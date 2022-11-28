Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
'It was a historic year,' Economic Development 411 celebrates Central Ohio success in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a historic year for Ohio. If you are in Central Ohio right now, you are really in the leading community in the Midwest, Lt. Governor Husted said. Nearly a year has gone by since Intel announced that its $20 billion semiconductor facility would...
myfox28columbus.com
Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
myfox28columbus.com
Tennessee school district fines kids for using cell phones
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A sneaky text message in class could cost you in one school district in Tennessee. A policy notes that students in Robertson County Schools can be charged $10 to $40 per offense if they’re caught using a phone in class. District leaders said...
myfox28columbus.com
Gov. DeWine, first lady celebrate Dolly Parton's Imagination Library milestones
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio achieved two major milestones. More than 50% of eligible children, birth to age five, are now enrolled in the free book program. That means 362,295 Ohio children will receive a free book in the mail this month.
myfox28columbus.com
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado devastates Alabama county
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Cleanup efforts are underway in parts of Alabama after tornadoes ripped through the state on Wednesday. Roads were cleared in Tibbie as neighbors rallied together to clear out the wreckage from an EF-3 tornado. That tornado came at night, so a lot of residents didn't see it coming, and some didn't even know the tornado was right on top of them until it was too late.
Comments / 0