ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Chargers blew up the Cardinals' 4th-down play for an interception

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDmJP_0jQ9Uxp900

One of the key plays in the Arizona Cardinals’ 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was a fourth-down interception Kyler Murray threw in the second quarter.

It was fourth down with less than a yard to go at their own 34-yard line.

Instead of simply running the ball, Murray attempted a pass down the field to DeAndre Hopkins. Derwin James picked it off.

After the game, when Murray was asked about the play, he explained that it wasn’t even supposed to be a throw to Hopkins. It was just what happened because “schematically, we were (expletive).”

The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak explained what went wrong on Twitter. The Chargers wrecked the play and there was perhaps a small mistake made.

The play was a run-pass option (RPO). Murray didn’t hand the ball off because the Chargers sold out on the run.

Tight end Trey McBride runs a route to the left in the flat, where the ball should go and they pick up a yard or two. Easy stuff.

Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins run down the field to occupy defenders.

However, Chargers safety Alohi Gilman was ready for the play. He drops back early before the snap, making it look like McBride would be wide open.

However, he reads the play and breaks in to cover him.

In a perfect scenario, Hopkins would see it and rub off him to start his route, creating just a sliver of separation.

He didn’t, Gilman had McBride covered, and so Murray had nowhere to go. His only chance was to throw it up to Hopkins, hoping he could make a play. James made the play for the interception.

Gilman read the play and the Chargers blew it up, keeping the Cardinals from extending the drive when they were moving the ball well. If the Cardinals convert on that play and score points in that possession, the Chargers probably are unable to pick up the last minute-win.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quotes from Lincoln Riley after stinging loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game

Lincoln Riley hasn’t had to do this very much in 2022: Talk to the media after a USC loss. In fact, he hasn’t had to do this except after games against Utah. The Utes had the Trojans’ number. They geared up for USC and provided a physical standard the Trojans’ defense could not match. In Game 1 on October 15, the Utes threw the ball all game and were able to keep quarterback Cam Rising clean. In Game 2 on Friday night in Las Vegas, the Utes were able to run the ball and eventually wear down the USC defense with a sledgehammer attack and enough third-down passes to keep the Trojans on the field.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football won the Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Who would have thought at this time, two years ago, that Michigan football would be back-to-back Big Ten champions?. After a devastating 2020 season, the prevailing thought was that Jim Harbaugh was on the hot seat, and that the Wolverines were becoming an also-ran given how things had gone in recent years. However, it’s been nothing short of a miraculous turnaround, with two-straight years of beating Ohio State, and now two-straight wins in the Big Ten Championship game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after championship week

Not every team got to play in Week 14, and some who did play have to wish they hadn’t. While the Trojans made an untimely exit out of the College Football Playoff, thanks to a second loss to Utah, Ohio State sat at home and waited its way in. TCU also lost, albeit in overtime, and is likely to remain in, regardless. Michigan football and Georgia rolled in their respective conference championship games, thus cementing themselves as the top two teams in the country.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs elevate two players from practice squad for Week 13 vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of practice squad elevations ahead of their Week 13 away game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Saturday, the Chiefs have used a standard elevation on both practice squad WR Cornell Powell and DB Zayne Anderson. This is the third consecutive standard elevation for Powell and the second consecutive for Anderson. Both players have now hit the three-standard elevation limit for the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Ducks working hard to flip 4-star RB Jayden Limar ahead of signing day

It appears that Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are trying to do some work in the closing weeks of the 2023 recruiting cycle before the early signing period begins. According to a report from 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman, Carlos Locklyn is in Washington on Saturday night to see 4-star running back Jayden Limar play in the 4A State Championship game. Huffman says that Locklyn and the Ducks are working hard to flip Limar, who is currently committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Standing at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Limar is rated as the No. 14 RB in the nation, and the No....
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the final College Football Playoff predictions say after championship weekend

All the games are now complete and it’s time to determine which teams will be a part of the final four squads to make the College Football Playoff. With USC and TCU’s loss in their respective conference championship games, the prevailing thought from the national media is that the teams that will get an invite to play for trophies and confetti will most likely be Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predictions for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) are gearing up to face the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) in Week 13. Just as we have over the past six seasons, the Chiefs Wire staff will offer its weekly predictions for each Chiefs game. Below you’ll find all of our picks for Kansas City’s Week 13 matchup against the Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3:25 p.m. CT at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Position Outlook: How future of Oregon’s RB room looks after recent transfers, recruiting news

At this point in the college football season, nearly everyone in the nation is seeing their roster go through a makeover of sorts. For some teams, that means a complete overhaul, and droves of players decide to enter the transfer portal and find a new home. Other teams will see numerous players leave for the NFL draft, leaving a spot to fill behind them. A lot of schools will also have the prospect of highly-rated recruits coming to town to fill a need. For the Oregon Ducks, we’ve got a little bit of all three of those scenarios. We’ve already seen...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

181K+
Followers
238K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy