Margot Robbie Has Entered a New Style Era
Up until now, Margot Robbie has been known for her prim-and-proper, uptown style, aided by her close relationship with Chanel. For years now, the Hollywood star has been almost exclusively wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the metallic floral dress she wore just last year at the Oscars. Pristine tweed suits and white lace gowns have been two of her go-tos. But it seems Robbie is ready to switch up her signatures. The actor has stepped into a brand new era for fall, and it’s decidedly more relaxed.
Cher Masters Biker Style in Leather Chrome Hearts Dress & Sky-High Platforms at CFDA Awards 2022
Cher brought true grunge style to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The multi-hyphenate artist hit the red carpet for the occasion with Chrome Hearts, attending as the date of designer Laurie Lynne Stark — who, along with Richard Stark, will be awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s ceremony. Cher’s ensemble featured black leather crafted into a biker jacket-style bodice with an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Topped with silver buckles and zippers, the punk rock piece was attached to a matching silk and leather slit skirt, layered atop fishnet tights and cinched with Hearts’ signature gothic silver crosses. Cher’s attire...
Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready
With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.
Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers
Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows. Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.” The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former...
This Metallic Breastplate Trend Keeps Popping Up On The Red Carpet—Olivia Wilde And Sydney Sweeney Make It Look So Chic!
The ever-popular metallic trend appears to have had a huge upgrade in 2022 thanks to the metallic breastplates and bustiers that are finding their way onto the red carpets right now!. This empowering trend appears to be an extension of the gold plating trend which was inspired by the latest...
Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sexy Blazer Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The superstar gave a full view of her sick red thigh-high boots that blended perfectly with her blazer's color and silk material while she struck a badass pose on the chair. Aguilera paired the ensemble with her current signature blonde hair and finished off with simple makeup, a diamond tennis necklace, and monochromatic nails in white and black.
Kate Hudson Stuns In See-Through Sequin Dress
Kate Hudson is looking like a goddess as she flaunts her figure in custom-made Elie Saab. The 43-year-old actress was featured this week on the iconic designer's Instagram modeling a gorgeous sequin-covered dress, also flying the flag for the 2022 sheer trend. Kate dazzled as she struck a confident pose, also marking her presence at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles, CA. Kate remains a firm favorite with designer brands - it isn't all spandex leggings as she continues to front clothing brand Fabletics.
Idris Elba Shines in Studded Suit & Glossy Shoes at FN Achievement Awards With Wife Sabrina Elba
Idris Elba presented the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award to Christian Louboutin tonight at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York. The accomplished actor gleefully embraced the honoree upon acceptance in a sharp black suit and dress shoes. Elba attended with his wife Sabrina Elba. Notably, the couple collaborated on their “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” collection with Louboutin in 2021. Suiting up, Elba’s look consisted of a black blazer lined with silver studs down the lapels, on the pockets, and down the sides of his wide-legged trousers. Underneath the blazer, Elba layered on a black button up and fastened on a...
Christian Louboutin Plays With Patterns in Diamond-Burst Suit & Two-Toned Loafers on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Christian Louboutin brought sharp style to the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where he was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The iconic shoe designer arrived with dates Sabrina and Idris Elba in a sharp suit. His ensemble featured sharp trousers with a double-breasted blazer, each in a pine green hue. Giving the set a graphic burst of prints was a green and brown diamond-shaped pattern, covering both pieces to create a monochrome statement. A white collared shirt and pink silky tie finished his attire, as well as a Y2K-worthy denim baseball cap covered with an embroidered red flowers —...
Margot Robbie Means Business in Double-Breasted Chanel Suit & Gold Sandals for BAFTA ‘A Life in Pictures’ Career Retrospective
Margot Robbie brought chic style to London for a career retrospective event with BAFTA this week. The occasion, which explored Robbie’s acting work as part of BAFTA’s “A Life in Pictures” interview series, spotlit six of her films: “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “I, Tonya,” “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “The Suicide Squad” and “Babylon.” For the occasion, the “Suicide Squad” star hit the red carpet at BAFTA’s 195 Piccadilly headquarters in a black Chanel suit. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2023 collection, her ensemble featured a matte tweed jacket with sharp lapels and double-breasted gilded pearl...
Kate Hudson Poses In Sheer Gold Dress Alongside Mom Goldie Hawn At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Photo
Kate Hudson slayed the red carpet at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in LA on November 14, when she wore a see-through nude gown covered in silver and gold sequins. The 43-year-old was joined by her mother, Goldie Hawn, who looked just as fabulous in a bedazzled black jacket and pants.
Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
Emily Ratajkowski Goes Dark in Sheer-Paneled Dress & Heels for Swarovski’s Holiday Party
Emily Ratajkowski updated the LBD for a sleek night out. While attending Swarovski’s holiday party at the Mark Hotel in New York, the “My Body” author wore a black Aya Muse dress. Her $960 Carla style featured a floor-length matte skirt, accented with a sheer bodice crafted into a halter neck-style silhouette. Finishing Ratajkowski’s ensemble was a sparkling silver and diamond bangle bracelet, as well as a sparkling diamond necklace. Ratajkowski also carried a rounded black leather top-handle bag When it came to footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress completed her outfit with a set of subtle black sandals. Her style featured thin soles...
Lily Collins Takes Off Her Shoes in Dramatic Tulle Dress for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Poster
Lily Collins posed glamorously in a Giambattista Valli gown for the poster of the third season of “Emily in Paris.” The actress will return to her star role as Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series which will debut on the streaming platform on Dec. 21. The “Mirror Mirror” actress wore a light pink sleeveless dress. The tulle ensemble had a neckline covered in ruffles with a high-low skirt that was decorated the same way. The gown is from the designer’s fall 2021 Couture collection. Collins opted for gold jewelry with a pair of dangle earrings, an assortment of dainty rings and...
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Rihanna Masterfully Elevates Crocodile Jacket With Saint Laurent Sandals at ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna brought edgy biker style to the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4″ premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. on Nov. 3. The photos released today see the singer dressed in Saint Laurent from head to toe.
Sarah Jessica Parker Slips Into Vintage Lace Jumpsuit & Platform Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw with Kristin Davis for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a whimsical ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring an all-white palette. This Bradshaw outfit prominently featured a high-necked vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — converted into a jumpsuit by Kate McGuire — that was trimmed with delicate lace, complete with pleats along its bodice and skirt. Accessorizing the romantic piece was a gold and diamond fringed brooch, as well as...
Alicia Keys Revises Y2K Style With Braids & Graphic Printed Maxi Skirt at National Portrait Gallery Gala 2022
The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and its Director Kim Sajet welcomed some of the biggest entertainers and luminaries from across the country to Washington for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala on Nov. 12. Alicia Keys took an edgy approach to style for the event, posing for photos...
Busy Philipps Shines in Sequined High-Slit Dress With Metallic Crocodile Sandals at Gotham Awards 2022
Busy Philipps hit the red carpet dripping in sparkles while in attendance at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York yesterday. The “Freaks and Geeks” star wore a Rachel Gilbert dress, paired alongside a casual Magda Butrym jacket and strappy sandal heels. Philipps’ look consisted of a midi dress with an asymmetrical shoulder. The garment was adorned with silver sequins and beads that trickled down towards the hem fitted with a daring bead-trimmed side slit. Overtop the glittering garment, Philipps styled an oversized black blazer with a boxy fit further enhanced by the outerwear’s wide shoulders. The actress debuted a new hair...
Elle King Pops in Plunging Midi Dress & Bow Platform Sandals at CMA Awards 2022 With Fiancé Dan Tooker
Elle King took a satin midi dress to new heights for the 56th annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer appeared on the red carpet tonight alongside her fiancé Dan Tooker. For the occasion, King wore a burnt orange midi dress. The satin silhouette featured a plunging square neckline, pointy shoulder pads and tight sleeves. The piece also had structured contour boning details and a form-fitting skirt. Giving her look a boost, the “Worth a Shot” musician slipped into a pair of cream platform sandals. The show style had an oversized bow on...
