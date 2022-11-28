Read full article on original website
Joel Klatt ranks Penn State’s next opposing coach as one of the top 5 today
There is no question Penn State has gone up against some good quality coaches over the years, including right in their own division. But the next head coach Penn State faces could be one of the best coaches in the game today. Penn State is preparing to face Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl, and Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is arguably one of the best head coaches in the game today. According to FOX analyst Joel Klatt, Whittingham is in the top five head coaches in college football today. And there is some merit to the argument that Whittingham...
UGA football recruiting: 5-star Samuel M'Pemba sets commitment time
Five-star pass rusher Samuel M’Pemba plans to commit on Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. EST. M’Pemba will decide among Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, and Florida. The five-star recruit, who is a member of the class of 2023, is one of the nation’s top remaining uncommitted prospects. Kirby Smart...
Michigan’s Big Ten title victory all but assures Penn State to the Rose Bowl
Needing one more domino to fall their way to get to the Rose Bowl, Penn State may have gotten exactly what to needed Saturday night to start planning a trip to Pasadena. With the door swung wide open for Ohio State to crash the College Football Playoff with upsets in the Pac-12 championship game and Big 12 championship game, and with reports suggesting Ohio State would ask to not play in the Rose Bowl if that scenario was in play, the only thing blocking Penn State’s path to the Rose Bowl was Purdue winning the Big Ten championship game against...
Mississippi State Running Back Ke'Travion Hargrove Plans to Enter Transfer Portal for Second Time
The running back will be taking his talents elsewhere in the offseason.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Alex Grinch gets roasted by fans and analysts after USC allows 47 to Utah -- the heat is on for 2023
Alex Grinch has been with Lincoln Riley for each of the past four seasons — three at Oklahoma, this one at USC. None of those four seasons have produced a national championship or even an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. This is what Riley and Grinch aspire to. They haven’t gotten over the hump yet.
