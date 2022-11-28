The Street Profits, the team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, worked hard to become one of the mainstays of WWE’s tag team division. In fact, they were seemly irreplaceable as a tag team for many. WWE saw it this way as well, as they took Angelo Dawkins off WWE television after Ford was injured. Montez Ford was out of action for several weeks. He was seen wearing a walking boot for a while which made fans wonder about his injury status.

1 DAY AGO