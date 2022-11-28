ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mistrial after jury deadlock in Danny Masterson rape case

LOS ANGELES — A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday at the rape trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson after jurors, who were leaning strongly toward acquitting him, deadlocked following the monthlong trial in which the Church of Scientology played a supporting role. Prosecutors said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bob Marley immersive experience to land in US next year

NEW YORK — A massive immersive experience celebrating Bob Marley is heading for its U.S. premiere early next year, complete with photographs, lots of music and even a pair of the reggae giant's footwear. The multi-room exhibit “Bob Marley: One Love Experience” will open in Los Angeles on Jan....
LOS ANGELES, CA
AP source: Rose Bowl clears way for 12-team CFP in 2024

Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge of the discussions between...
PASADENA, CA
