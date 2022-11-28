Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2022 West Bend Christmas Parade winners announced
West Bend, WI – A fabulous night for a Christmas Parade as West Bend kicked off the season with a 1-hour holiday special down Main Street. The 2022 live parade broadcast was sponsored by Boss Realty, Midwest Accounting, Shooting Star Travels, A Conversation Piece, West Bend Vacuum, Gary’s Place, Collett Systems, Candyman on Main, West Bend Elevator, Sal’s Pizzeria, Cedar Lake Sales and Service, Bits ‘n Pieces Floral.
Greater Milwaukee Today
St. Paul/North Street two-way conversion project is complete
WAUKESHA — St. Paul Avenue and North Street officially open to two-way traffic from Wisconsin Avenue to Albert Street today. The city has been reconstructing St. Paul Avenue from Mountain Avenue to Madison Street; North Street from St. Paul Avenue to Madison Street; and Madison Street from the Fox River to Ann Street for the project since March.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
CBS 58
3rd grader asks for help to donate a toy to every kid at Children's Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You have a new way to help bring Christmas cheer to kids being treated at Children's Wisconsin this holiday season. An 8-year-old girl is asking for your help to collect 450 gifts so every kid staying at Children's Wisconsin can have a gift for the holidays.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | American Companies of West Bend, WI brings Home2Suites to Sheboygan | By Christa Weindorf
November 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – American Companies of West Bend, WI has partnered with the Kinseth Hospitality Group & the Van Horn Development team to develop a new hotel project in neighboring Town of Sheboygan. The Home 2 Suites by Hilton brand hotel is planned...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life is December 3, 2022 for Renee Matula
The event will be from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at CC's Place, 8892 County Road W, Allenton, WI, 53002.
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17
Family Dollar Store in Little Chute, Wisconsin closes unexpectedly because of lease issues. Store Manager Donny Anderson says that the last day of operations for the store will be Saturday, December 17.
Sheboygan mayor responds to fatal hit-and-run after Christmas parade
Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson is sending a message on safety to the community after a fatal hit-and-run downtown on Sunday evening.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems linger across Washington County, WI
November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
travelwithsara.com
A Unique Destination In The Midwest- Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Sheboygan, Wisconsin, offers an opportunity to unwind and fall in love with the area. Lake Michigan provides incredible sunrises, and surf lovers enjoy surfing all year. Sheboygan is ideal, if you want a staycation, vacation, or an opportunity to kick back. This Midwest destination knows how to play grand and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky
WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M
The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
WISN
Darrell Brooks files notice to appeal Christmas Parade conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks, the man convicted of driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people, filed paperwork Tuesday indicating he is appealing the jury's decision. The handwritten notice to seek post-conviction relief also revealed Brooks will change his approach to representation. He unsuccessfully represented...
Greater Milwaukee Today
North Shore Eye Health celebrates expansion
CEDARBURG — North Shore Eye Health and Wellness recently celebrated its expansion with a ribbon-cutting event. Founded in 2014, North Shore Eye Health and Wellness has been serving the eye health needs of the residents of Ozaukee County and its surrounding communities. A family-based, primary eye care practice, North...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver following Sheboygan Holiday Parade
A 69-year-old Sheboygan man is dead after he was hit by a driver about 30 minutes after the city's holiday parade ended Sunday night, according to police.
whbl.com
Ashford Place Apartment Homes Ribbon Cutting Set for Tuesday Morning
An apartment development aiming to address the need for “unique, modern, high-quality apartment homes at prices that reflect a more typical income level of the community” will be launched with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning. The announcement was made on Monday by the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-41 southbound in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update on the crash that closed all southbound lanes on I-41 in Appleton. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took just over an hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on...
CBS 58
'Angels have to leave a little early': Birthday cards pour in for 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 28, support poured in from across the country for a 4-year-old Pewaukee girl battling terminal brain cancer. "Going from a little over a month ago, having three healthy, bouncing, bubbly kids, to knowing you're going to have to plan a funeral with a tiny coffin and you're going to have to say goodbye to that source of joy and light and love that you only had a short time," said Heather Witt-Krings of Pewaukee, mother of Delaney Krings.
