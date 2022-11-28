Read full article on original website
Matt Hardy Will Never Forget The Undertaker’s Reaction To Chris Benoit’s Death
Chris Benoit was one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He made his mark all over the world in various pro wrestling companies. Sadly, the tragic way his life ended soured any legacy he left in the ring. Even Matt Hardy recalled how The Undertaker reacted to his death, and he will never forget it.
Randy Orton Advised To Stay Out Of The Ring After Back Fusion Surgery
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Apex Predator continued to reinvent himself over the years, but his body couldn’t take it anymore. In fact, even Teddy Long advised Orton to stay out of the ring. Randy Orton has been...
Vince Russo Says WWE Needs To Pair Baron Corbin With An Attractive Woman On-Screen
Baron Corbin has been part of WWE for ten years now, and he made the most out of any role that was given to him. In fact, Corbin has gone through various changes over the years and remains relevant even now. While he is still finding his footing with his new character, Vince Russo already made a very bizarre suggestion for Corbin.
Kenny Omega Addresses Fans After AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega made his triumphant return from injury during a previous episode of Dynamite, but the events that transpired during the All Out media scrum put him and The Bucks on the shelf for another several weeks. The Elite returned once again at Full Gear and the rest was history.
Roman Reigns ‘Went Off’ On Kevin Owens After Survivor Series WarGames Slap
Roman Reigns led The Bloodline to a victory over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes at the men’s WarGames match last Saturday. During the match, however, Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Needless to say, Roman Reigns was not happy about that at all.
Ryback Says His Longtime Battle With WWE Is Almost Over
Ryback debuted his gimmick in 2012 and immediately got over with the fans. Over the next several weeks, Ryback would steamroll his opponents and fans just couldn’t get enough. However, Ryback’s push came to a screeching halt when several top WWE stars criticized Ryback for being a stiff worker.
Ex WWE Announcer Quetzalli Bulnes Addresses Her Release In Now-Deleted Video
It’s been quite a rough month for former Spanish WWE presenter Quetzalli Bulnes after the shocking incident where she offered an unplanned spot to a YouTuber friend at a Live Event in Mexico. The incident landed the former host of WWE Ahora in hot water. It seems the former WWE announcer has addressed the incident with a pretty strange product placement after her WWE release.
Batista Says Rhea Ripley’s Shoulders Are ‘Bonkers’
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to establish herself as one of the top female Superstars in WWE. She is an imposing figure in the company, and it’s not hard to see why. In fact, even Batista is in awe of Rhea Ripley’s physique. The Eradicator is having...
Dexter Lumis Drops Big Tease For WWE NXT Return
Dexter Lumis was one of the highlights of NXT television for the past couple of years. He was released earlier this year and this needed up shocking fans. Thankfully, he came back to WWE a while ago and recently hinted at reuniting with Indi Hartwell. Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’...
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez is one of the toughest women on the WWE roster. She is the perfect combination of size, strength, and beauty. It’s clear that WWE management is keen on pushing her considering the impact she has already had on the main roster. It seems like WWE already planted the seeds for the push to take place.
William Regal Had An Out Clause In His AEW Contract
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are enormous, as he has committed his entire life to the industry. Regal joined AEW in January 2022 after being released from WWE, along with several other members of Paul Levesque’s favorite staff. Rumors regarding William Regal’s potential WWE return have been flying high recently.
Mickie James Is Putting Her Career On The Line At Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill
Mickie James knows she’s nearing the end of her illustrious career, but that won’t stop her from going down without putting up a fight. The former Impact Knockouts World Champion is putting her career on the line at the upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. Mickie James defeated...
Scott Hall Made Sure He Was One Of WCW’s Top-Paid Talent With Genius Contract Clause
Scott Hall has been one of the best known names in the history of pro wrestling, and that grew even more when he, along with Kevin Nash, left WWE for WCW. The two then went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan, and the rest is history. Hall also knew that pro wrestling was a business, and he had an amazing contract with Ted Turner’s company.
Tony Khan Agreed To Verbal Contract With Canadian Basketball Player
AEW President Tony Khan loves the professional wrestling business and his passion for the industry can not be doubted. Be that as it may, Tony Khan still has the habit of singing more talent than AEW really needs. It seems he tried to sign a Canadian basketball star as well in the past.
House Of Black Sends Huge Message To The Elite After Rampage
The House of Black regrouped with the return of Malakai Black on the November 23, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King sent a message to The Elite after Rampage this week. The December 2, 2022 edition of Rampage featured a Lumberjack Match between Orange Cassidy...
Bow Wow Appears During AEW Dynamite
Bow Wow is trying hard to get a spot on the AEW roster and he even made a move at Jade Cargill to get recognition. Tonight, the rapper once again shoot his shot with the AEW TBS Champion. Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite featured Jade Cargill and The Baddies in...
Juice Robinson Officially Signs With AEW
Juice Robinson impressed AEW officials with his performance in the world title eliminator match against Jon Moxley during a previous episode of Dynamite. He’s finally All Elite. Juice Robinson made his Rampage debut tonight. The former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion cut a pre-taped promo wherein he challenged Samoa...
Dexter Lumis & Indi Hartwell Reunite During NXT Live Event
Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell were part of The Way in NXT and instantly became fan favorites in the company. They were separated after Dexter Lumis war released. They were finally reunited during a recent NXT live event. Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’ romance storyline became one of the best...
Tegan Nox Returns During WWE SmackDown
Tegan Nox couldn’t showcase her babyface potential due to constant injuries, and was released from her WWE contract. Tonight, Tegan Nox made her return to the Stamford-based promotion. Tegan Nox made her shocking return to WWE during SmackDown this week. The NXT alumna appeared in time to make the...
AEW Rampage Spoiler Results For December 2, 2022
AEW taped Rampage from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum following the conclusion of the November 30, 2022 edition of Dynamite, and spoilers for the show have been revealed. This is your official spoiler warning, because we’re about to tell you what happened during the show. Keep checking back as we continue to update this article as results are fed to us!
