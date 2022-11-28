ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
OHIO STATE
Tennessee school district fines kids for using cell phones

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A sneaky text message in class could cost you in one school district in Tennessee. A policy notes that students in Robertson County Schools can be charged $10 to $40 per offense if they’re caught using a phone in class. District leaders said...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Gov. DeWine, first lady celebrate Dolly Parton's Imagination Library milestones

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio achieved two major milestones. More than 50% of eligible children, birth to age five, are now enrolled in the free book program. That means 362,295 Ohio children will receive a free book in the mail this month.
OHIO STATE
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado devastates Alabama county

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Cleanup efforts are underway in parts of Alabama after tornadoes ripped through the state on Wednesday. Roads were cleared in Tibbie as neighbors rallied together to clear out the wreckage from an EF-3 tornado. That tornado came at night, so a lot of residents didn't see it coming, and some didn't even know the tornado was right on top of them until it was too late.
TIBBIE, AL

