Noozhawk

C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru

When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

