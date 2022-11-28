ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

$1M in stolen diamonds for celebrity video scam recovered in Miami

By Jim DeFede
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

Diamonds loaned and then stolen for use in fake Justin Timberlake music video recovered in Miami 00:35

MIAMI -- Nearly $1 million in diamonds, stolen in 2017 as part of an elaborate scheme in which notorious conman James Sabatino pretended to be a music executive representing Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, were recently recovered by the FBI in Miami.

Sabatino, 46, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the highest security prison in the country for stealing more than $10 million in jewels and other items, including the Timberlake-Biel jewels.

What made Sabatino's crimes even more remarkable is that he committed them from his jail cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami where he was awaiting trial on other charges.

Using illegal cell phones smuggled into the federal prison by corrupt guards, Sabatino would contact major jewelers pretending to be an executive with either a major music company, like Sony Music or Universal Music Group.

According to federal prosecutors, he ran this "prison-based criminal organization" from October 2014 to Aril 2017.

During that time, Sabatino, using the name of actual music executives, would convince the jewelers he was working with prominent artists -- Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce were among his favorites -- and that he needed diamond rings and necklaces for the women to wear in their upcoming music videos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxYoP_0jQ9X0oA00
Sabatino allegedly rang up a massive bill at a Miami Beach hotel with fraudulent charges. (Source: Miami Dade Police Department)

Using illegal phones and tablets, he would create bogus email accounts that looked like they came from music companies to make his requests seem even more legitimate, officials said.

Jewelry companies who were eager for the publicity would comply, and by sending cases of jewels by armed courier to an address Sabatino provided, where his co-conspirators would sign for them and try to sell them.

"Sabatino's scheme resulted in the theft of millions of dollars in jewelry," FBI Special Agent Robert Giczy wrote in an affidavit.

In this case, Sabatino claimed to be working at Universal Music on behalf of Timberlake and Biel, and claimed the couple were preparing to shoot a music video together on Miami Beach.

Forevermark, a subsidiary of the diamond giant De Beers, quickly agreed and dispatched nine pieces of jewelry, including a 7.29 carat oval cut diamond worth approximately $326,000 and an 8.55 carat emerald cut diamond worth $580,000.

The jewels were delivered to the Ritz Carlton Hotel on Miami Beach.

Several days later, Forevermark realized it had been hoodwinked.

Sabatino did not work for Universal, did not represent Timberlake or Biel, and there was no music video.

Instead, the diamonds went bye, bye, bye.

Many of the stolen jewels have never been recovered.

However in June, the Gemological Institute of America, which rates the quality of diamonds, notified the FBI that it had received two diamonds that appeared to match the description of two of the stolen jewels from the faux Timberlake-Biel scheme.

According to court records, the diamonds had been sent in June to the Gemological Institute by a jeweler in Boca Raton. There is no indication that the Boca Raton jeweler knew the diamonds were stolen or how he received them.

In September, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gabrielle Raemy Charest-Turken, filed a motion to have the diamonds returned to Forevermark. The FBI is continuing to investigate.

Forevermark declined to comment.

Sabatino, who plead guilty in 2017, is currently housed in the highest security prison in the country - the SuperMax facility in Colorado.

Comments / 6

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic

MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
MIAMI, FL
TODAY.com

Meet the 11-year-old breakout artist known as ‘Little Picasso’

Celebrities, art lovers and more are flocking to the “Art Miami” gallery to see the work of 11-year-old Andres Valencia, whose paintings are being compared to Picasso’s and being sold for six figures. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 3, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive

MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital. That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born. After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services. Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Owners of Jewelry King warn of repeat thief in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A jewelry store owner says a repeat robber may be to blame for some recent rip-offs. The Owners of Jewelry King in Oakland Park spoke with 7News on Wednesday. The jewelry store has been in business for 23 years, and they want other jewelry store...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Ash Jurberg

Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Everything is free, walkable at Miami Design District for Art Week

MIAMI - From Gucci to Prada and Alexander McQueen, you might think the Miami Design District could be out of your price range, but actually, when it comes to the art here, everything is free and walkable.Giorgio Armani's "Love at Art Basel Miami" features a collection of blue large-scale animal sculptures showing each other love. They are designed by Italian artist Marcantonio.Look up and colorful wind chimes dangle from the trees. They're designed by architect and artist Germaine Barnes who also created super kitschy and fun rockers inspired by the colors of the Caribbean. They're called Rock/Roll. It's an interactive...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of attacking Amazon driver with machete

MIAMI - Miami police arrested a man they say attacked an Amazon driver with a machete earlier this month in Northwest Miami-Dade. Authorities said the attack happened on November 13 in the 9500 block of Northwest Third Avenue. According to police, the Amazon driver noticed a vehicle parked behind him before the incident."Upon the victim entering his van he observed the defendant exit the passenger window with a machete in hand and struck the defendant in the forearm causing a deep laceration and fracture," officials said. The suspect was identified by police on Wednesday, November 30th as 28- year-old Manes Pierre Beauchamp. Pierre Beauchamp is facing charges of attempted murder and burglary.He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he was processed. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Art Week may boost high end home sales

MIAMI -- Art Week will bring high profile buyers from around the world, and it won't just be a big week for artists.Miami's realtors could also see a spike in business."The more people who love this city and have a good experience the more they want to come back," realtor Jill Hertzberg from The Jills Zeder Group said.Her real estate firm is rated as having the number 1 real estate team in the country by selling some of the most expensive properties Miami has to offer. During Art Week, leading up to Art Basel, the Zeder Group says they've been busy showing high-end houses to many out-of-town clients. "They are here for the art, that's what drives them here," Hertzberg said. "Miami is so full of culture, they come back year after year...and eventually buy property." Hertzberg says this creates a positive domino effect for the South Florida housing market. "When the higher end houses hit, it activates the entire market," she said. "Other people feel like, 'Oh, i can put my house on the market,' and developers come in and say, 'Let's build these beautiful condos."
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Balloons popping prompts Barry University to send 'Run, hide, fight' text to students

MIAMI SHORES - New cell phone video shows police officers with their guns drawn Thursday night while searching a library at Barry University. They were responding to a report of shots being fired but it turns out that it was a false alarm. It was actually the sound of balloons popping inside Thompson Hall just before 8 pm.Several Students tell CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they will not forget those images."It was very scary," said Ashley Forbes, a senior. "At first we heard it was fake. Then we heard there was a shooter and not a shooter and it was balloons popping....
MIAMI SHORES, FL
airwaysmag.com

Turkish Airlines Leads American Tourism Push in Miami

DALLAS — Trading the banks of the Bosphorus for those of Biscayne Bay, Turkish Airlines (TK) hosted an exclusive Miami gala dinner on Tuesday evening to highlight a broader campaign to attract 2 million American tourists to Türkiye in 2023. The gala dinner kicked off under the illumination...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector

Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Celebrate African art with The Art of Transformation in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA - Vivid colors, rich history, and creative expression are on full display right now in Opa-locka, as it's all part of the Art of Transformation in Opa-locka, featuring 40 artists and hundreds of pieces of art showcasing the African diaspora. Opa-locka Community Development Corporation CEO & President Dr. Willie Logan spoke with CBS4 about the significance of African art to Miami and the world. "We really do believe that the African and African diaspora art has always been at the forefront. You can go back as early as the early 15, 16, and 17 century and you see how European artists...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
CBS Miami

"To police well, you have to be well"

MIAMI – One South Florida program is paving the way to help law enforcement officers get the mental health help they need. The Community Police Relations Foundation, paired with Boulder Crest, a non-profit for veterans, has been holding intensive mental health seminars at the South Florida PBA. The program, known as Struggle Well, has helped over 2,000 officers. The Community Police Relations Foundation's goal is to unite the community with law enforcement, and Struggle Well is another tool to help. Al Eskanazy, CEO and Chairman of CPRF, says this program is about helping officers who put their lives on the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Children get in the holiday spirit at Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI - Children at the Jackson Memorial Lynn Rehabilitation Center got in the holiday spirit Friday for their annual holiday party. Parents call the work they do there a miracle. Children were treated to fake snow, toys, and holiday cheer filled the room at Jackson Memorial Hospital. They started off the day with some books and songs performed by local libraries and it is safe to say that the kids loved it. Parents of patients call the Lynn Rehabilitation Center a blessing, and it is moments like this that make some of the tough days a little easier."Sometimes, I look at him and I...
MIAMI, FL
Complex

Unreleased Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Samples on Display at Virgil Abloh Show in Miami

Nike will celebrate the work of Virgil Abloh in Miami this week with “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture,” a four-day exhibition at the Rubell Museum featuring panels from his collaborators and displays of rare sneakers from his Off-White x Nike collections. The Codes show is open to the public from Dec. 1 through 4 from noon to 7 p.m. daily.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: 'Serial Shoplifter' sought in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES - Pembroke Pines police are asking for the public's help finding a serial shoplifter who has victimized the same CVS store 5 times and who police say has struck stores in other cities as well.Surveillance tape and photos obtained exclusively by CBS4's Peter D'Oench show the suspect entering the CVS store at 70 North University Drive with a determined look on his face. He is also captured on camera fleeing the store while carrying a garbage-filled with items and the tape shows a CVS store employee trying to stop him but the suspect moves too quickly.So far, no one...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

43 years later, indictment handed down in Miramar's oldest cold case

MIRAMAR - An indictment has been handed down in the oldest cold case in Miramar to be solved.With a tear in his eye, John Bamforth wants punishment for Ronald Richards.  "I'm not a vindictive person, but I would certainly like to see justice for Evelyn," he said wiping away a tear. Richards is the man who now stands accused of raping and murdering Bamforth's wife Evelyn, nearly 43 years ago in Miramar. Bamforth lives in England and spoke to Miramar police about the indictment. "I don't believe in this closure thing," he told police. "One never has closure, you never have closure, but certainly...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
124K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy