On 28 November, the FBI confirmed that 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s remains were discovered in a Georgia landfill.After Quinton Simon went missing, authorities had executed a gruelling search for his body. The early stages of the search for little Quinton, who vanished on 5 October from his home in Savannah, Georgia, were marked by hopes that he would be found safe. His remains were discovered on 18 November.After two weeks into the search, authorities announced that the boy is believed to be dead and buried somewhere in a Chatham County landfill. At the same juncture, police revealed his mother, 22-year-old...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO