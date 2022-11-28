ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

Real News Network

Striking Case New Holland workers prepare to spend the holidays on the picket line

This time last year, 10,000 workers and UAW members at John Deere waged a massive strike that became a national news story. This year, workers at another industrial manufacturer are spending Thanksgiving carrying on a strike that has lasted for seven months, but has received significantly less national attention. As Mel Buer reports, “CNH Industrial, a multinational corporation, is an agricultural machinery and construction equipment manufacturer with 13 locations across the United States producing its Case and New Holland brands of equipment. Workers at the Burlington and Racine locations are unionized with the United Auto Workers (UAW)—UAW Local 807 and Local 180, respectively—and have been embroiled in contentious contract negotiations with the company since earlier this year. Their previous six-year contract with Case New Holland officially expired on April 30. After weeks of stalled negotiations failed to produce an acceptable contract, over 1,000 workers in Burlington and Racine walked off the job on May 2.” As the holidays approach and the weather gets colder, we need to remember the brave workers holding the line and fighting for a better life for themselves and their families. In this mini-cast, we speak with Marcques Derby of UAW Local 807, who has worked at CNH Industrial for 11 years.
BURLINGTON, IA
luxury-houses.net

This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M

The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
EAST TROY, WI
whbl.com

Ashford Place Apartment Homes Ribbon Cutting Set for Tuesday Morning

An apartment development aiming to address the need for “unique, modern, high-quality apartment homes at prices that reflect a more typical income level of the community” will be launched with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning. The announcement was made on Monday by the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee nonprofit receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos’ fund

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee nonprofit is one of 40 organizations in the U.S. that will receive money from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ philanthropic fund. Since it was first created in 1987, Hope House of Milwaukee has provided safe, temporary refuge for those without a home or place to sleep.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky

WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MCTS, bus drivers union contract reached; 3-year deal, wage increases

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998, the union that represents MCTS bus drivers and mechanics, reached an agreement on a three-year contract, officials announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to a news release, highlights of the three-year agreement include:. Wage increases –...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

New spa in Whitefish Bay offers latest wellness trends like IV therapy, injections and more

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For years, athletes and celebrities have taken advantage of vitamins through an IV drip. Now, a neighborhood spa is making the wellness trend readily available for everyone. LIVE Hydration Spa is opening on Silver Spring in early 2023. Morgan and Brady Ellingson both grew up in Menomonee Falls and they recently moved back to open their own wellness business.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Celebration of Life is December 3, 2022 for Renee Matula

The event will be from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at CC's Place, 8892 County Road W, Allenton, WI, 53002.
ALLENTON, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County's creative answer to jail staffing crisis

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Jail is facing a hiring crisis that is impacting employees and public safety. But the sheriff's office is taking an innovative approach to try to solve the problem. "Four months ago we were down to 123 staff members, and we're budgeted for 251," said...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Update on Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner | By Kayla Davis

Hartford, Wi – Michael Turner is a student-athlete who suffered a brain injury at the October 28, 2022 WIAA Level 2 playoff football game at Hartford Union High School. The HUHS training staff, team physician, and Hartford paramedics responded immediately on the sideline, and Michael ended up being transported to Children’s Hospital. With Michael’s parent’s permission an update is being provided on his current condition.
HARTFORD, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King

Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Community Policy