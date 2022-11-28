Read full article on original website
US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent
Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
Iran calls for US to be kicked out of 2022 World Cup after it changes Iran flag on social media to show support for protesters
Iran state media has called for the US to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup after US Soccer changed the country's flag on social media to show support for protesters in the country.
Iran allegedly threatened World Cup players’ families ahead of US match
The Iranian government has reportedly threatened its national soccer team and the players’ families. The United States plays Iran on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox in a must-win game for the Americans to advance. Iran would move on to the knockout stage with a win or a tie. Iran has been facing persistent domestic protests for over two months, since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini (also known as Jina Amini) reportedly died in police custody after being arrested for improperly wearing her hijab. The Iranian soccer team has supported the protesters. Before the game against England, the soccer team stood silently for...
Iran fans divided in World Cup match against US
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — While Iran’s national team faced the U.S. on the pitch, Iran’s politically divided fans faced each other in the stands. The World Cup match between Iran and the United States on Tuesday was charged with emotion among Iranian fans, some of whom had come to Qatar not only to support their team, but the protest movement back home. Like in Iran’s previous World Cup matches, government supporters tried to drown out protesters at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Some fans backing the protest movement said government supporters sought to intimidate them by shoving camera phones in their faces. Shortly after the match, which the U.S. won 1-0, eliminating Iran from the tournament, scuffles erupted between Iranian protesters holding up portraits of outspoken former soccer player Ali Karimi, an icon of the protest movement, and a journalist from Iranian state-run media who was trying to film them. Security officials ultimately managed to separate them.
Videos Show Iranians Celebrating U.S. Win in World Cup
Iranians cheered, honked their car horns and shot off fireworks in celebration of their own team's World Cup defeat amid rising political turmoil.
The Jewish Press
Iran Has A Hissy Fit At World Cup
With the World Cup now in full swing, soccer fans are being treated to one of the most exciting and controversial incarnations of the contest in some time…with a great deal of the drama coming from the United States for a change. First, there’s the fact that the U.S....
US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match
The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American...
World Cup 2022: Iranians cheer for USA over home country amid ongoing protests
The United States Men's National Team received support from an unlikely source in its World Cup match Tuesday afternoon against Iran: Iranians cheered on the U.S.
Football-loving Iranians celebrate as ‘regime’ team goes out of World Cup
Instead of tears, there were cheers, fireworks, and dancing in the streets.Iran’s national team lost a tightly fought battle against the United States by 1-0 on Tuesday night, and subsequently crashed out of the World Cup. But for many Iranians, the defeat was cause for celebration. They were rooting against their own national team, which they view as an instrument of a clerical regime they have been battling in the streets since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini on 16 September.In Amini’s hometown of Saqqez, fireworks lit up the sky and residents poured onto the streets, honking their horns....
americanmilitarynews.com
US World Cup team posts altered Iran flag on Instagram then deletes it
The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team posted and then deleted an image of their world cup rankings against Iran after the post drew criticism for showing the Iranian flag without the emblem of the modern Iranian government. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the U.S. team shared an image of...
Rainbow flags and ‘revealing’ outfits: Five things banned for fans at the Qatar World Cup
As soon as FIFA chose to award World Cup 2022 to Qatar way back in 2010, selecting its bid ahead of competing offers from the likes of the US, Japan and Australia, the tournament has been mired in controversy.The issues surrounding the tournament are well-documented, from accusations of bribery to the host’s poor human rights record and discriminatory laws to the deaths of migrant labourers in the construction of its stadiums.FIFA will have been relieved to see the football itself get underway and, by and large, the tournament itself has proven a success so far, with fears of crowd trouble...
KEYT
US, Iran fans mingle in Qatar ahead World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans are mingling and posing for photos outside a stadium in Doha ahead of a politically charged World Cup match. The atmosphere is generally festive though the political divisions among Iran fans are apparent outside Al Thumama Stadium, as they have been during previous Iran games during the tournament as pro-government fans confronted those expressing support for the anti-government protests across Iran. Dalia, an 18-year-old Iranian from the southern city of Ahvaz who attended the game with her parents, said Tuesday’s match had exposed divisions within her family between those still committed to supporting Iran’s national team and others who reject the players as tools of the government.
Iranian man shot dead for celebrating country’s World Cup exit
An Iranian man has been shot dead by security forces, allegedly for celebrating his country’s exit at the Qatar World Cup, rights groups have said.Mehran Samak was killed after honking his car horn in the city of Bandar Anzali, a city north-west of Tehran, according to activists.In a macabre twist, it later transpired that the victim was a childhood friend of Iranian football player Saeid Ezatolahi, who played in the World Cup in Qatar and was in the team which lost to the USA on Tuesday, which confirmed Iran’s exit from the tournament.The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group confirmed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. Tuesday night's match in Qatar likely eclipsed it. The Americans prevailed 1-0 on the pitch, where no one mentioned...
USMNT enters high-stakes World Cup clash versus Iran amid political backdrop
Gregg Berhalter, asked Monday about the stakes of the United States’ final group-stage match against Iran, responded with annoyance and acceptance. “It’s interesting the way you asked [the question],” he said. “You’re saying it sounds kind of illogical to judge [four years on one game,] but we go ahead and ask it anyways, right? And that’s our business. Our job is that we’re gonna be judged on what we do at the World Cup. So that’s fine. We’ll deal with that.” The only thing Berhalter got wrong was the length of time that Tuesday will be a referendum on. It’s not just...
Iran players face brutal government reaction after brave protest
The Iranian national soccer team will be returning to Iran after they were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup by falling 1-0 to the United States in a thrilling match on Tuesday afternoon. But when the team returns to Iran, they will receive far from a hero’s welcome. In fact, they’ll likely be beaten. Read more... The post Iran players face brutal government reaction after brave protest appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 things to know about the U.S. vs. Iran World Cup match
The U.S. team can advance to the Round of 16 at the World Cup with a win on Tuesday.
grid.news
The ‘dangerous game’: How Iran’s protests are spilling out onto the pitch at the World Cup in Qatar
As Iran and the United States prepared to face off on the pitch at the World Cup, the Islamic Republic’s team faced a question usually reserved for soccer fans, not players: Whose side are you on?. Of course that’s not to suggest that the Iranian team is rooting for...
More Letter Bombs Discovered in Spain—Including One Addressed to Prime Minister
Authorities in Spain on Thursday announced the discovery of more letter bombs the day after the Ukrainian ambassador in Madrid was targeted with a device. One of the deadly packages had been addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, local law enforcement said, though the threat was intercepted and neutralized last week before it reached him. On Thursday morning, a similar package was found in central Spain at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base—the site from which flights ferrying Spanish aid to Ukraine have departed in recent months. Another explosive package was found Wednesday evening at a factory in the northern city of Zaragoza where grenade launchers are being manufactured to be shipped to Ukraine. News of the new letter bombs comes the day after a device exploded at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid. An employee who handled the package was slightly injured in the blast which had been intended for the Ukrainian ambassador, authorities said.Read it at El Español
