ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Dad Cleared of Neglecting Adopted Daughter Accused of Being Adult Posing as 6-Year-Old Child

The case drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan," as the girl's family accused her of plotting to kill them. Natalia Grace Barnett made headlines back in 2019 when her bizarre story -- which drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan" -- became the focus of a Dr. Phil episode. At the time, Natalia claimed her adopted parents abandoned her at her own apartment when she was just a child, after legally changing her birth date to make her an adult.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

'Multiple Violations' Led to Death of Teen Who Fell from Fla. Amusement Park Ride, Investigators Allege

Officials are seeking a fine "exceeding $250,000" and is looking to permanently revoke the ride's operating permit in Florida following an agency investigation into the incident Florida officials are looking to issue a hefty penalty to the operator of an Orlando amusement park ride after a teen fell to his death in March. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDCAS) is accusing Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, LLC of committing "multiple violations of Florida law" while operating the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Orlando in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

A missing toddler feared dead in a landfill with his mother as prime suspect. What happened to Quinton Simon?

On 28 November, the FBI confirmed that 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s remains were discovered in a Georgia landfill.After Quinton Simon went missing, authorities had executed a gruelling search for his body. The early stages of the search for little Quinton, who vanished on 5 October from his home in Savannah, Georgia, were marked by hopes that he would be found safe. His remains were discovered on 18 November.After two weeks into the search, authorities announced that the boy is believed to be dead and buried somewhere in a Chatham County landfill. At the same juncture, police revealed his mother, 22-year-old...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Quinton Simon: Missing toddler’s remains found in Georgia landfill, says FBI

The bones found in a Georgia landfill earlier this month belonged to missing toddler Quinton Simon, the FBI has confirmed.The 20-month-old boy was reported missing by his mother, Leilani Simon, on 5 October and she has since been arrested and charged with malice murder, concealing the death of another person, and other charges.The youngster’s remains were found on 18 November after authorities conducted a 30-day search during which investigators picked through 1.2m pounds of trash at Savannah’s Superior landfill.He was last seen alive in his playpen at around 6am on 5 October at a home in Savannah, where he...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Denver Gazette

Federal judge declines to toss wrongful prosecution lawsuit alleging fabricated and withheld evidence by former investigator for District Attorney Office in El Paso

A federal judge declined to toss out a developer’s wrongful prosecution lawsuit claiming a former investigator for the district attorney’s office in El Paso County fabricated evidence and withheld evidence from his defense lawyers. In a Nov. 14 ruling, U.S. District Judge Nina Wang ruled that Ray Marshall’s...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy