Detroit News
Federal judge denies Whitmer kidnap plotters' motion for new trial
Grand Rapids — A federal judge Friday denied a motion for a third trial by two men who claimed the judge's biases and improper courtroom behavior led to their convictions in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox and Barry Croft were convicted in August of kidnapping...
New York Post
Quinton Simon disappearance: Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon arrested for murder
A family friend is detailing the dramatic final hours before Georgia mom Leilani Simon was arrested for the murder of her toddler son — including her “last free meal” with her own mother. Simon, 22, was arrested on Monday after police announced they found remains believed to...
Arrest warrant issued in death of Shanquella Robinson, North Carolina woman attacked in Mexico
An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported.
toofab.com
Dad Cleared of Neglecting Adopted Daughter Accused of Being Adult Posing as 6-Year-Old Child
The case drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan," as the girl's family accused her of plotting to kill them. Natalia Grace Barnett made headlines back in 2019 when her bizarre story -- which drew comparisons to the movie "Orphan" -- became the focus of a Dr. Phil episode. At the time, Natalia claimed her adopted parents abandoned her at her own apartment when she was just a child, after legally changing her birth date to make her an adult.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Arizona rancher won't leave despite MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers invading his property: 'I'm tough'
Arizona rancher Jim Chilton joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has directly impacted his ranch and his family, including when MS-13 showed up at his door.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyers Demand Charges
Attorneys for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyers Demand Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge declines to order dental work, undergarments for female detainee
A federal judge has declined to order the provision of female undergarments and dental care to a detainee in Washington County, believing he was unable to do so as part of a criminal case. Carissa Ann Casner has been in jail for one year, largely in Washington County. She only...
'Multiple Violations' Led to Death of Teen Who Fell from Fla. Amusement Park Ride, Investigators Allege
Officials are seeking a fine "exceeding $250,000" and is looking to permanently revoke the ride's operating permit in Florida following an agency investigation into the incident Florida officials are looking to issue a hefty penalty to the operator of an Orlando amusement park ride after a teen fell to his death in March. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDCAS) is accusing Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, LLC of committing "multiple violations of Florida law" while operating the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Orlando in...
A missing toddler feared dead in a landfill with his mother as prime suspect. What happened to Quinton Simon?
On 28 November, the FBI confirmed that 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s remains were discovered in a Georgia landfill.After Quinton Simon went missing, authorities had executed a gruelling search for his body. The early stages of the search for little Quinton, who vanished on 5 October from his home in Savannah, Georgia, were marked by hopes that he would be found safe. His remains were discovered on 18 November.After two weeks into the search, authorities announced that the boy is believed to be dead and buried somewhere in a Chatham County landfill. At the same juncture, police revealed his mother, 22-year-old...
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
Adoptive Mother, Grandparents Accused in Girl’s Death Remain Held Without Bail
A judge Tuesday denied bail for the adoptive mother and grandmother of an 11-year-old Spring Valley girl who was allegedly starved and beaten over the course of several years, leading to her death last summer. Tuesday’s bail review hearing yielded the first specifics regarding the accusations against Leticia Diane McCormack,...
Texas agents uncover 50 illegal immigrants hidden in junkyard big rig, 5 accused human smugglers arrested
Texas criminal investigators discovered approximately 50 illegal immigrants hidden inside a Conex container after apprehending five suspected smugglers at a Webb County junkyard.
Texas state troopers stop Uber carrying five illegal immigrants in alleged human smuggling operation
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stopped an alleged human smuggling attempt involving five illegal immigrants in an Uber car.
Man fakes his own death after raping stepdaughter
A military veteran who faked his death after raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for the scheme.
Quinton Simon: Missing toddler’s remains found in Georgia landfill, says FBI
The bones found in a Georgia landfill earlier this month belonged to missing toddler Quinton Simon, the FBI has confirmed.The 20-month-old boy was reported missing by his mother, Leilani Simon, on 5 October and she has since been arrested and charged with malice murder, concealing the death of another person, and other charges.The youngster’s remains were found on 18 November after authorities conducted a 30-day search during which investigators picked through 1.2m pounds of trash at Savannah’s Superior landfill.He was last seen alive in his playpen at around 6am on 5 October at a home in Savannah, where he...
FBI arrests 2 Venezuelan illegal immigrants for assault on Border Patrol agent in Texas
A Border Patrol agent was allegedly pushed, dragged and punched by two Venezuelan nationals caught crossing the border illegally who are now charged with assault on a federal officer.
Federal judge declines to toss wrongful prosecution lawsuit alleging fabricated and withheld evidence by former investigator for District Attorney Office in El Paso
A federal judge declined to toss out a developer’s wrongful prosecution lawsuit claiming a former investigator for the district attorney’s office in El Paso County fabricated evidence and withheld evidence from his defense lawyers. In a Nov. 14 ruling, U.S. District Judge Nina Wang ruled that Ray Marshall’s...
americanmilitarynews.com
Man arrested on murder, hate crime charges in deadly shooting at Colorado gay nightclub
A man suspected of killing five people and injuring at least 18 others in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado has been arrested on suspicion of murder and hate crimes, according to court records. The man, identified by police as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was arrested Monday on...
Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Launch Defense Case with Choreographer Disputing Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights Assault Claims
Harvey Weinstein‘s defense witnesses on Monday included a choreographer who disputed testimony from a woman who said Weinstein sexually assaulted her while they were in Puerto Rico filming the movie Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. JoAnn Jansen said she didn’t recognize the woman, identified in trial as Ashley, nor did...
