‘Bros’ Rom-Com Starring Billy Eichner & Luke Macfarlane Gets Peacock Premiere Date

By Matt Grobar
 5 days ago
Peacock has announced that the groundbreaking romantic comedy Bros — the first from a major studio to center on two gay men — will begin streaming exclusively on the platform on December 2nd.

The film directed by Nicholas Stoller is a smart, swoony and heartfelt story about gay men — played by Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane—maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy. Its cast also includes TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum, Monica Raymund, Jim Rash, Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Amanda Bearse, Dot-Marie Jones, and many more.

Eichner and Stoller penned the script. Stoller also produced alongside Judd Apatow and Josh Church, with Eichner exec producing.

While Bros world premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, it had a disappointing showing upon its September theatrical release via Universal Pictures, grossing just over $14.6M worldwide. Its co-writer and star Eichner made history with Bros , as the first openly gay man to serve in these roles on his own major studio film, though he’d draw ire with tweets blaming “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country” for the pic’s poor box office performance.

“Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast!” read one of Eichner’s tweets. “And it is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!!”

Other recent titles appearing on Peacock alongside Bros include Nope , Beast , Jurassic World Dominion , Minions: The Rise of Gru , Halloween Ends , Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul , Vengeance , and Brian and Charles , to name a few.

