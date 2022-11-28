Read full article on original website
Related
Mexican Woman Found Dismembered After She Flew To Peru To Meet Her Online Lover
Online dating is a popular way for individuals to find romantic partners successfully. However, women take a major risk when they choose to fly across the globe to meet their lovers face-to-face. Blanca Arellano, a 51-year-old woman, flew 3,000 miles to Peru to meet 31-year-old to meet Juan Pablo Jesús...
Forget Paris—these are the best 10 cities for expats
The rise of remote work over the past few years has given rise to a whole new generation of expats, who can log onto work as usual from wherever they want. But not all cities are equally amenable to people working. InterNations’ (an international networking site) has just released an Expat City list, ranking the best (and worst) cities for people living abroad.
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
More Americans are living and working in Mexico. Where does that leave the locals?
Derrick Morgan moved to Mexico during the pandemic after a solo trip. “I fell in love with the culture, the people, just everything about the city,” the 31-year-old attorney and self-described "digital nomad" said. The warm weather and relaxed Covid restrictions played a part in his decision to spend...
Good News Network
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
Rare 1,400-Year-Old Gold Brooch Found Among Early Medieval Tombs in Basel
Fifteen graves were uncovered during the excavation of an early medieval burial ground in the Kleinbasel neighborhood in Basel, Switzerland. A rare gold brooch is among the latest finds at the site. The existence of the burial ground has been known since the 19th century; the construction of new utility pipes, however, prompted a rescue excavation. Of the tombs that were unearthed, the most notable discovery was a gold robe clasp belonging to a young woman who died in her twenties during the seventh century. While the woman’s skeleton was accidentally destroyed during construction work in the 20th century, the jewelry remained...
American tourist killed as massive wave strikes cruise ship in Argentina
An American tourist was killed and four other people were injured when a massive wave struck Viking Polaris cruise ship as it sailed in southern Argentina on Tuesday.“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said in statement released regarding the incident. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies.”It also said the injuries suffered by the other passengers were not life threatening.The name and hometown of the American woman who died have not yet been released. She was 62 years old. The cruise ship was heading for...
Heartbreaking update as cause of death of three Americans whose bodies were found in Airbnb in Mexico is revealed
THREE Americans were found dead in an Airbnb while on a vacation in Mexico, and now, police have given a cause of death for the tourists. The friends who stayed at an Airbnb in Mexico city in late October to celebrate Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to local autopsy reports.
Ancient Roman Necropolis Discovered in Southern Spain
An ancient Roman necropolis, estimated to be from the 1st or 2nd century AD, was recently discovered in the southern Spanish city of Antequera with items described as “rare” and “spectacular”. The finding was the result of archaeological work being done before construction of a future dry port. The burial area had 24 cremations and 30 buried corpses, including a lead sarcophagus and the remains of several teenagers and newborns. The discovery was announced by the city’s mayor, Manolo Barón; the director of the city’s museum, Manuel Romero; and the municipal delegate for heritage, Ana Cebrián at a press conference on...
Panama’s Culture Minister Giselle Gonzalez: Panama to Build New Film Studio, Pledges More Support for IFF Panama (EXCLUSIVE)
In her speech at the Dec. 2 inauguration of the Panama Int’l Film Festival (IFF Panama), Panama’s Minister of Culture, Giselle Gonzalez, revealed that the country would likely have a major studio facility in the future and pledged more support for the festival, which has suffered major pandemic-induced budget cutbacks. In an exclusive interview with Variety in Panama, Gonzalez said a feasibility study was underway for the studio with potential sites to include Sherman in the province of Colon, as well as existing infrastructures in the Ciudad de las Artes in Curundu and the Ciudad del Saber, a former U.S. military base some...
Newly found 2,000-year-old bronze statues illuminate the history and culture of pre-Roman Italy
A trove of bronze statues that archeologists say could rewrite the history of Italy's transition to the Roman Empire have been discovered in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. Italy's Ministry of Culture announced Tuesday that the remarkably well-preserved Etruscan figures were found at San Casciano die Bagni, in the Tuscany region, about 100 miles north of Rome.
Iconic Chinese mall in San Gabriel to be renovated, worrying longtime tenants
After 30 years, Focus Plaza at Valley and Del Mar will soon get a face-lift.
Sunday Funday in L.A. with Adam Conover: birdwatching, soccer and no cars
The investigative comedian and host of 'Adam Ruins Everything' shows how it's possible to ditch cars and still enjoy weekends in Los Angeles.
Massive rogue wave smashes cruise ship windows, kills U.S. passenger in Argentina
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while the 231-foot long vessel was sailing in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said. The 62-year-old woman was hit by broken glass when the wave broke cabin windows...
hypebeast.com
Bad Bunny's adidas Forum Buckle Low "Cloud White" Represents an Endless Summer
Bad Bunny is in the final stretch of his World Hottest Tour, and to generate even more excitement for his fans he’s announced his next Forum Buckle Low collaboration with. Originals. This forthcoming launch follows up his “Blue Tint” colorway that debuted towards the latter end of Summer 2022 and marks as his final Forum installment.
hypebeast.com
Stüssy and Our Legacy WORK SHOP Combat the Cold With a Yin-Yang Reversible Vest
Stüssy and Our Legacy WORK SHOP are back again with another collaborative drop. This time around, the duo has teamed up on a single down-filled vest ideal for the seasonal weather change. In partnership with Seattle’s Crescent Down Works, the sleeveless vest sports a reversible black and white design...
hypebeast.com
Disney+ Announces Exclusive Streaming Rights for ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Season 2
As confirmed by Disney, the second anime season of Tokyo Revengers will be exclusive to its streaming platform Disney+. Disney+ Japan shared via Twitter highlighting its partnership with Kodansha, the largest publishing company in Japan. This partnership indicates that Disney now has access to animated titles based on manga published by Kodansha. The publishing house currently owns a vast collection of works across various genres, which includes popular titles such as Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, and Ghost in the Shell.
hypebeast.com
Hysteric Glamour and WIND AND SEA Reconnect for Punk Staples
Following a highly-anticipated collaboration with Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS, Hysteric Glamour returns with an expansive series of winter staples in collaboration with WIND AND SEA. Created by then-21-year-old artist Nobuhiko Kitamura in 1984, Hysteric Glamour’s vibrant designs take inspiration from ’60s and ’70s American pop culture, offering a youthful Americana spin on classic silhouettes.
hypebeast.com
Jacquemus' Nike Air Humara LX "Pink Flash" Is Officially Releasing
Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ eponymous French House has a penchant for color — it’s just released a collaboration with Tekla, while runway shows like Spring/Summer 2020’s “Le Coup De Soleil” was saturated in hot pink, a tone that now acts as the base for Jacquemus‘ next.
hypebeast.com
Concepts Presents the Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK "Orange Lobster"
Boston-based retailer Concepts is set to continue its slew of Nike SB collaborations with an all-new “Orange Lobster” colorway releasing on Friday. Since 2008, Concepts has dressed the silhouette in five Lobster-themed styles and now adds another one to its list. Concepts is coming together with Medicom Toy...
Comments / 0