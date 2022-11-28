ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Man Gets Shot With His Own Gun After Failed Robbery at Cleveland Target

By Matty Willz
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LB3H6_0jQ9XN1c00
Source: Ricky Rhodes / Getty

A Cleveland man attempted to rob a victim in a Target parking lot, but the victim certainly got the last laugh.

This event happened at Target on West 117th.

Antwan Pryor was supposed to be buying an iPhone from someone he had met online. After getting in the victim’s car to look at the phone, Pryor pulled out a gun and attempted a robbery.

The victim, fearful of being shot, grabbed at the gun to try and get it away from Pryor. In the scuffle, the gun was turned towards Pryor, and a shot was fired. The victim then, according to police, pulled Pryor out of the car and yelled for people to call the police.

Via FOX 8

When officers arrived at the scene, medics were there treating Pryor for a gunshot wound to his midsection.

The victim was then interviewed by police, and Pryor was taken to the hospital.

Police were told Pryor and the victim were communicating for a few days.

Finish this report from FOX 8 by [clicking here].

It’s the holiday season folks. People are desperate so make sure to keep your head on a swivel. Also, meeting someone in person that you met online is always a tricky situation. Try to be careful out there!

Man Gets Shot With His Own Gun After Failed Robbery at Cleveland Target was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death

see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
HOUSTON, TX
Reason.com

Watch Florida Cops Arrest a Legally Blind Man After Confusing His Walking Stick for a Gun

Two Florida sheriff's deputies have been disciplined after a video of them arresting a legally blind man for refusing to show his ID went viral this week. The Washington Post reports Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter apologized to James Hodges, 61, calling his arrest for resisting an officer without violence "unacceptable." Hunter also said both officers involved in Hodges' arrest have been disciplined. One was demoted, both were suspended without pay for several days, and both will be required to go through remedial civil rights training.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Salon

Ohio man killed his neighbor because “he thought he was a Democrat,” family says

Man holding hidden gun in his hand. (Getty Images) A southwest Ohio man shot and killed his neighbor because he believed he was a Democrat, according to the victim's family. Austin Gene Combs was taken into custody by Butler County sheriff's deputies just before noon Monday after the shooting was reported in Okeana, and investigators found Anthony Lee King dead from multiple gunshot wounds, reported the Journal-News.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
People

17-Year-Old Fatally Shoots His Parents Before Turning Gun on Himself

Ashton Desormeaux, 17, and his parents Brian and Janet Desormeaux were found dead in their Coniston, Ontario home A teen fatally shot his parents in the family home before killing himself. Greater Sudbury Police Service said officers were called to a home in Coniston, Ontario around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 30. Officers entered the home and found the bodies of 46-year-old Brian Desormeaux, 43-year-old Janet Desormeaux and their 17-year-old son Ashton Desormeaux. All three members died from gunshot wounds. "Through the investigation and working in collaboration with the Coroner's Office,...
The Independent

Minnesota woman killed in parking lot by co-worker after rejecting his advances, police say

A Minnesota man allegedly fatally shot his female co-worker after she repeatedly rebuffed his sexual advances at work, police said.Early in the morning on 24 October, the body of Nicole Hammond, 28, was found in a St Cloud business parking lot, just metres away from where she was supposed to clock-in for work that day.According to the criminal complaint, officers had arrived at the scene just before 7am after responding to a call from a witness who’d heard shots being fired on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in the small city.When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Herald News

Gun show loophole

The so-called gun show loophole refers to the legal exemption that allows private sellers, such as gun show vendors, to sell weapons without conducting background checks. While federally licensed gun sellers must run background checks, not all sellers must be licensed. Those sales are known as the secondary market. The Gun Show Loophole Closing Act of 2021 was introduced in the U.S. House in 2021, but has yet to proceed out of committee.
RadarOnline

Colorado Police Searching For 21-Year-Old Man Suspected Of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend's Twin Sister

Colorado police are reportedly searching for a man suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister and three others last weekend, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The suspect, since identified as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister, 22-year-old Maria Anita Serrano, her husband, 20-year-old Kenneth Eugene Green Luque, the twins’ father, 51-year-old Jesus Serrano, and another male who happened to be living in a rented RV on the family’s Aurora, Colorado property at the time of the shooting.According to a doorbell video obtained by REELZ’s On Patrol: Live, and since reviewed by RadarOnline.com, Castorena was recorded outside the...
AURORA, CO
americanmilitarynews.com

Thousands of guns, gun parts stolen from ATF

Thousands of guns and gun parts were stolen from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) between 2016 and 2019, according to the Justice Department Office of the Inspector General (OIG). And despite being caught with lax and unheeded security protocols that enabled the theft, the ATF still...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio white officer must pay Black family $4.4M in fatal shooting

A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car in 2017 must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away. The shooting had […]
EUCLID, OH
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
438
Followers
5K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy