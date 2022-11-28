Read full article on original website
Houston Independent School District classes resume after city-wide boil notice closures
With the boil notice finally lifted for Houston and many surrounding areas on Tuesday, November 29, life is returning to normal. For Houston Independent School District students who've been enjoying time off since classes were cancelled late Sunday, November 27 through Tuesday, that means it's back to school.All HISD schools, offices, and facilities will resume normal operations Wednesday, November 30, the district announced. To ease parents' minds about health concerns, HISD has begun work sanitizing and preparing facilities. HISD maintenance and nutrition services personnel have begun flushing, cleaning, and sanitizing water fountains, pipes, faucets, and equipment with waterline connections, according...
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and city leaders still searching for answers after water plant failure
With the boil notice finally lifted, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is still searching for answers. "Stuff happens, whether I like it or don't like it," Mayor Sylvester Turner tells CultureMap news partner ABC13. According to Turner, a transformer at the water plant failed, as well as the backup transformer. Generators never kicked in.The city has a long-standing $56 million contract with NRG Energy Services to have backup power generation equipment at the East Water Purification Plant."Well, we did have generators, but when the transformers failed to operate, it prevented the generators from being connected in order to provide the additional...
Here's how Houston makes the grade as best college town in new report
Houston is called many things: Space City, Bayou City, Medical City. But college town? The Bayou City boasts two world-class, top-ranked institutions in Rice University and the booming University of Houston. So where does that put the city as far as college town rank?No. 64, according to the financial website WalletHub, which has just released its list of best college cities in the U.S. for 2023. Meanwhile, Austin takes the No. 1 spot for best college big city. Another Texas town, College Station, comes in at No. 6 on the small city list.The most represented state, perhaps not surprisingly,...
Luxe plastic surgery center injects River Oaks with cutting-edge techniques, posh recovery suites, secret access, and more
With the holiday season in full swing and many prepping for a new look for the new year, image-conscious Houstonians have a new option for cutting-edge cosmetic treatments and plastic surgery in one of Houston’s most elite neighborhoods.Nuveau Plastic Surgery + Medical Aesthetics, a local leader in cosmetic medical procedures, has quietly opened a sleek new facility in River Oaks (3720 Westheimer Rd.). Owned and operated by renowned (and board-certified) plastic surgeon Dr. Edward Lee, the facility offers myriad reconstructive surgeries for men, women, and children, as well as beauty treatments, touch-ups, and more.Aside from top-of-the-line technology, instrumentation, and treatments,...
City of Houston announces boil notice updates, timeline, and important tips
UPDATE - Tuesday, November 29: The City of Houston has lifted the boil water notice that it issued Sunday, November 27.This comes as Houston Water confirms that it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption Customers should flush their water system by running cold-water faucets for at least one minute, cleaning automatic ice makers by making and discarding several batches of ice, and running water softeners through a regeneration cycle.-----Greater Houston and many surrounding areas are in the midst of...
Houston's Hobby Airport powers up totally cool new gaming lounge for bored and weary travelers
Local gamers now have a new option to while away those flight delays and passenger pickup waits at Hobby Airport. Houston's William P. Hobby Airport is now one the first airports in the country to offer what's dubbed as the "ultimate gaming experience for travelers." The airport has launched a premium video game lounge inside the international terminal called Gameway.That means weary, bored, or early travelers can chill in the lounge and plug into15 top-of-the-line, luxury gaming stations: six Xbox stations, five Playstation stations, four PC stations, all with the newest games on each platform. Aficionados will surely appreciate the...
Ken Hoffman takes Houston's temperature after frustrating boil water issues
As we all probably know, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice at 7:27 pm Sunday, November 27 after a water pressure issue at a water purification plant near Galena Park at 10:30 am — that same Sunday. Let’s see: 7:27 pm minus 10:30 am equals … You can crunch the numbers yourself, but leave it till tomorrow to discuss why it took city officials all day to alert Houston’s 2.3 million residents that their tap water might be dangerous to cook with, bathe in, or drink.Until the boil water notice is lifted, which according to Houston mayor...
How UTHealth Houston is pushing the boundaries of heart and vascular medicine
Building on Houston’s legacy as the birthplace of cardiovascular surgery, a new generation of physicians and researchers are leading the field into new frontiers of lifesaving discovery and patient care.Gustavo S. Oderich, MD, is one of the outstanding surgeons writing the next chapter in heart and vascular medicine.Oderich, professor and John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Distinguished Chair of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery with UTHealth Houston Heart and Vascular, and a world-class team are pioneering minimally invasive endovascular surgical techniques to treat complex aortic aneurysms.In fact, Oderich is one of the few surgeons in the United States — and the...
Affluent Houston suburb leads region for highest holiday spending budgets in U.S.
As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, holiday shopping budgets are in the spotlight, and a study from WalletHub lists Sugar Land as one of the top cities where Santa doesn't need a whole lot of help.According to the personal finance website, the average holiday budget in Sugar Land is $2,793 per person, the 15th highest in the nation. As CultureMap previously reported, Sugar Land residents here make an average of $123,261; the average home price is $337,600.Fittingly, Fort Bend, home to Sugar Land, was recently named the second-richest county in Texas.As for Greater Houston, Santa's bag...
Haute Houston home overflows with elegance and updated features
11102 Wickwood Dr. Houston, TX 77024 Neighborhood: Piney Point VillageStyle: MediterraneanSquare footage: 10,359Beds: 5-6Baths: 6 full, 1 partialPrice: $5,395,000 The lowdown: Designed by Robert Dame, this elegant home combines romantic European style with modern finishes and amenities. Photo courtesy of TK Images11102 Wickwood Dr. is listed for $5,395,000. Photo courtesy of TK ImagesA sweeping marble staircase guarantees a grand entry. Photo courtesy of TK ImagesIt's crowned by a stained glass dome. Photo courtesy of TK ImagesThe kitchen features a large island. ...
Affluent Houston 'burb's big holiday spending leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Affluent Houston suburb leads region for highest holiday spending budgets in U.S. Sugar Land has the nation's 15th highest average holiday budget, a study reports.2. City of Houston announces boil notice updates, timeline, and important tips. The boil water notice prompted school closures and generally disrupted life around Houston. 3. Disney's Strange World is a visual stunner with too many story ideas. It's one of Disney's "less successful films," our critic opines.4. New sushi restaurant by Hidden Omakase opens in Rice Village with affordable, 30-minute meals. The new restaurant offers an expedited version of Hidden Omakase's premium tasting menu.5. Innovative, gluten-free Montrose restaurant returns with new breads and pastries, coffees, and hours. The yearlong closure allowed the restaurant to give customers more of what they want.
New craft brewery bringing 'bold American beer,' Texas comfort food, live music, and more to Sugar Land
Houston’s growing craft brewery scene will add a new outpost in Sugar Land. Talyard Brewing Co. recently began construction on a 15,000-square-foot production and tap room that will open in early 2024.Located in Imperial, a massive mixed-use development on the site of the former Imperial Sugar refinery, Talyard will occupy a three-and-a-half acre site that will include a beer garden with shaded seating areas, pickle ball courts, a playground, and a stage for live entertainment.Principals Keith Teague and Chuck Laughter are Sugar Land natives and neighbors who bring experience from the business world to Talyard. In a release, Teague says...
Houston jingles all the way to top-5 status in new list of most festive U.S. cities
As Houstonians decorate their homes and make plans for festive holiday displays (find them here), we might take for granted that our Yuletide cheer is one of the best in the country. In fact, one recent study names Houston the No. 4 most festive city in the U.S., with three other Texas cities landing in the top 10 — and one taking the top overall spot.Thumbtack, an app helping millions of homeowners care for their homes, compiled data from millions of home projects across all 50 states to reveal their list of the Most Festive Cities in the U.S. The...
California cult fave In-N-Out Burger finally reveals opening date for wildly anticipated Woodlands location
Cult favorite fast food restaurant In-N-Out Burger will open its fourth Houston-area location in The Woodlands this Thursday, November 30, the Houston Chronicle reports. Located in a former Sweet Tomatoes at 1717 Lake Woodlands Dr., it will offer indoor seating for 84 and a 24-seat covered patio. After years of rumors and speculation, the California-based chain opened two locations in Katy and Stafford simultaneously in 2019. Diners immediately flocked to both with hour or more waits for drive-thru orders. Debates immediately followed about the newcomer’s quality relative to local favorite Whataburger.Founder Harry Snyder opened the first In-N-Out in 1948 in...
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
The holidays are in full swing this weekend, with a cherished annual tradition taking place downtown at City Hall, hosted by the one and only Gloria "I Will Survive" Gaynor. Meanwhile, several stage shows offer holiday fun — don't miss a Whataburger-themed play, a Texas version of a Christmas Carol, plus a gospel holiday experience. And speaking of holidays and gospel, the Blind Boys of Alabama visit town for what promises to be an unforgettable seasonal concert. Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend.Thursday, December 1Rothko Chapel presents World AIDS Day ObservanceVisitors at the World AIDS Day Observance...
Luxurious new mid-rise coming to River Oaks elevates with Park Avenue flair and lock-and-leave living
One of Houston's most coveted neighborhoods will be host to an elegant new Park Avenue vibe for Inner-Loop-minded buyers.A new mid-rise is set to break ground in the tony area between River Oaks and Avalon Place next year. Christened The Lexington (2419 Mimosa Dr.), the new condominium project is the latest development from Pelican Builders, the company behind the nearby buzzy boutique mid-rise, The Revere. The Lexington is set to break ground in the first quarter of 2023, with initial residences available around 18 months after groundbreaking, per press materials.A collab between Pelican Builders and the award-winning, Houston-based...
10 ways these River Oaks apartment homes will elevate your next chapter
In what may be Houston’s most coveted neighborhood sits NOVEL River Oaks, a new beacon of classic architecture and modern lifestyle that honors the heritage, elegance, and natural beauty of the area.A testament to high-end living, these elegant apartment homes make an impression and continue the pace of this alluring ZIP code that’s steeped in history.Here are 10 notes about NOVEL River Oaks that illustrate how you can elevate your own narrative here.1. It’s a natural fitCanopied under lush live oaks, the setting for your new home is an idyllic haven within the city. The airy, botanical aesthetic is just...
Check off everyone on your holiday list at Houston's Rice Village
Make this holiday season a little more merry and bright when you shop for everyone on your list at Rice Village. The walkable shopping destination has everything from sparkly jewelry to yummy desserts to indulgent beauty treatments — take a look at some gift inspo below. Sweet treats Give the gift sure to please everyone: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. Or if a frozen gift isn’t your thing, pick up a gift card for ice cream and get a scoop (or two or three) for yourself while you're there. Made from simple and choice ingredients, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has 20-plus classic and...
Where to shop in Houston right now: 20 must-hit spots for December
Photo courtesy of Dominique SachseHouston's Dominique Sachse will host a sale of her hottest pieces at madmeg. Photo courtesy of PUCCI Café & Pet BoutiqueYour pampered pooch needs this cableknit sweater from PUCCI Café & Pet Boutique. Photo courtesy of Stephen Dwek/Instagram Jewelry lovers will be delighted with the Stephen Dwek's newest gold pieces available at Neiman Marcus. Photo courtesy of DBS Living. Houstonians Larry Leonard and Sukaina Rajani recently launched their new line of high-end athleisure wear. ...
Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' BBQ joint's Katy outpost closure leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' barbecue joint's Katy location quietly closes. Sadly, the local outpost couldn't replicate the magic of the original in Llano.2. Ken Hoffman urges Houston travelers to keep calm and enjoy the trip at the new-look Bush IAH. Our columnist explains why travelers might be in "for a big, pleasant surprise at Houston’s Bush-Intercontinental Airport."3. Houston's most spectacular winter light shows and events dazzle for the holidays. We rounded up where to see dazzling lights with family, friends, and visitors.4. Disgraced Theranos CEO and former Houstonian Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years for fraud. Additionally, Holmes faces a fine of $400 million.5. Houston's NASA leaders 'giddy' after historic Artemis 1 moon flyby. The spacecraft cruised just 81 miles above the lunar surface.
