later announced...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Australia vs. Denmark
Australia and Denmark will face off Wednesday in Qatar for a Group D matchup. Australia has only advanced to the Round of 16 once, which was back in 2006. The team has not advanced past the group stage in the past three World Cups. This is Denmark’s second straight tournament...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Canada vs. Morocco
Morocco needs a win or draw against Canada on Thursday to advance out of Group F to the knockout stage. Canada, which lost its first two matches, has been eliminated. Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies scored the lone goal in the tournament for Canada, playing in the World Cup for the second time (1986).
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Tunisia vs. France
With a spot wrapped up in the Round of 16, look for France to tweak its lineup and maybe rest some regulars when Les Bleus wraps up qualifying play against winless Tunisia in a Group D match Wednesday. France is looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World...
FOX Sports
World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil is No. 1
Coming off of a massive win against Iran that sent it to the knockout stage, the United States broke into Alexi Lalas' Power Rankings for the first time since the World Cup started. Let's see who else the former U.S. men's national team defender has in his Top 10:. Coming...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Ghana vs. Uruguay
The winner of Friday's Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay advances to the Round of 16. Ghana would also qualify with a draw unless South Korea beats Portugal (which already clinched a spot in the knockout stage) and wins a second-place tiebreaker. Ghana is making just its fourth World...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Spain
It is win and advance when Japan plays Spain in a Group E match Thursday. Spain, which would also advance with a draw, has four points after two matches, and Japan has three points. Japan would be eliminated with a loss. If Japan earns a draw, it is eliminated if...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Germany eliminated despite win over Costa Rica
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FS1 with all eyes on Group E, as Germany (1-1-1) took down Costa Rica (1-0-2) at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar — but it wasn't enough for the Germans to move on. Meanwhile, on FOX, Japan (2-0-1) beat Spain...
FOX Sports
Scouting USMNT's next World Cup foe: Are Dutch vulnerable?
DOHA, Qatar — The United States faces a stern test when it takes on the Netherlands on Saturday (10 a.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app) in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. But while the U.S. enters the match as underdogs, pulling off the upset against FIFA's eighth-ranked team isn't impossible.
