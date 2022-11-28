ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wvlt.tv

Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

LIST: Christmas parades across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas festivities are in full swing across the region, giving East Tennesseans many opportunities to celebrate the holidays. Grab your coat and scarf because many parades will be underway in December. The dates and times can be found below. Friday, December 2. 7 p.m. - WIVK...
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut

Chocolate crème pie is being credited as the best pie in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included chocolate crème pie as the top choice for Connecticut. "Opened in 2006, Granny's Pie Factory in East Hartford prides itself on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wvlt.tv

Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker. The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in...
MARYVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Join Upper Cumberland of TN for “Hallmark Christmas”

3 charming small towns filled with the spirit of Christmas. Upper Cumberland – The Upper Cumberland of TN welcomes travelers and local communities to join them for a festive holiday season because, “it will be filled with the spirit of the season and the joy of a Hallmark Christmas.”
SMITHVILLE, TN

