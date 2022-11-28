Mariah Carey Joins Broadway Musical ‘Some Like It Hot’ as Co-Producer

Mariah Carey will join the producing team of S ome Like it Hot, the new Broadway musical announced Monday.

This is the first Broadway credit for Carey, who joins the production as a co-producer. Carey said she was drawn to the musical, an adaptation of the 1959 film starring Marilyn Monroe , Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, because of her love for the actress.

“I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe. She’s been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction,” Carey said. “When Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it. To see how this show continues to expand on the film’s legacy — pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity — I’m proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today’s world to new audiences.”

Some Like It Hot features a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw. The company is led by Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie.

The musical, which follows two musicians forced to flee Chicago after witnessing a mob hit, is currently in previews and opens Dec. 11 at the Shubert Theatre.

Carey is the latest big name to join a Broadway musical as a co-producer, following Jennifer Hudson ’s EGOT win for her producing credit on A Strange Loop, which also featured producers RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Frank Marshall, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Mindy Kaling and Billy Porter.

On Some Like It Hot , Carey joins producers The Shubert Organization and Meron. Her co-producers include MGM on Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Cue to Cue Productions, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Marc Howard, Independent Presenters Network, Juanita Jordan, Jujamcyn Theaters, Henry R. Muñoz III and Ostar. D. S. Moynihan is the executive producer.