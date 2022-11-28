ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the Tory energy rebellion: get rid of the onshore wind ban

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylLZ8_0jQ9UJxR00
The view of Frodsham wind farm from Helsby Hill in Helsby, Cheshire.

The lesson from the parable of onshore wind is that Rishi Sunak lacks authority, credibility or identifiable policies in key areas. He appears to have few core beliefs that he is willing to stand up for, and looks increasingly vulnerable to determined groups of rebels on his own backbenches. By backing down over an effective ban on land-based windmills, he has U-turned twice in less than a week on the levelling up and regeneration bill. Last Tuesday’s volte-face came after dozens of Tory MPs threatened to defy him over housebuilding targets. His reversal over wind power on Monday came after his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss united against him.

The block on building land-based windfarms in England is absurd. Wind is bringing down the cost of bills as UK households face the biggest cost of living rise in a generation. It helps reduce carbon emissions and dependence on foreign energy imports. Polling suggests onshore wind turbines to be popular with the general public – with no loss in support from those living close to the whoosh of the blade. Yet during the Tory leadership election campaign in the summer, which he lost to Ms Truss, Mr Sunak pledged to keep the ban on onshore windfarms because of the “distress and disruption” they could cause to local residents. Mr Sunak’s policy then was about telling the mostly elderly, southern, male Tory party members what they wanted to hear. YouGov in July suggested only 4% of them thought net zero should be a priority.

Once in office, and facing a revolt of cabinet ministers as well as backbenchers, Mr Sunak has decided to relax the ban – but not by much. The prime minister seems likely to install a restrictive planning regime that risks blocking green energy developments and keeping bills high. The onshore windfarm ban survives somewhat intact because of the vexed politics of the English right. Conservative activists and Tory MPs are concerned about being outflanked by rightwing populists who trade in climate denialism and are attached to a turbine-free landscape. This anxiety is heightened by reports that Nigel Farage, who is agitating for a referendum on net zero, is eyeing up a return to frontline politics.

With Mr Sunak in charge, Britain ends up in hock to his party’s worst instincts. Labour’s Ed Miliband is right to call for the scrapping of the onshore wind ban completely. The country has suffered because successive Conservative governments have “cut the green crap” over the past decade. An analysis by Carbon Brief shows that almost all of the energy requirement from the UK’s net import of Russian gas in 2021 could have been met if the country had continued to add land-based wind turbines at historical rates. The problem with Mr Sunak is that he does not have an agenda that chimes with British public opinion. The prime minister’s strategy is to muddle through and hope for the best. Britain is in the midst of multiple crises. Mr Sunak has only been in Downing Street for a month but he has already exposed how that approach has reached its limits at the heart of government.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Newly independent Scotland would see living standards decline, academic warns

A newly-independent Scotland could be in for “difficult years” financially, an academic has predicted.Professor John Bryson of Birmingham University – an expert in enterprise and economic geography – used the economic track record of a newly independent Ireland as a blueprint for how Scotland would fare should it ever vote to leave the UK.The professor said it could take 30 to 60 years for Scotland to reach a prosperous fiscal footing, with the intervening period marked by a decline in living standards and public services.These will be difficult years during which living standards and public service provision will decline as...
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
The Guardian

Ukraine needs tanks, and the west should supply them. They could finish off Putin and Russia

In a 1941 speech on a Royal Navy ship, Winston Churchill directed his final comments to the US: “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” After a significant victory in Kherson, and standing at the gates of Crimea facing a Russian army desperately trying to shore up its ramshackle defences, Ukraine has the troops and morale to defend what it has. However, despite some western assistance, the Ukrainians lack the tools – tanks, missiles and aircraft – to retake their land and impose strategic defeat on the Russians. If the west, and especially the US, is serious about helping to protect Ukraine, decisions on stepping up military assistance need to be made now. If Ukraine is to be able to secure its future after victory – assuming that is what the west truly wants – its forces need to begin to transition to Nato-standard equipment.
The Guardian

Tom Phillips obituary

In 1966, the artist Tom Phillips, who has died aged 85 after a long illness, walked into a junk shop on Peckham Rye in south London and bought a novel called A Human Document by the Victorian writer William Hurrell Mallock. The choice of book was random. “I’d decided it...
The Guardian

The Guardian

519K+
Followers
118K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy