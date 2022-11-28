ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Contra Costa supes consider senior residential care development near Walnut Creek

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5eo1_0jQ9WlPF00

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 07:01

WALNUT CREEK – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether a developer can transform 30 acres of mostly open space that's nearly surrounded by the City of Walnut Creek, near Heather Farm Park.

Spieker Senior Development Partners wants to build a large senior residential care development at the site known as Seven Hill Ranch, including 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an 85,000-square-foot medical center, a multi-story clubhouse, a recreation building, a maintenance building, and a parking garage.

It also wants to remove up to 353 trees from the site.

The medical center would contain 100 care units, including 33 skilled nursing units and 23 memory care units for residents requiring daily assistance of medical attention.

Site of proposed Seven Hills senior residential care development in Contra Costa County, near Walnut Creek. Bay City News Service

Amenities would include a swimming pool, tennis and bocce courts, dog parks, gardening center, walking trails, gym, auditorium, restaurants, bar, theatre, library, and clubhouse. The site will include 594 parking spaces.

Opponents say they've gathered about 4,000 signatures in petitions against the project and promise to make their presence known at Tuesday's meeting. Their concerns include removing protected trees, hundreds of facility employees driving through the neighborhoods to get to work, and no public access to whatever open space and seasonal wetland is left.

The site is just west of Heather Farm, owned by the same family for the past century or so, with a caretaker in a hilltop house. To the south is Kinross Drive, a residential street connected to Ygnacio Valley Road that would serve as the main access road.

The county planning commission rejected the project on Oct. 26. County staff responded to its concerns by negotiating concessions with the developer and recommends the board approve the project.

Proposed traffic access and circulation improvements include extending Kinross Drive and realigning portions of Seven Hills Ranch Road within the site boundaries to serve as internal access roads to all project components.

The staff report for Tuesday's meeting says the project "is in the public interest as California is in the midst of a housing crisis." and that rezoning the land would be "a 216% increase over the base single family medium density land use designation."

It also says the proposal is "generally well-suited for the site and the inclusion of health care services and community amenities in the project design will be convenient for future residents and help this proposed new development be compatible with surrounding neighborhoods.

"In addition, the proposed project and conditions of approval have been refined to include supplemental public benefits and additional protections for neighbors and all required findings can be made."

The report also says Spieker has agreed to establish and implement a financial assistance program whereby the facility operator would establish an annuity in an initial amount of $2 million toward subsidies for lower- income households that would not otherwise have the financial means to live in the facility.

Spieker would also pay $3 million over 10 years to county parks, trails or open space. Spieker said security concerns preclude it from allowing trails and public access to the site, but the company would dedicate 2.4 acres along the site west boundary for public purposes.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the board chambers in the county administration building, 1025 Escobar Street in Martinez. Meetings can be joined at www.contracosta.ca.gov .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

2-alarm fire burns residential building in San Francisco Bernal Heights

SAN FRANCISCO -- A two-alarm fire burned a multi-story building in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning.The San Francisco Fire Department said units were dispatched at 4:17 a.m. to the three-story residential building at 400 Franconia Street.Images showed flames pouring from the roof and the top floor balcony. Fire department spokesmans Capt. Jonathan Baxter said in a Twitter post that the multi-unit building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no persons were displaced.As of 8:48 a.m., the fire department said was out but firefighters remained on the scene. Baxter said Brewster Street from Franconia Street to Esmeralda Avenue was closed during the investigation into the cause of the fire.A neighboring building on Franconia Street sustained exterior damage from the fire, the fire department said, but no one was displaced from that building. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire burns commercial building in San Francisco SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters in San Francisco Saturday morning responded to a structure fire at a commercial building in the city's South of Market neighborhood. The two-alarm fire at 63 Bluxome St. was first reported at 1:27 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Firefighters reported the fire was contained at 2:49 a.m. There were no reported injuries and no residents were displaced due to the blaze, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Appeals court approves controversial Lafayette real estate project

LAFAYETTE - Lafayette's controversial The Terraces of Lafayette development can move forward, a state court of appeals ruled Wednesday.Held up in court for about two years, the court upheld a superior court's 2021 decision, finding that the city's 2013 environmental review report complied with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and that the city properly followed the state's housing accountability act in approving the project.Save Lafayette sued the city in 2020 to overturn the city council's approval of the project. The group said there were environmental, general plan and zoning consistency issues.According to a statement from the city on Thursday,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
sfstandard.com

Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area

Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland City Council approves $770K to improve security during holiday season

OAKLAND – Oakland city councilmembers voted Tuesday to allocate nearly $780,000 to measures aimed at improving safety in the city this holiday season. The city is giving $464,000 to the Downtown Oakland Association community benefit district to deploy nighttime civilian ambassadors to provide guidance and safety to visitors as well as other efforts. Those include property security improvements such as the security camera program and for traffic management and street closures. Another $315,000 is going toward the Shop Safe Oakland Initiative to expand the daytime civilian ambassador program, provide grants to store owners to improve security and lighting, and expand...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

BART San Jose extension threatens longtime small businesses in its path

SAN JOSE - The long awaited BART extension to San Jose is taking some key steps forward, but the progress could lead to some longtime downtown small businesses getting squeezed out. When Jose Landin first strapped on an apron, he was new to the country and working the overnight shift at a Yum-Yum donuts. "We learned the way of doing business," Landin said. That was more than 30 years ago. Now, Jose and his four brothers are co-owners of 3 Mexico Bakery-Taquerias including the one at 3rd and Santa Clara in downtown San Jose. The brothers' pan dulce is a favorite...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay non-profit receives community help to build bikes for kids

ALAMEDA - An East Bay storage container company is teaming up with a local non-profit to make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of young people."I enjoyed having a bike as a child and I enjoyed riding all through the neighborhoods," said Alex Braun II, CEO of Livermore-based Units. Braun is teaming up with the non-profit Kids Bike Lane to build bikes for hundreds of underserved youth in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties. "Everybody deals with so much. Death by a thousand cuts. How about life by a thousand hugs? And this provides a few more hugs," Braun...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

SamTrans bus slams into 16 vehicles at Serramonte Center; 4 hospitalized

DALY CITY -- Four people were hospitalized and one was in critical condition after a bus collided with more than a dozen vehicles at the Serramonte Center in Daly City late Friday morning.In was was initially described as a "multi casualty incident" by the North County Fire Authority, the crash was first reported shortly after 11:50 a.m.A tweet by the agency shortly after 1 p.m. said that a county bus had crashed into multiple vehicles at the mall's south side parking lot near the Target store.A SamTrans spokesperson told KPIX 5 Friday afternoon that the bus collided with at least...
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wiener asks Caltrans to examine removal of San Francisco's Central Freeway

SAN FRANCISCO – State Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco has asked Caltrans to study the potential costs of removing the Central Freeway and enquired about the removal of two other freeways in the city.In a letter to District 4 director Dina El-Tawansy, Wiener asked if the agency would be willing to conduct a study to evaluate the elevated roadway's future. The senator asked if the study would include an alternative that would demolish the freeway, which runs through the city's South of Market, for a surface boulevard. The senator also asked if the agency has developed any plans to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFNext: San Francisco teacher's odyssey getting to and from work a non-stop challenge

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before the break of dawn, a routine kicks off in Concord. Lisa Gaglioti grabs her lunch, stashes it into her bag packed with work, and says goodbye to her cat.Within seconds she's out the door, into the dark, and on her way. Gaglioti is in a hurry. She doesn't want to miss the train. "I got to catch BART to make it to San Francisco to go to work," she said.Gaglioti works as a special education teacher at Hillcrest Elementary School in the city's Excelsior District. The public school is about 30 miles away. Her commute is roughly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFNext: Theft, car break-ins continue to plague San Francisco residents, businesses

SAN FRANCISCO -- A comprehensive survey found more than half of all San Francisco residents have been a victim of theft or larceny. Many of these crimes include a staggering number of car break-ins - especially where tourists like to gather. Some small business owners and workers are urging city officials to put the brakes on it."Like who wants to go on vacation and be on edge worrying about getting their stuff stolen?" said Marcus Smith, who manages a successful bike rental store in Fisherman's Wharf. Smith's business is not bustling like it once did. The pandemic has dealt an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

New tenant sought for Autodesk’s former Marin County HQ

Autodesk officially exited Marin County in October, 40 years after the design software giant got its start there. And now the 130,000-square-foot former headquarters building at 111 McInnis Parkway in San Rafael is on the market to get only its second tenant since it was built in the mid-1990s. “It’s...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major medicial emergency closes Hayward BART station

HAYWARD -- A major medical emergency on the BART system involving a person on the tracks closed the Hayward station Friday morning.BART said the incident on the Berryessa line was affecting service in the Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions. Trains were not stopping at the Hayward station.AC Transit route 10 bus service was set up between Bay Fair and Hayward stations and route 99 service was connecting commuters between the South Hayward and Hayward stations.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Power outage near Oakland Zoo affects thousands of customers

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – A power outage near Oakland Zoo affected thousands of residents in Oakland and San Leandro Wednesday afternoon.According to PG&E, the utility learned of the power outage around 11:04 a.m. Local reports noted that the outage affected traffic lights, causing issues for drivers.The utility expected the power to be restored by 12:45 p.m.This story will be updated.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Bay Area Weather: How much rain fell and when the next storm is coming

December began in wintery fashion across the Bay Area and Northern California on Thursday, as a storm from the Pacific Northwest brought the first steady rain in three weeks, with heavy snow covering the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters said after a brief interlude Friday, another slightly smaller rain system is expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
101K+
Followers
27K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy